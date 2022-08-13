Read full article on original website
fox5dc.com
Police identify man shot, killed in Temple Hills; possible road rage suspected
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. - Authorities have identified the man who was shot and killed over the weekend in Temple Hills and say his death may be linked to a possible road rage incident. Officers say 51-year-old Terrence Koonce of Fort Washington was found suffering from gunshot wounds in the 4400...
Suspect Charged With Murdering Rideshare Driver In Prince George's County
A Temple Hills man has been arrested in connection to the killing of a rideshare driver from Silver Spring, authorities say. Kiayon Strowbridge, 21, is accused of fatally shooting Nesredin Esleiman, 55, in the 5400 block of Chesterfield Drive in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Aug. 10, according to Prince George's County police.
41 Year-Old Woman Stabbed To Death In Southeast D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating the stabbing death of...
2 people shot in Northwest DC, police say
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after two people were shot in Northwest D.C. Tuesday evening. The shooting happened near 14th Street and Fairmont Street, according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD). When officers arrived, they found two men shot. Investigators are on the lookout for a black Toyota Highlander...
fox5dc.com
Man opens fire at vehicle with infant inside, wounding driver in Woodbridge
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - Authorities say a man opened fire at a vehicle with a woman and infant inside striking the driver in Prince William County. The shooting happened just after 10:15 p.m. Saturday on westbound Powell's Creek Boulevard near Richmond Highway in the Woodbridge area. Police say the 25-year-old driver...
NBC Washington
Tysons Mall Shooter Fired 3 Times After Clash: Police
A D.C. rapper accused of firing a gun inside the Tysons Corner Center mall in Northern Virginia earlier this year appeared in court Monday, and a detective's testimony revealed new details on what happened. A detective told the Fairfax County court that Noah Settles, 22, of Southeast D.C., fired three...
18 Year-Old Arrested And Charged With D.C. Murder
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department have made a second arrest in...
Police ID 20-Year-Old Man Killed In Seat Pleasant Shooting
Police investigators in Maryland are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man in Prince George’s County. Detectives from the agency’s Homicide Unit have offered a $25,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest...
Homicide detectives investigate 20-year-old's shooting death
BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a 20-year-old man who died last month, nearly five months after he was shot in the head in southern Baltimore.Joshua George Camara died July 15 at a rehabilitation facility, where he had been staying since his discharge from the hospital, Baltimore Police said. Last week, an autopsy by the medical examiner's office ruled his death a homicide.Camara was found shot in the head March 27 in the 2600 block of Northshire Road, police said.No information about a possible suspect or motive in the shooting was immediately released.Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Kidnapping, Arson, Assault Suspect Apprehended In Prince George's County: Sheriff
A kidnapping suspect in Maryland who allegedly assaulted a victim in a quest to retrieve a cellphone password, set a vehicle on fire, and fired gunshots at her, has been apprehended, authorities announced. Dijon Cornelle Blunt was arrested on a warrant for kidnapping by members of the Prince George’s County...
fox5dc.com
19-year-old charged with murder in connection to shooting death of DC father
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A 19-year-old has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of a D.C. father and husband. DC Police says the incident occurred in the 1700 block of West Virginia Avenue NE around 4:47 p.m. on June 25. Officers responded for the report of a shooting and located an adult male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
Prince George’s County police make arrest in rideshare driver’s murder
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they arrested a man who killed a rideshare driver as he tried to rob him in Temple Hills. The Prince George’s County Police Department said Kiayon Strowbridge, 21, faces charges including First-degree Murder and Second-degree murder. Officers received a call for a welfare check in […]
fox5dc.com
Temple Hills shooting leaves man dead
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. - A man is dead after a late night shooting in Prince George's County. Authorities say the shooting was reported around 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the 4300 block of Saint Barnabas Road in Temple Hills. The victim was found in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds. He...
NBC Washington
Rapper Accused of Opening Fire in Tysons Corner Mall Appeared in Court
A D.C. rapper accused of firing a gun inside Tysons Corner Mall appeared in court Monday. A detective told the Fairfax County court that 22-year-old Noah Settles fired three times inside the crowded mall on Father's Day weekend. The shooting caused scared shoppers to run for exits and hide inside the mall. The mall was temporarily closed by authorities after the incident.
fox5dc.com
Man shot, killed in Upper Marlboro; dark-colored vehicle spotted fleeing the scene
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. - Authorities are searching for suspects after they say a man was shot and killed Sunday night in Prince George's County. The shooting was reported around 8 p.m. in the 10200 block of Twayblade Court in the Upper Marlboro area. Police say the victim was found with...
29-Year-Old Shot and Killed in Upper Marlboro
UPPER MARLBORO, MD – Police in Prince George’s County are investigating another weekend murder in...
NBC Washington
5 Dead, UPS Driver Wounded in String of Prince George's Co. Shootings
A UPS driver was shot and wounded Monday morning in Prince George's County, Maryland, police say. The shooting followed five separate shootings over the weekend in Prince George’s County that killed four men and a 16-year-old boy. Officers responded to the 4500 block of Silver Hill Road, in the...
UPS Driver Shot In Prince George's County: Police
A UPS driver has been shot after an attack in Prince George's County, officials say. The shooting occurred the morning of Monday, Aug. 15 in the 4500 block of Silver Hill Road in Suitland, according to Prince George's County Police. Police report that the officers are currently on the scene...
WTOP
Montgomery Co. police identify man killed in Rockville crash
Montgomery County police have identified a man killed in a crash on the Josiah Henson Parkway in Rockville, Maryland. Noel Henry Powell, 62, of Germantown, was traveling from a ramp onto the parkway on Sunday just after 4 p.m. Police said for an unknown reason, Powell’s silver Ford Fusion, which...
