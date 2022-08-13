ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Buccaneers suffer injury due to poor coaching decision

As much as we all hoped that the Buccaneers would escape the first preseason game without suffering another injury, that seems to be too much to hope for. The foul injury luck continues for the Buccaneers. Everyone should quickly be able to see why the starters are usually held out of most of these games.
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

New England Patriots’ cornerback room is a serious liability

The New England Patriots cornerback room is becoming more and more of a serious liability for the team. How should they try and fix this?. The New England Patriots’ cornerback room, which was already one of the worst groups in the league unfortunately, took a hit today, as Joejuan Williams was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday, ending his 2022 season.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Football
City
Jacksonville, OH
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Football
FanSided

Ohio State Football: Larry Johnson far away from retiring

After last season, one of the biggest questions facing the Ohio State football team was the future of Larry Johnson. The legendary defensive line coach had a rough year. He’s one of the best recruiters in the entire country, but the defensive line was terrible last year. There were...
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

FanSided

275K+
Followers
520K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy