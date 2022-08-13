Read full article on original website
This Beautiful Park in Indiana is Seriously UnderratedTravel MavenCarmel, IN
Eiteljorg Museum of Native American and Western Art in the heart of downtown IndyArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indiana State Fair in Indy thru August 21, 2022Arnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields is a place where art and nature convergeArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
An award-winning author whose heart beats in unison with drums from the motherlandArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Cooking fire damages home in Columbus; damages estimate at $40,000 says homeowner
Columbus, Ind. (WISH) — A Columbus home caught fire after a man left his food unattended while cooking on the stove, according to the Columbus Fire Department. At 1 p.m. Monday, Columbus firefighters responded to a residential fire at the 700 block of Glendale Drive, according to the Columbus Fire Department.
Kokomo woman charged in fire at apartment complex
KOKOMO, Ind. — A Kokomo woman was charged in connection with an attempted arson at an apartment complex. Gwendolyn Reggs, 25, is charged with arson, criminal recklessness and failure to make a report. Firefighters were called Aug. 8 to the Kokomo Manor Apartment complex in the 600 block of...
Teenager shot on east side after neighbors report at least 10 shots fired overnight at apartment complex
INDIANAPOLIS — Police say neighbors reported at least ten shots being heard before a teenager was found shot at apartments on the east side. Numerous calls started coming in around 12:10 a.m. to report a succession of shots in the area of E. Terrace Avenue and Riley Place near the intersection of Emerson and Southeastern […]
BSURentals under fire after tenants complain about living conditions in Muncie
Several renters spread out all over the college town of Muncie are fed up with the property management company BSURentals.
Tip leads investigators to Kokomo arson suspect
KOKOMO, Ind. — A Kokomo woman faces several charges in connection with an apartment fire. The Indiana Department of Homeland Security said the fire happened at Kokomo Manor Apartments on August 8. Fire crews found a small fire had been started outside a second-floor apartment, but had extinguished itself.
Dry summer causing home foundation problems in central Indiana
GREENWOOD, Ind. — We have all felt the effects of the heat this summer in one way or another, and now it's impacting the foundations of Hoosier homes. Experts said this happens when soil expands and then dries up, causing cracks in homes. Experts with Indiana Foundation Service in...
Man dead following single-car crash on Indy's near south side
INDIANAPOLIS — A man died in a single-car crash on Indianapolis' south side on Monday afternoon, IMPD said. Just before 3 p.m. on Aug. 15, IMPD officers responded to the 2100 block of Madison Avenue, near East Raymond Street, for a report of a crash. There they located a white Chevy SUV sitting in the center median.
Excessive wear by bus braking leads IndyGo to ‘redo all the same work’
INDIANAPOLIS — After less than three years of wear-and-tear, IndyGo is spending more than $5 million to repair damaged pavement and pay for station improvements along its 12-mile-long Red Line route connecting Broad Ripple with the University of Indianapolis through downtown and Fountain Square. ”It’s very disappointing after all...
Missing Greenfield woman found safe
UPDATE: Police say Brandi Pennington has been safely located. ———————————————- GREENFIELD, Ind. — The Greenfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 25-year-old who hasn’t been seen in approximately three weeks. Brandi Lynn Pennington is described as a white female, age 25, who has black hair and blue eyes. She […]
IMPD: Man dies after crashing SUV while trying to avoid collision
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died Monday after crashing his SUV while trying to avoid causing an accident, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says. Just before 3 p.m., police were called to the 2100 block of Madison Avenue, just north of the intersection with East Raymond Street. Officers arrived...
2 shot on Indy’s northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a double shooting on Indy’s northwest Tuesday evening. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, at around 7:45 p.m. officers were called to the 3400 block of Aylesford Lane, a residential neighborhood located near 38th Street and Guion Road. Police said officers arrived...
IMPD: Person struck by car, killed on north side
INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a crash on the north side of Indianapolis. IMPD officers responded to a report of a pedestrian struck in the 600 block of East 38th Street, near College and Central avenues, around 4 p.m. Monday. There they located an unidentified male down in the eastbound lanes.
Man dies in Madison Ave. crash while trying to avoid driver who ‘suddenly’ switched lanes
INDIANAPOLIS — Police say a man was killed in a crash on the near south side after swerving to avoid a driver that had switched lanes in front of him. According to IMPD, a man was found unresponsive in a white Chevy SUV sitting in the center median of the 2100 block of Madison Avenue. just north of E. Raymond Street, just before 3 p.m. Monday.
Police investigating after horse trainer battered at Shelbyville track
Police are investigating after a horse trainer was battered Friday at Horseshoe Racing and Casino in Shelbyville.
Indy man ejected during weekend crash in Bartholomew County
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. – An Indianapolis man was flown to a Louisville hospital after being ejected during a crash in Bartholomew County Sunday. According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded around 4:25 p.m. to a reported crash in the 1800 block of U.S. 31/550 N. There they found the driver, 34-year-old Christopher Cobb […]
Child, 7, shot while inside car near preschool, IMPD says
A 7-year-old child was shot Friday while sitting in a car near a preschool on the city's northeast side, police say.
Work begins on roundabout project in city of Noblesville
Work has started on a roundabout in Noblesville at Ind. 32/38 that officials say is intended to improve traffic flow and safety. The project, which began earlier this month, has resulted in traffic being reduced to one lane in each direction (east and west) on the north side of the roadway. Crews will be constructing half of the roundabout during the closure. It is expected to be completed within 30 days, depending on weather, said City Engineer Alison Krupski.
3 people, including 2 juveniles, injured in Brown County dirt bike crash
BROWN COUNTY, Ind. – Three people, including two juveniles, were injured in a dirt bike crash in Brown County Saturday afternoon. According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, conservation officers were dispatched around 12:30 p.m. Saturday to an area near the 8200 block of Highland Drive. The initial...
Inspectors find most gas pumps give you what you pay for
WRTV Investigates looked at inspection data and found so far this year, only 3% of fuel dispensers tested in Marion County were out of compliance and condemned for tolerance issues.
Missing 3yo Bloomington girl found safe
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Bloomington Police Department is thanking the public for helping them locate a missing 3-year-old girl. The department posted Monday afternoon that the girl was found safe. The child was reported missing Monday afternoon after going missing around 3:15 p.m. in an area near South Madison...
