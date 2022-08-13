Read full article on original website
Kern County schools struggle to hire support positions, credentialed teachers
As kids prepare to re-enter the classroom, like many industries, school districts all across the country are dealing with a staffing shortage.
Bakersfield Angels "Foster Your Yes" event happening Saturday
Bakersfield Angels is hosting a "Foster Your Yes" event to spread awareness about the need for foster care. For this Kern's Kindness, Allison McClain joined Kallyn Hobmann live to talk about it.
Bakersfield Now
School bus safety as first day of school set to begin Wednesday
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — As summer windows down, a new school year is set to begin. It's a good reminder for parents to be vigilant as they take their students to and from school. Eyewitness News Morning's reporter Tony Salazar talked to Panama-Buena Vista Union School District Bus Driver...
Bakersfield Californian
City of Bakersfield looking for members for Keep Bakersfield Beautiful committee
The Bakersfield City Council is currently looking for a member to serve on the Keep Bakersfield Beautiful Committee (KBBC) due to the resignation of Edward Robinson, the Ward 5 alternate whose term expires November 2024. Ward 5 Councilman Bruce Freeman will nominate a resident from within the city of Bakersfield....
Body recovered from Mirror Lake at Hart Park
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A body was recovered from Mirror Lake at Hart Park after search and rescue responded to a call about a man in the water around 12:35 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. The body appears to be of a man in his 40s, according to Kern County […]
Bakersfield Now
Back-to-school steals & deals
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The first day of school for many is just two days away. Many parents are still scrambling to buy school supplies for their kids, despite rising prices due to inflation. Eyewitness news reporter Tony Salazar visited Office Depot and talked to Office Depot General Manager...
police1.com
SWAT spotlight: Bakersfield Police Department's SWAT school
The Bakersfield (California) Police Department offers a two-week POST-certified SWAT school that provides training for different agencies in the region. Police1 is looking to profile SWAT teams. If your agency is interested in being featured, email editor@police1.com.
Bakersfield Californian
North Rotary Foundation announces donations
The Bakersfield North Rotary Foundation announced its members have raised $135,700 for nonprofits, individual scholarships and projects over the last year. The organization announced $20,000 in scholarships to high school students from North and Frontier high schools; $14,000 (both monetary and in-kind donations) went to North Rotary’s Thanksgiving Basket project, which provides 300 Thanksgiving meals to families in the Standard School District.
Bakersfield Californian
Church, KBB team up to beautify Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater
Dozens of volunteers from the World Mission Society Church of God in Bakersfield and Santa Clarita came together Sunday to spruce up the Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater. The congregation was invited to help out after reaching out to Keep Bakersfield Beautiful and the Fox Theater Foundation to see if it could help. John Enriquez is a longtime board member for both of those nonprofit organizations, so when Beau Alaniz, overseer of the local congregation, gave him a ring, he said, the theater cleanup was an easy call.
KTVU FOX 2
Kern County bear roams Von's parking lot
LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. - A bear was seen on video footage aimlessly wandering the parking lot of a Von's grocery store in Kern County. The footage taken at Lake Isabella's Kern Valley Plaza was shared on social media on Monday. The man who shared the post theorized that things are...
Wounded Heroes Fund to host Flights and Bites to help local veterans
Wendy Porter, the executive director of the Wounded Heroes Fund, tells 23ABC about how their Flights and Bites event helps local veterans and how people can participate in the event.
Children get backpacks, supplies for upcoming school year thanks to Open Door Network drive
BAKERSFELD, Calif. (KGET) — With the school year just right around the corner the Open Door Network hosted its annual back-to-school drive on Saturday. The effort easing financial strain on local families. The Golden Empire jumped into action for families in need donating hundreds of backpacks. This includes more than 100 collected by 17 News […]
Bakersfield Now
City of Tehachapi questions if bill meant to help environment is counter productive
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The city of Tehachapi says senate bill 1383 may work for cities like San Francisco, but not for many small rural towns far away from landfill dump sites. "Many places including the city of Tehachapi have just flat out struggled to be able to bring...
Bakersfield Now
Rental assistance program will stop accepting applications Aug. 31
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) —The Housing Authority of the County of Kern will stop accepting applications for the Rent and Utility Assistance Program (RUP) on Aug. 31. The program was funded by federal and state grants through Kern County and the City of Bakersfield to supply emergency rent & utility assistance to households impacted by COVID-19. The RUP helps pay for up to 15-months of rent and utility bills (including past-due amounts) for eligible renting households. Households must have incomes no more than 80% of the Area Median Income and have been impacted by COVID-19, among other eligibility criteria.
Bakersfield Now
Flex Alert issued for Kern County and California
FOLSOM, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The California Independent System Operator (ISO) has issued a statewide Flex Alert for Kern County and California residents on Wednesday, Aug. 17 due to "predicted high-temperatures pushing up energy demand," stated a press release from SoCal Edison. The Flex Alert will be issued from 4...
Bakersfield Collector-Con brings hundreds to Mechanics Bank Arena this weekend
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The 8th annual Bakersfield Collector-Con took place this weekend with hundreds of fans at Mechanics Bank Arena. It was an enormous gathering of retro, vintage and old-school memorabilia including comics, action figures, and cosplayers. The Bakersfield Collectors-Con had it all. “This is our very first time out here,” Henry Rubalcado Jr. a […]
Bakersfield Now
Latest on the SQF Wishon Fire burning in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — As containment continues to increase for the SQF Wishon Fire burning near Springville, evacuation warnings and road closures have been lifted. According to the Tulare County Fire Department, the wildfire that started on Monday has burned about 350 acres and is about 35% contained...
Rail Fire burns 250 acres in Bealville area
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County firefighters are working to contain a brush fire burning southeast of Bakersfield, in the hills north of Highway 58. Kern County firefighters were called to the area of Bealville and Caliente Bodfish roads for a report of a fire just before 5:45 p.m. Firefighting water-dropping aircraft and hand crews […]
Power outage affecting over 1,600 customers in Northwest Bakersfield
PG&E is reporting a power outage in Northwest Bakersfield that is affecting about 1,600 customers. They are estimating that power should be restored by 6:00 p.m.
Local band Hate Drugs competing for a cause, chance to perform at Hollywood Bowl
Hate Drugs tells 23ABC about a contest to perform at the Hollywood Bowl and as an opportunity to bring music education to kids in need as well as their new video for the song "Too Many."
