Indianapolis, IN

WTHR

Kokomo woman charged in fire at apartment complex

KOKOMO, Ind. — A Kokomo woman was charged in connection with an attempted arson at an apartment complex. Gwendolyn Reggs, 25, is charged with arson, criminal recklessness and failure to make a report. Firefighters were called Aug. 8 to the Kokomo Manor Apartment complex in the 600 block of...
KOKOMO, IN
cbs4indy.com

Tip leads investigators to Kokomo arson suspect

KOKOMO, Ind. — A Kokomo woman faces several charges in connection with an apartment fire. The Indiana Department of Homeland Security said the fire happened at Kokomo Manor Apartments on August 8. Fire crews found a small fire had been started outside a second-floor apartment, but had extinguished itself.
KOKOMO, IN
WTHR

Man dead following single-car crash on Indy's near south side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man died in a single-car crash on Indianapolis' south side on Monday afternoon, IMPD said. Just before 3 p.m. on Aug. 15, IMPD officers responded to the 2100 block of Madison Avenue, near East Raymond Street, for a report of a crash. There they located a white Chevy SUV sitting in the center median.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Excessive wear by bus braking leads IndyGo to ‘redo all the same work’

INDIANAPOLIS — After less than three years of wear-and-tear, IndyGo is spending more than $5 million to repair damaged pavement and pay for station improvements along its 12-mile-long Red Line route connecting Broad Ripple with the University of Indianapolis through downtown and Fountain Square. ”It’s very disappointing after all...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Missing Greenfield woman found safe

UPDATE: Police say Brandi Pennington has been safely located. ———————————————- GREENFIELD, Ind. — The Greenfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 25-year-old who hasn’t been seen in approximately three weeks. Brandi Lynn Pennington is described as a white female, age 25, who has black hair and blue eyes. She […]
GREENFIELD, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: Man dies after crashing SUV while trying to avoid collision

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died Monday after crashing his SUV while trying to avoid causing an accident, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says. Just before 3 p.m., police were called to the 2100 block of Madison Avenue, just north of the intersection with East Raymond Street. Officers arrived...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

2 shot on Indy’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a double shooting on Indy’s northwest Tuesday evening. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, at around 7:45 p.m. officers were called to the 3400 block of Aylesford Lane, a residential neighborhood located near 38th Street and Guion Road. Police said officers arrived...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD: Person struck by car, killed on north side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a crash on the north side of Indianapolis. IMPD officers responded to a report of a pedestrian struck in the 600 block of East 38th Street, near College and Central avenues, around 4 p.m. Monday. There they located an unidentified male down in the eastbound lanes.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Indy man ejected during weekend crash in Bartholomew County

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. – An Indianapolis man was flown to a Louisville hospital after being ejected during a crash in Bartholomew County Sunday. According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded around 4:25 p.m. to a reported crash in the 1800 block of U.S. 31/550 N. There they found the driver, 34-year-old Christopher Cobb […]
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
Current Publishing

Work begins on roundabout project in city of Noblesville

Work has started on a roundabout in Noblesville at Ind. 32/38 that officials say is intended to improve traffic flow and safety. The project, which began earlier this month, has resulted in traffic being reduced to one lane in each direction (east and west) on the north side of the roadway. Crews will be constructing half of the roundabout during the closure. It is expected to be completed within 30 days, depending on weather, said City Engineer Alison Krupski.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
cbs4indy.com

3 people, including 2 juveniles, injured in Brown County dirt bike crash

BROWN COUNTY, Ind. – Three people, including two juveniles, were injured in a dirt bike crash in Brown County Saturday afternoon. According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, conservation officers were dispatched around 12:30 p.m. Saturday to an area near the 8200 block of Highland Drive. The initial...
BROWN COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Missing 3yo Bloomington girl found safe

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Bloomington Police Department is thanking the public for helping them locate a missing 3-year-old girl. The department posted Monday afternoon that the girl was found safe. The child was reported missing Monday afternoon after going missing around 3:15 p.m. in an area near South Madison...
BLOOMINGTON, IN

