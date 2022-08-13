Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Now
Suspect in 1st Street murder pleads not guilty
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Glenn Michael Jones, 54, the man suspected of shooting and killing a 37-year-old woman on 1st Street last week pleaded not guilty on all counts today in court. Jones is charged with first degree murder. Christine Patrice Medina, 37, of Bakersfield was shot and killed...
Man allegedly beat mom to death with baseball bat: report
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man charged with killing his mother in 2020 allegedly bludgeoned her to death with a baseball bat, a court filing says. James Lee Glass Jr., 46, appeared in court Monday where his arraignment on a murder charge was postponed to Aug. 22. He’s held without bail. According to a probable […]
Second arrest made in connection to death of Lake Isabella baby
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A second arrest was made in connection to the death of a Lake Isabella baby that occurred in January, according to inmate records. Inmate records show Jeffrey Sullins, 30, was arrested on a warrant Monday morning. He has been charged with second-degree murder, willful cruelty to a child, and assault of […]
Bakersfield Police make arrest in deadly shooting
A Bakersfield man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection to a deadly shooting in Central Bakersfield on Aug. 12.
Major Sutton Case: Two plead no contest to killing 3-year-old boy
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In a stunning development, the two men accused of fatally shooting 3-year-old Major Sutton in 2017 pleaded no contest Tuesday morning to voluntary manslaughter, attempted murder and other charges and face decades in prison. Tyrone Johnson and David Palms entered the no-contest pleas before Judge Colette M. Humphrey, who said Johnson […]
Woman killed in Vagabond Inn shooting, man arrested
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting Sunday evening that killed a woman and injured a man at the Vagabond Inn in south Bakersfield. Vicente Williams, 23, was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, police said. He’s due in court Wednesday. The shooting happened at about […]
Bakersfield Californian
BPD officers arrest assault suspect after shooting
The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a man on suspicion of assault after a confrontation with an officer outside a home where he was believed to be trespassing, according to a BPD news release. BPD officers reported finding Martiniano Jimenez, 35, of Bakersfield, attempting to force entry into a home in...
BPD: Shooting involving officer reported in Southwest Bakersfield
The Bakersfield Police Department said a shooting involving officer was reported Monday morning in Southwest Bakersfield.
Man, 80, ordered to trial in roommates’ shooting deaths
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An 80-year-old man accused of killing his roommates at an apartment complex owned by the California Veterans Assistance Foundation had a court hearing Tuesday in which he was ordered to trial. Guadalupe Mojica is due back in court Aug. 25, when a trial date will be set. Mojica was arrested June […]
BPD officer allegedly broke man’s ribs, wrist in July 21 assault: report
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield police officer facing felony assault and vandalism charges allegedly punched a man then kicked him while he was down, breaking multiple bones, according to a court filing. The man reported Officer Damian Romero also smashed lights and a side mirror on his vehicle, causing more than $800 in damage, […]
Two men arrested on suspicion of drug sales, Delano PD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET)– The Delano Police Department arrested two men on suspicion of suspected methamphetamine sales in two separate traffic stops on Aug. 11 at approximately 3 p.m., according to the department. The two men suspected are Miguel Ontiveros Somera, 36, and Miguel Oropeza Quiroz, 32, according to the department. Both men were arrested and […]
L.A. Weekly
Man Killed in Bicycle Crash on Oak Street [Bakersfield, CA]
Bicyclist Dead in Traffic Accident Crash on 21st Street. The incident happened just after midnight on August 10th on Oak Street and 21st Street, per initial reports. According to police, the bicyclist was struck while riding along Oak Street for reasons currently unknown. Furthermore, the man was found unresponsive on...
Bakersfield Now
Deputies seek armed robbery suspect, school lockdowns lifted: KCSO
LAMONT, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — An armed robbery prompted two elementary schools in Lamont for lockdown Monday afternoon, according to the Kern County Sherriff's Office. Around 12:40 p.m. deputies received a report of an armed robbery in the area of Santa Ana Street and Main Street in Lamont. Around 1:40 p.m. deputies found a vehicle used in the armed robbery in that area.
Authorities searching for robbery suspect in Lamont
The Kern County Sheriff's Office is searching for the person involved in an armed robbery in Lamont Monday afternoon.
2 people wounded in Vagabond Inn shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people were shot and suffered major injuries in a shooting Sunday evening at a south Bakersfield motel, police said. Emergency crews were called to the Vagabond Inn on Colony Street just before 7:30 p.m. According to police, witnesses told officers a man shot two people at the motel and ran […]
Bakersfield Now
San Francisco man identified in deadly stabbing near Arvin
ARVIN, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A San Francisco man was identified after deputies found his body stabbed multiple times just north of Arvin in July, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office. On July 22, Merlin Nohe Rodriguez Valle, 29 was found on the side of the road at N....
theavtimes.com
Kern County woman reported missing after last being seen in Lancaster
LANCASTER – Authorities are seeking the public’s help to find a 27-year-old woman who was last seen in the Lancaster area. Ronnetta Martin, who resides in Kern County, was last seen on Aug. 8 at around 5 p.m., according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. A more precise description of where Martin was last seen was not available.
BPD: ‘Serial Killer’ social media post not credible
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department has been made aware of a social media post warning residents of a possible “serial killer or abductor” in Bakersfield and has deemed it to have “no basis in truth.” The post circulating on social media says there is a “serial killer or abductor who is currently […]
Fatal crash reported on Taft Highway
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A deadly crash between a pickup and semi-truck happened Monday at the intersection of Buena Vista Road and Taft Highway, according to California Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at about 7:20 a.m. and knocked down a power pole, according to CHP. The semi was blocking middle lanes. More information will be […]
2 DUI arrests, 31 vehicles impounded in south Bakersfield checkpoint: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two drivers were arrested on suspicion of DUI and 31 vehicles were impounded during a DUI checkpoint Friday night in south Bakersfield, according to police. The department said officers conducted the DUI and driver’s license checkpoint in the 1900 block of Ming Avenue between 6 p.m. Friday and 1 a.m. Saturday. […]
