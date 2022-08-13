Read full article on original website
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
3 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
5 Birmingham area high school football games to watch in Week 1
Here are five games to watch in the Birmingham area as football season begins this week. The complete schedule follows. Time/location: 7 p.m. Thursday, Thompson Reynolds Stadium, Vestavia Hills. Last year: Mountain Brook (12-2) fell 24-18 to Class 6A champion Clay-Chalkville semifinal play while Vestavia Hills (4-6) failed to earn...
Huskies Return to St. John Bosco Again, Offer 2024 Cornerback
Marcelles Williams has brothers who are defensive backs at USC and ASU.
5 Coastal Alabama high school football games to watch as the 2022 season kicks off
Here is a look at five key games to watch in Coastal Alabama as the 2022 high school football season kicks off. Complete Coastal schedule follows. Jamboree games not included. Time/location: 7 p.m., Thursday, Fairhope Municipal Stadium. Last year’s records: Gulf Shores (6-4 overall, 3-4 in Class 6A, Region 1);...
Beloved Youth Football Coach is Killed During Game — and Suspect Is Opposing Coach, Whose Brother Was NFL Star
A disagreement between two youth football coaches in Texas allegedly led to a deadly shooting during a game Saturday evening. According to a Lancaster Police Department news release, 43-year-old football coach Mike Hickmon was allegedly shot to death by 39-year-old Yaqub Talib — a coach on the opposing team and brother to ex-NFL player Aqib Talib.
Wife Of Longtime Cowboys Star Has Tragically Died
On Monday night, the Dallas Cowboys announced that Janet Hill, the wife of former running back and team consultant Calvin Hill, has passed away. "We are so saddened to learn of the passing of Janet Hill. First and foremost, she was a wonderful grandmother, mother, wife, and a cherished member of the Dallas Cowboys Family," the Cowboys said in a statement. "Janet was also a remarkable leader and role model for many while making an indelible impact on those she knew and worked with. She uniquely served and benefited our community and our country in very special ways over the course of her amazing life journey. Our prayers are with Calvin, Grant, the entire Hill family and so many others who were touched and enriched by having Janet in their lives, like we did."
Coach arguments should be funny, not deadly...
I remember being able to enjoy coach fights without fear that it could somehow turn deadly. That’s exactly what happened last week in Texas when a youth football coach was shot and killed by an opposing coach. I know saying I enjoy coach fights might not sound appropriate, however it’s a guilty pleasure and I’m being honest. It doesn’t always have to result in fists being thrown, but when words between coaches become more, things get very interesting. ...
