Scores stay low at TPC Southwind — and Spaun stays in front

It’s not a leaderboard that will set the pulses racing at NBC. But for quality golf, Friday, Aug. 12, at the FedEx St. Jude Championship could hardly have been better.

J.J. Spaun, the first-round co-leader, continued to set the pace on a TPC Southwind course that lent itself to more good scores. The 31-year-old had five birdies that more than offset his two bogeys, giving him a 3-under 67 for the day and putting him at 11-under for the tournament. He’ll take a 1-stroke lead into Saturday’s third round of the FedEx Cup playoff opener over Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt.

PGA golfer J.J. Spaun watches his fairway shot on the 6th hole during second round action of the FedEx St. Jude Championship on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Mark Weber/The Daily Memphian)

“I feel good,” said Spaun, whose lone victory on the PGA Tour came at the Valero Texas Open in April. “It’s exciting. Still a lot of golf left and I’m just going to try to keep doing what I’ve been doing over the last few days and hopefully it will pay off.”

Sounds like a good strategy. Spaun’s 62 on Thursday matched the lowest round of his career and came during his first appearance in Memphis. Friday wasn’t quite as good, but it was more than enough good enough, despite some tricky conditions.

“I think (the wind) was blowing a solid 10 to 15 (miles per hour) all day,” he said. “That makes things tougher and you’ve got to take more aggressive lines ... I think that was the biggest difference (from Thursday). Three-under compared to (Thursday) and you’re getting lapped but (Friday) 3-under was pretty solid.

“I think I did a good job and took what the course gave me.”

Straka, a native of Austria, birdied four of his final five holes to finish with a 66.

“I kind of struggled a little bit on the front nine trying to get it close,” he said. “I hit a lot of fairways, which is key out here. I didn’t get myself into much trouble and was able to take advantage on those last few (holes), hitting some irons close and making some putts.”

Merritt leads the Tour in strokes gained putting and he displayed that particular skill in putting up a second consecutive 65.

“Just two little reminders,” he said. “Take the putter back with the left shoulder so the hands don’t break down — that helps with the tempo. And then not be handsy on the way through. I’m not a handsy putter — never have been — and when things get handsy I don’t make putts.”

Lurking just behind those three however are a couple of names that NBC — which is televising the tournament — would love to showcase.

PGA golfer Tony Finau hits a chip on the 9th hole during second round action of the FedEx St. Jude Championship on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Mark Weber/The Daily Memphian)

Tony Finau, who came to Memphis as the Tour’s in-form player — having won his previous two starts in an astoundingly good combined total of 43-under — carded a 68 to move to 8-under. And Cam Smith, who is widely believed to be heading to LIV Golf after the playoffs in a deal reportedly worth $100 million, is also at 8-under following a 65.

Those two were joined by Ryan Palmer (67) and Brian Harman, who tallied a second straight 66 that he said hopefully impressed his good friend, Presidents Cup captain Davis Love, while playing on a course that suits his style.

PGA golfer Brian Harman dries his driver grip before teeing off on the 18th hole during second round action of the FedEx St. Jude Championship on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Mark Weber/The Daily Memphian)

“Obviously a chance to play for Davis in the Presidents Cup would be one of the highlights of my life,” he said. “I have made my case extremely clear to Davis ... I really enjoy this place. It’s really demanding off the tee and if you hit it in some good spots, you can be aggressive.”

One of Friday’s most impressive performances came from Will Zalatoris, who came to town ranked 12th in the Cup standings. After a pedestrian 71 on Thursday, he birdied four holes on the front nine and three more on the back for a sparkling 63 that moved him to 6-under for the tournament and seemed to bolster his confidence.

“I think (Thursday) might have been some of the worst luck I think I’ve had in my professional career,” he said. “I got a stretch of three plugged balls in bunkers in four holes. I was due for some good breaks.

“I played really nicely (Friday); made a lot of up-and-downs. I think I had 23 or 24 putts ... (and) I made a lot of putts from 10 to 15 feet. Typically, I’m going to have more opportunities than any guys out here due to my ball-striking but taking advantage of those are typically when I have rounds like (Friday).”

Zalatoris’ round tied him for the best showing of the day with Tyler Duncan. The 33-year-old, whose one career Tour victory came three years ago, started on the back nine and birdied 15, 16 and 17 before making his turn. He then added three more on the front nine to cap off a stellar performance that left him as part of the group at 7-under.

It was also an important round; Duncan improved from the 118th spot in the Cup rankings to just outside of the 70 who will qualify out of Memphis and head to Delaware next week.

“In my position, there’s really no pressure at all,” Duncan said. “I can’t go anywhere but up so it’s like ‘might as well go out firing.’ I’ve done that the last couple of days. (I’ll) try to keep that mindset going into the weekend.”

Thankfully, he’ll have a weekend. Which is more than can be said for some of the top names in the tournament who are headed home after missing the cut — which eventually settled at a stout 2-under.

Scottie Scheffler, the world’s No. 1 player and the comfortable leader in the Cup standings, finished the day with a 68 that left him 1-under for the tournament. That score was matched by Rory McIlroy and Billy Horschel, two players who mounted a vigorous defense of the PGA this week in light of its ongoing battle with LIV Golf.

Jordan Spieth, one of the pre-tournament favorites, never found his groove and finished at 4-over.