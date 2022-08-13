Work has started on a roundabout in Noblesville at Ind. 32/38 that officials say is intended to improve traffic flow and safety. The project, which began earlier this month, has resulted in traffic being reduced to one lane in each direction (east and west) on the north side of the roadway. Crews will be constructing half of the roundabout during the closure. It is expected to be completed within 30 days, depending on weather, said City Engineer Alison Krupski.

