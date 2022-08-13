Read full article on original website
Dana White Names His Top 5 UFC Fighters Of All Time
UFC President Dana White has named his picks for the top five fighters in UFC history, and there’s one notable absence…. Having played a major role in developing the MMA leader since being installed as president following the Fertitta brothers’ acquisition of the promotion in 2001, White has just about seen it all inside the Octagon.
Claressa Shields Criticizes Cris Cyborg’s Debut Boxing Opponent
Claressa Shields criticized Cris Cyborg‘s opponent in her upcoming debut boxing fight, claiming that Cyborg can do work in boxing. Ahead of her rematch with Savannah Marshall in September, Claressa Shields spoke to media after an open workout. Shields criticized Cris Cyborg’s choice of opponent. Having sparred with Cyborg ahead of her bout with Amanda Nunes, Shields claims that the former Invicta and Bellator champion would beat WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, IBO, and The Ring Female Welterweight Champion Jessica McCaskill.
Bisping Explains Why He’s Confident Of Edwards’ Chances
Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping has explained why he’s backing compatriot Leon Edwards to dethrone Kamaru Usman this weekend. In the UFC 278 headliner, Edwards will have his long-awaited shot at gold having amassed a 10-fight unbeaten streak since his 2015 defeat to Usman. With both men on fine runs since that collision and having evolved to no end on their respective undefeated streaks, they’ll run it back across five rounds in Utah.
Former UFC Featherweight Shane Burgos Signs With PFL
The Professional Fighters League (PFL) roster just got stronger with the addition of now-former UFC featherweight contender Shane Burgos. During an appearance on Monday’s episode of The MMA Hour, Burgos, who fought out his contract with a victory over Charles Jourdain at UFC Long Island last month, announced that he’s swapping the Octagon for the SmartCage, with the PFL confirming the news shortly after.
Aljamain Sterling Feels Like ‘The Red-Headed Step Child’ Of The UFC
Aljamain Sterling may be the UFC‘s undisputed bantamweight champion, but he says that he does not necessarily feel like he gets the respect he deserves from the UFC brass. There is not much more that one could do to start off a title reign in a less desirable way than Sterling. He won the title in an unusual way, earning a DQ victory over then-champ Petr Yan, and while he was able to win a split decision in the rematch, many people felt like the fight could have gone the other way.
8 Positives & 2 Negatives From UFC San Diego
On Saturday night, the MMA leader returned to our screens for its latest fight night offering, UFC San Diego. While pay-per-view fever will shortly be arriving in Salt Lake City, Utah, the sport’s premier promotion had one more stop off on the road to UFC 278: Usman vs. Edwards 2. And in a headliner worthy of a featured PPV spot, consensus bantamweight GOAT and former two-time champion Dominick Cruz looked to continue his surge back towards the top against fan favorite top-five contender Marlon Vera.
MMA Twitter Reacts To Rory MacDonald Announcing Retirement
The MMA community has had a lot to say about the recent retirement of Canadian mixed martial arts legend Rory Macdonald announcing his retirement from competition. After a strong career in the UFC and Bellator, MacDonald decided to end his career with a run in the PFL, attempting to cash in on their $1 million welterweight tournament prize on two separate occasions. Unfortunately he would fall short on these endeavors, with his last outing seeing “The Red King” get knocked out by Dilano Taylor in the first round at PFL 8, announcing his retirement shortly after.
Dana White Calls MMA Journalist A ‘Jackass’ For Jake Paul Question
UFC President Dana White is getting tired of silly questions involving Jake Paul. White has gone back and forth with the younger Paul brother since the YouTuber began dabbling in the world of boxing. Between online disses, insulting music videos, and various squabbles through the media, these two have developed something of a love-hate relationship with one another.
Watch: Kamaru Usman Inducted Into National Wrestling HOF
UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman is now a proud member of the National Wrestling Coaches Association Hall of Fame. Before “The Nigerian Nightmare” was reigning over the 170lb division in the UFC, Usman grew up as a credentialed NCAA Division II wrestling champion out of the University of Nebraska at Kearney. It was here that he was a three-time All-American, helping to win his college’s first ever team title, placing top three in the nation for his entire time at the University, and becoming the national champion at 174lb in 2010.
