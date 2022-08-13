ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

WUSA9

2 people shot in Northwest DC, police say

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after two people were shot in Northwest D.C. Tuesday evening. The shooting happened near 14th Street and Fairmont Street, according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD). When officers arrived, they found two men shot. Investigators are on the lookout for a black Toyota Highlander...
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
NBC Washington

Tysons Mall Shooter Fired 3 Times After Clash: Police

A D.C. rapper accused of firing a gun inside the Tysons Corner Center mall in Northern Virginia earlier this year appeared in court Monday, and a detective's testimony revealed new details on what happened. A detective told the Fairfax County court that Noah Settles, 22, of Southeast D.C., fired three...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
CBS Baltimore

Homicide detectives investigate 20-year-old's shooting death

BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a 20-year-old man who died last month, nearly five months after he was shot in the head in southern Baltimore.Joshua George Camara died July 15 at a rehabilitation facility, where he had been staying since his discharge from the hospital, Baltimore Police said. Last week, an autopsy by the medical examiner's office ruled his death a homicide.Camara was found shot in the head March 27 in the 2600 block of Northshire Road, police said.No information about a possible suspect or motive in the shooting was immediately released.Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

19-year-old charged with murder in connection to shooting death of DC father

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A 19-year-old has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of a D.C. father and husband. DC Police says the incident occurred in the 1700 block of West Virginia Avenue NE around 4:47 p.m. on June 25. Officers responded for the report of a shooting and located an adult male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
WASHINGTON, DC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox5dc.com

Temple Hills shooting leaves man dead

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. - A man is dead after a late night shooting in Prince George's County. Authorities say the shooting was reported around 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the 4300 block of Saint Barnabas Road in Temple Hills. The victim was found in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds. He...
TEMPLE HILLS, MD
NBC Washington

Rapper Accused of Opening Fire in Tysons Corner Mall Appeared in Court

A D.C. rapper accused of firing a gun inside Tysons Corner Mall appeared in court Monday. A detective told the Fairfax County court that 22-year-old Noah Settles fired three times inside the crowded mall on Father's Day weekend. The shooting caused scared shoppers to run for exits and hide inside the mall. The mall was temporarily closed by authorities after the incident.
WTOP

Montgomery Co. police identify man killed in Rockville crash

Montgomery County police have identified a man killed in a crash on the Josiah Henson Parkway in Rockville, Maryland. Noel Henry Powell, 62, of Germantown, was traveling from a ramp onto the parkway on Sunday just after 4 p.m. Police said for an unknown reason, Powell’s silver Ford Fusion, which...
ROCKVILLE, MD

