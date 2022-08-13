Butte High football returns at the stroke of midnight with excitement and experience

Read full article on original website
montanarightnow.com
Carroll Football Position Preview: Linebacker
HELENA — Playing fast and hitting people sounds like the best job to have as a football player, and that’s exactly what Carroll asks its linebackers to do. It’s just one of three positions that saw a starter leave following last season, but even though Thomas Robitaille is gone, the Saints’ linebacker corps is a deep and experienced one heading into the 2022 campaign.
buttesports.com
Saying goodbye to a job that turned into a dream
When I decided to major in journalism at the University of Montana, covering sports in my hometown was probably the furthest thing from my “dream job.”. The possibility of being paid to write about the Chicago Bears or Boston Red Sox was what fueled my desire more than anything. What a job that would be.
montanarightnow.com
Montana Western volleyball season outlook
DILLON – The University of Montana Western volleyball team is set to kick off their 2022 campaign on the road this week. The Bulldogs are coming off the 2021 season that saw the team go 8-15 overall and 1-9 in league play. They will face-off with the Bellevue University Bruins out of Nebraska with game time set for 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18 at the College of Idaho Preseason Tournament.
buttesports.com
Miners catcher Evan Starr signs with Dawson CC
Evan Starr is all smiles as he signs to play baseball with Dawson Community College Monday evening at 3 Legends Stadium. Starr sits between his father Jake, left, and Miners coach Jim LeProwse. Apparently being part of a State and Regional championship American Legion baseball team is pretty fun. Butte...
buttesports.com
Baseball legend Jim Hanley passes at the age of 90
‘Fonz’ leaves the world knowing his beloved Butte Miners are Montana and Northwest Regional champs. Nearly four decades later, Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester vividly remembers the words Jim “Fonz” Hanley told him after a tough loss in Helena. Lester was playing third base for the Butte...
Montana on track for record hot August as fire season kicks into gear
Montana is on track to have one of the hottest Augusts on record as this year’s fire season kicks into gear. For many parts of the state, temperatures have been above average through the first half of the month, and with no signs of slowing down in the coming weeks, the state is likely to […] The post Montana on track for record hot August as fire season kicks into gear appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Fairfield Sun Times
Rescued Helena Valley horses find purpose at Montana State Prison Ranch and Farm
Pickle keeps yawning, tired from her short, morning ride and a longer ride the day before. She’s 3 years old, and David Toman, Montana State Prison inmate and member of the cowboy crew for 3 years, is by her side. She keeps nudging Toman, her caretaker, with her head as if to say "Are we done yet? Can I rest now?"
nbcrightnow.com
Sugar Loaf Fire burning in Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest
HELENA, Mont. - A new fire is being reported on the Rocky Mountain Ranger District. It was initially reported Saturday evening, the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest said. The fire, named the Sugar Loaf Fire, is burning in steep rocky terrain and is estimated to be four acres large as...
worldatlas.com
The Most Amazing Hot Springs in Montana
Montana is home to many natural wonders and some of the nation’s best hot springs. These nine mineral springs offer year-round healing and relaxation within Treasure State's best natural scenery. Boiling River, Gardiner. Boiling River is the most natural hot spring in the whole state, as well as one...
branfordseven.com
Crews respond to two rescue missions in the Madison Valley
TWIN BRIDGES, Mont. - On Sunday, August 7th, 2022, Ruby Valley Search & Rescue was called out on a mission to assist Madison Valley SAR in the rescue of an individual who was injured in a fall just under Sphinx Mountain in the Madison Range. Several members of RVSAR responded...
montanarightnow.com
Benton Ave. railroad crossing closing temporarily in Helena for track repairs
HELENA, Mont. - Railroad track repairs will be temporarily closing the Benton Avenue railroad crossing in Helena Wednesday through Thursday. A release from the City of Helena said Montana Rail Link crews will be repairing a section of the tracks. The closure will last from 9 a.m. Wednesday through Thursday...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
DEQ reporting six new caution advisories for harmful algal blooms in Montana
HELENA, Mont. - The Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is reporting six new caution advisories for harmful algal blooms (HAB) on Friday. HABs are an overgrowth of a type of algae, known as cyanobacteria, in water that can affect water quality and aquatic life. Toxins can be created by some cyanobacteria that may harm people and animals.
montanarightnow.com
Will there be a special session? Republicans say yes, Democrats say no.
HELENA, MT- All eyes are on Helena as talks of a special legislative session could be called. So how does one get called? Montana code says the legislature may be convened in a special session by the governor or at the written request of a majority of the members. 10...
