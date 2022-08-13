ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

KRDO

KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Little Gray is your KRDO pet of the week from Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! He is an eight-year-old gray Domestic Shorthair that came to HSPPR as an owner surrender and is now looking for his new family. Little Gray is a sweet boy that enjoys your attention....
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO

Second positive human case of tularemia detected in Pueblo County

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment announced Tuesday that health officials have confirmed Pueblo County's second human tularemia case in 2022. According to the health department, tularemia, or “rabbit fever,” can be spread through soil contaminated with the droppings or urine of sick...
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Missing Pueblo West man found dead

PUEBLO, Colo. — A Pueblo West man who had been missing since August 8 has been found dead. 63-year-old David Edwards was reported missing by his family. According to Tweets from the the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, he was last seen at 11 a.m. on August 8 when he left his Pueblo West home to […]
PUEBLO WEST, CO
KXRM

Pueblo Blessing Boxes fulfills needs in the community

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo County blessing boxes started during the Pandemic and continue to grow with increasing need in the area The founder GT Davis saw food banks and pantries were overwhelmed during the pandemic. So he built a food cabinet, placing it right outside his house. The box took off on social media and […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
Pueblo, CO
Pueblo, CO
Pueblo, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Parkview Pueblo West celebrates a new $60 million orthopedic facility

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- On Tuesday, Parkview Pueblo West and community members celebrated the grand opening of a new orthopedic facility. Doctors from Parkview Pueblo West celebrated the new $60 million facility with a ribbon cutting. Ribbon Cutting According to Parkview Pueblo West faculty, they're six new operating rooms, 25 new beds for post and pre-op, The post Parkview Pueblo West celebrates a new $60 million orthopedic facility appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Married couple from Utah killed in crash south of Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — The two people killed in a crash on Saturday have been identified as a married couple from Utah. According to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP), the crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 13, approximately 7 miles south of Pueblo. A 2006 Ford Motorhome travelling southbound in I-25 traveled off […]
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

El Paso County teen reported missing again

FALCON, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing teenager. Lillian Enyeart was reported as a runaway Monday evening, hours after she was found safe after previously going missing. “At around 5:45 p.m. on Aug. 15, she was reported to have...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Suspect robs northwest Colorado Springs bank

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A robbery suspect remains on the run after stealing cash from a bank Monday afternoon. Police are encouraging anyone with information on the crime to come forward. Detectives say a thin man dressed in black walked into the U.S. Bank in the 1100 block of...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Panorama Park in SE Colorado Springs reopens Saturday with community celebration

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The grand reopening celebration of Panorama Park in southeast Colorado Springs is this Saturday, Aug. 20. According to the city, the free, family-friendly event kicks off at 10 a.m. with an opening ceremony and official ribbon cutting on the park’s new event lawn. The ceremony will feature Pikes Peak Poet Laureate Ashley Cornelius who will perform an original work, the Panorama Middle School choir, and City and project leaders, including Mayor John Suthers and Councilmember Yolanda Avila.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Local restaurants hosting fundraisers Tuesday to benefit family of fallen deputy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Tuesday, August 16, several restaurants in the Pikes Peak area will host fundraisers to benefit the Hugh A. Martin Memorial Scholarship Fund in Deputy Andrew Peery's name. Dep. Peery lost his life in the line of duty Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, while responding to a shots fired call in The post Local restaurants hosting fundraisers Tuesday to benefit family of fallen deputy appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Mushroom hunter rescued after getting lost in Wet Mountains

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Late last Friday night, Custer County Search and Rescue (CCSAR) was called to assist with locating a lost mushroom hunter in the Wet Mountains. Using his last known GPS point, rescuers narrowed down a search area and were able to find the man around 2 a.m. Saturday morning.
CUSTER COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Owner of New Hope Rescue found guilty of animal cruelty

COLORADO SPRINGS — The owner of New Hope Rescue, Inc., investigated for malpractice in September 2021, was found guilty of animal cruelty on Friday. Joann Roof was found guilty of one count of Cruelty of Animals and acquitted of a second count. Three counts of Cruelty to Animals were dismissed by the District Attorney’s Office. […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
KKTV

Woman arrested after allegedly vandalizing 2 schools in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police say Lila Gruss is facing charges after reportedly vandalizing and burglarizing multiple locations across Colorado Springs. Officers say there were eleven locations identified as being involved, to include two schools. CSPD confirmed two of the locations vandalized were the Galileo School of...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

11 businesses including 2 schools burglarized and vandalized overnight in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman was arrested after 11 businesses including two schools were burglarized and vandalized overnight in Colorado Springs. Sunday, police received a call about several Colorado Springs businesses being burglarized, just before 10:30 p.m. Monday, police responded to the 1400 block of N. Union Blvd. for a burglary alarm, just The post 11 businesses including 2 schools burglarized and vandalized overnight in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Sheriff's Office seeks southern Colorado porch pirate

A Pueblo resident was expecting to get several packages that arrived at their home recently, but when they went to the porch to retrieve them, they were gone.Footage from a home security camera appears to show a woman wearing glasses, a gray shirt and black shorts getting out of a "bluish/green" Toyota SUV, walking up to the porch and stealing the packages, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.The alleged theft occurred on Aug. 10 at the 24000 block of Everett Road, the Sheriff's Office said. The area is two blocks north of Highway 50 in a suburban community comprising single family homes near Pleasant View Junior High School.Now, the Sheriff's Office said they need help identifying the woman seen in the pictures.Anyone with information about the theft can call the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office at (719) 583-6250 and can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (7867) or online at www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO

Pueblo County Fire Chiefs to hold mass casualty exercise on Thursday

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Fire Chiefs will be hosting a mass casualty incident (MCI) exercise on Thursday, Aug. 18. The exercise is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. Thursday and concluded in the early afternoon. More than 100 people from more than a dozen first-response agencies in Pueblo County will participate.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO

