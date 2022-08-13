ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

wtae.com

Visit us at WTAE Day at the Westmoreland Fair

There will be food, amusement rides, live music, agricultural exhibits and more. Fairground gates opened at 4 p.m. Friday. Some events happening tonight include the annual queen contest, motocross, and music from The Part Time Cowboys Band. The fair runs through next Saturday. WTAE Channel 4 is a proud sponsor...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Westmoreland Fair kicks off at the fairgrounds

GREENSBURG, Pa. — Families flocked to the Westmoreland Fairgrounds for the opening day of the 2022 Westmoreland Fair on Friday. What's happening at the fair? Click the video above to check it out. The fair features food, amusement rides, live music, agricultural exhibits and more. "I came to my...
GREENSBURG, PA
wtae.com

Woman volunteers as crossing guard after grandson hit and killed

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh's Action News 4 went to city officials to try and find out what's being done to stop drivers from speeding in the city’s Glen Hazel neighborhood. The grandmother of Jamel Austin, 6, who was hit and killed while riding his bicycle is volunteering as a crossing guard to keep other kids safe.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Fitzgerald, Zappala hold meeting with South Side business owners

Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala met with South Side businesses alongside Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald Tuesday night. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 was told it was a productive meeting bringing people in the community together to find solutions and improve the environment in the area. This follows a number...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Raising Cane's opening its first Pittsburgh-area location

We now know where the first Pittsburgh-area location of the popular Raising Cane's fast-food chain will make its appearance. Raising Cane’s is set to join Primanti Bros. and Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, at the Piazza in South Fayette. “We’re excited that Raising Cane’s is joining The Piazza’s growing roster...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Pittsburgh woman attacked by shark in waters off of Myrtle Beach

A Pittsburgh woman was attacked by a shark at Myrtle Beach, South Carolina this week. Karren Sites underwent surgery and needed hundreds of stitches. “I just felt something, I guess, bite me and there was a shark on my arm,” Sites said. “I was only in waist water. I kept pushing at it to get it off my arm, and it did."
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Masks return indoors at Pitt ahead of student move-in

PITTSBURGH — On Thursday, it was announced that the COVID-19 community spread level in Allegheny County moved to “high,” based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. With that move, the University of Pittsburgh soon announced that, per its policy, masks will be required indoors on...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Back to School 2022: A WTAE Guide

It's that time of year! Summer is fast coming to a close, so WTAE Channel 4 is helping you get ready for back-to-school. We're putting our recent back-to-school stories on this one page. Be sure to bookmark it to get updates as the start of the school year approaches. In...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Officers respond to armed carjacking in Pittsburgh's Shadyside

Pittsburgh police are investigating after a driver says he was carjacked at gunpoint. The incident happened around 8:15 Wednesday night on Shady Avenue in the city's Shadyside neighborhood. Police say someone stole the vehicle at gunpoint in that area between Sellers and Howe Street, just off of Walnut Street. No...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

School districts struggling to fill positions ahead of school year

PITTSBURGH — For many, the school year is just around the corner and certain districts are scrambling to fill several vacant positions. Watch the report in the video player above. “As we are entering the school year, like a lot of different industries, we are facing staffing shortages,” said...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

What will 6 pm look like in the coming months?

Pittsburgh's last 8:00 p.m., or later, sunset of 2022 is just around the corner on Aug. 26. Video above: The Science Behind Sunsets and Sunrises. The sun will set at 8:01 p.m. that day, making it the last sunset at or prior to 8:00 p.m. until April 17, 2023. With hours of daylight shrinking, we're taking a look look at what the 6:00 p.m. hour will look like in the coming months.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

I-79 temporarily closes in both directions near Carnegie

Crews had to temporarily shut down I-79 in both directions between the Heidelberg/Collier and Carnegie interchanges Thursday. Duquesne Light told Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that a major line that crosses the highway burned out. I-79 temporarily closed in both directions. The closure was originally supposed to last 30 minutes. Crews...
CARNEGIE, PA
wtae.com

Man killed in McKees Rocks shooting identified

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — A shooting in McKees Rocks left one person dead and one injured Thursday night. Allegheny County police were called to the scene on Saint John Street near Church Avenue in McKees Rocks around 8:40 p.m. Police said a 50-year-old man, identified as Duane Peter, was...
MCKEES ROCKS, PA