Tyson Nam Told By CSAC To Move To 135lbs To Maintain License
Tyson Nam has been told by the California State Athletic Commission to move up in weight to 135lbs following his win over Ode Osbourne on Saturday. After weighing 126lbs at the Friday morning weigh ins, Nam gained 20.2lbs between then and the fight. This is a violation of CSAC’s weight regulations, representing a 16% increase. The CSAC flags any discrepancies more than 10%, and 15% is a violation.
Johnson: Usman & Fighters Should Stop Whining About USADA
Former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson has backed USADA following Kamaru Usman‘s criticism of how the organization operates. Since 2015, the MMA leader has maintained a partnership with the United States Anti-Doping Agency, which was implemented to ensure that the integrity of the sport is upheld. In testing for banned substances, USADA demands that athletes are available at any and all times.
Bobby Green Quietly Calls Out Pimblett In Covert Recording
UFC lightweight Bobby Green took a unique approach to call out Paddy Pimblett while sitting cageside at a recent UFC event. Green and Pimblett were both in attendance at UFC San Diego last Saturday. Green fights out of nearby Inland Empire, CA while Pimblett has been known to spend his time in between fights in the southern California area.
Mike Jackson Vs. Pete Rodriguez Booked For Oct. 15 Fight Night
A welterweight matchup between Mike Jackson and Pete Rodriguez has been booked for an upcoming UFC Fight Night event on Oct. 15. News of the Jackson vs. Rodriguez matchup was first reported by MMA Junkie. Jackson returns following his first career win over Dean Barry in April. While he left...
Paddy Pimblett Responds To Terrence McKinney’s Callout
Paddy Pimblett has left the door open to fighting surging lightweight Terrance McKinney. Pimblett, who made his UFC debut in September last year, has in the space of three fights become one of the promotion’s biggest stars. The former Cage Warriors featherweight champ has racked up three Performance of the Night bonuses, having finished all his opponents.
Angela Hill Reveals The UFC Record She Is Aiming For
UFC strawweight veteran Angela Hill is gunning for a record held by one of the top female fighters in UFC history after her latest win at UFC San Diego. Hill defeated rising prospect Loopy Godinez in the featured preliminary bout of UFC San Diego on Saturday. While it was a back-and-forth war between the two strawweight fighters, Hill got the better of the exchanges and outstruck Godinez in the Octagon.
Pimblett Makes His Pick For Charles Oliveira/Islam Makhachev
Paddy Pimblett has weighed in on the highly anticipated UFC lightweight title matchup between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev. Oliveira and Makhachev will battle for the vacant lightweight title in the UFC 280 headliner on Oct. 22. The event marks the UFC’s return to Fight Island and will be capped off by one of the most highly anticipated lightweight title fights in recent memory.
Watch: MMA Fighter Limps Opponent In Buzzer-Beater Knockout
Lightweight MMA fighter Alvaro Vacacela overwhelmed Jorge Calderon with a flurry of strikes just before the end of Round 2 at Reto de Campeones 2. Vacacela and Calderon battled on the main card of Reto de Campeones 2 in Lima, PE on Thursday. Both fighters were looking to make a name for themselves in hopes of moving up in the hierarchy of the promotion.
Quote: Bo Nickal Can Be What Jon Jones Was Supposed To Be
Bo Nickal’s manager, Malki Kawa, feels that he can shatter the mold and be the UFC centerpiece that he feels Jon Jones could’ve been. Nickal is one of the most talked about prospects in recent UFC history after a collegiate wrestling career at Penn State that resulted in multiple national titles. He made a splash in his professional MMA debut earlier this year with a first-round knockout over John Noland at iKON FC 3.
Luke Rockhold: “Bo Nickal Would Get Abused”
Luke Rockhold isn’t buying into the hype behind wrestling standout Bo Nickal. One of the biggest prospects in MMA today is former NCAA wrestling national champion Bo Nickal. Nickal is new to MMA but with his extensive wrestling background, the expectations are very high. Many thought he would have signed with the UFC already but after his appearance on The Contender Series, he was left without a contract.
Paige VanZant’s Bare Knuckle FC Return Has Been Postponed
Fans of Paige VanZant will have to wait a bit longer for her return to the Bare Knuckle FC ring after it was reported that her next fight has been canceled. News of the cancelation was first reported by MyMMANews. VanZant was scheduled to face Charisa Sigala this weekend at...
