FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Pirates infielder catches flak for having smartphone on the MLB diamond during a gameJason WeilandPittsburgh, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel Maven
A Biography of David McCullough: From Pulitzer Prize Winning Historian to Passionate WriterREPORTER BUZZPittsburgh, PA
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
wtae.com
Visit us at WTAE Day at the Westmoreland Fair
There will be food, amusement rides, live music, agricultural exhibits and more. Fairground gates opened at 4 p.m. Friday. Some events happening tonight include the annual queen contest, motocross, and music from The Part Time Cowboys Band. The fair runs through next Saturday. WTAE Channel 4 is a proud sponsor...
wtae.com
Westmoreland Fair kicks off at the fairgrounds
GREENSBURG, Pa. — Families flocked to the Westmoreland Fairgrounds for the opening day of the 2022 Westmoreland Fair on Friday. What's happening at the fair? Click the video above to check it out. The fair features food, amusement rides, live music, agricultural exhibits and more. "I came to my...
wtae.com
Woman volunteers as crossing guard after grandson hit and killed
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh's Action News 4 went to city officials to try and find out what's being done to stop drivers from speeding in the city’s Glen Hazel neighborhood. The grandmother of Jamel Austin, 6, who was hit and killed while riding his bicycle is volunteering as a crossing guard to keep other kids safe.
wtae.com
Fitzgerald, Zappala hold meeting with South Side business owners
Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala met with South Side businesses alongside Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald Tuesday night. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 was told it was a productive meeting bringing people in the community together to find solutions and improve the environment in the area. This follows a number...
wtae.com
Raising Cane's opening its first Pittsburgh-area location
We now know where the first Pittsburgh-area location of the popular Raising Cane's fast-food chain will make its appearance. Raising Cane’s is set to join Primanti Bros. and Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, at the Piazza in South Fayette. “We’re excited that Raising Cane’s is joining The Piazza’s growing roster...
wtae.com
Western Pennsylvania woman celebrates her 102nd birthday at her favorite place: the casino
It was a big night out on the town for a western Pennsylvania woman celebrating her 102nd birthday! She allowed Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 to be part of the fun. Jane Hellstern had her birthday bash at her favorite spot, the Hollywood Casino at the Meadows. Jane said she wanted to play the slots with her family.
wtae.com
Pittsburgh woman attacked by shark in waters off of Myrtle Beach
A Pittsburgh woman was attacked by a shark at Myrtle Beach, South Carolina this week. Karren Sites underwent surgery and needed hundreds of stitches. “I just felt something, I guess, bite me and there was a shark on my arm,” Sites said. “I was only in waist water. I kept pushing at it to get it off my arm, and it did."
wtae.com
Masks return indoors at Pitt ahead of student move-in
PITTSBURGH — On Thursday, it was announced that the COVID-19 community spread level in Allegheny County moved to “high,” based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. With that move, the University of Pittsburgh soon announced that, per its policy, masks will be required indoors on...
wtae.com
Back to School 2022: A WTAE Guide
It's that time of year! Summer is fast coming to a close, so WTAE Channel 4 is helping you get ready for back-to-school. We're putting our recent back-to-school stories on this one page. Be sure to bookmark it to get updates as the start of the school year approaches. In...
wtae.com
Officers respond to armed carjacking in Pittsburgh's Shadyside
Pittsburgh police are investigating after a driver says he was carjacked at gunpoint. The incident happened around 8:15 Wednesday night on Shady Avenue in the city's Shadyside neighborhood. Police say someone stole the vehicle at gunpoint in that area between Sellers and Howe Street, just off of Walnut Street. No...
wtae.com
Sewickley Academy teacher honored for physics work gives credit to school
SEWICKLEY, Pa. — A Sewickley Academy teacher was honored as a teacher of the year in physics. Benjamin Spicer won a PhysTEC award for his work. So, we went to Spicer's classroom to take a lesson. Spending time in Spicer's science classroom means a lot of hands-on learning. He...
wtae.com
Dr. Mehmet Oz 1-on-1 during Senate campaign stop in Western Pennsylvania
KITTANNING, Pa. — While many of the headlines of the past week in Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate race have been generated in social media, Republican nominee Dr. Mehmet Oz says his focus is on going out and meeting people in Pennsylvania counties. Oz visited a manufacturing facility and the fairgrounds...
wtae.com
School districts struggling to fill positions ahead of school year
PITTSBURGH — For many, the school year is just around the corner and certain districts are scrambling to fill several vacant positions. Watch the report in the video player above. “As we are entering the school year, like a lot of different industries, we are facing staffing shortages,” said...
wtae.com
What will 6 pm look like in the coming months?
Pittsburgh's last 8:00 p.m., or later, sunset of 2022 is just around the corner on Aug. 26. Video above: The Science Behind Sunsets and Sunrises. The sun will set at 8:01 p.m. that day, making it the last sunset at or prior to 8:00 p.m. until April 17, 2023. With hours of daylight shrinking, we're taking a look look at what the 6:00 p.m. hour will look like in the coming months.
wtae.com
I-79 temporarily closes in both directions near Carnegie
Crews had to temporarily shut down I-79 in both directions between the Heidelberg/Collier and Carnegie interchanges Thursday. Duquesne Light told Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that a major line that crosses the highway burned out. I-79 temporarily closed in both directions. The closure was originally supposed to last 30 minutes. Crews...
wtae.com
Man killed in McKees Rocks shooting identified
MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — A shooting in McKees Rocks left one person dead and one injured Thursday night. Allegheny County police were called to the scene on Saint John Street near Church Avenue in McKees Rocks around 8:40 p.m. Police said a 50-year-old man, identified as Duane Peter, was...
wtae.com
Fayette County man threatened to bomb several places unless he spoke with Dolly Parton, police say
A Fayette County man faces charges for threatening to blow up several places unless he spoke with music icon Dolly Parton. State police said they received a call from James Shroyer on Wednesday saying he placed explosives at a Sheetz in Mount Pleasant, the court house in Greensburg and a parking lot in Pittsburgh.
wtae.com
Interstate 79 Neville Island Bridge to close southbound this weekend, detour in effect
PITTSBURGH — The Neville Island Bridge on Interstate 79 will be closed to southbound traffic this weekend due to an ongoing construction project. PennDOT said the full southbound closure will begin at about 9 p.m. Friday and continue through 5 a.m. Monday. It's the second in a series of four weekend closures.
wtae.com
Ceremony honors Springdale firefighters whose gravesites were unmarked for years
SPRINGDALE, Pa. — Three Springdale volunteer firefighters who died nearly a century ago were remembered and honored at a ceremony Wednesday. Watch the report from Springdale: Click the video player above. Current firefighters had noticed that the gravesites didn't have headstones, so they decided to change that. "It's definitely...
wtae.com
Results of a survey have been released on impact of gun violence on youth
PITTSBURGH — The results of a survey that examines how youth in Allegheny County are impacted by gun violence are shocking to many, but not surprising to others. Survey results released: Watch the report in the video above. Aaron Strader, vice president of Lincoln Youth Sports, was coaching a...
