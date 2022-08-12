Read full article on original website
Mountcastle thriving in role as Jays' headache
TORONTO -- For an Orioles team that’s preached the value of situational hitting all season, there has been no better situation than Ryan Mountcastle hitting against the Blue Jays. Baltimore’s first baseman, back in the lineup after missing a game with a bruised left wrist, carried on...
Henry keeps rotation rolling, gets MadBum in his corner
DENVER -- Madison Bumgarner has been around a while. He’s left his mark on the game of baseball, particularly with his legendary 2014 postseason for the Giants and by helping San Francisco win three World Series titles. But the glory days seem like eons ago now, as the big left-hander struggles to rediscover his old form with the D-backs.
Dog days of Aug. find A's youth movement
HOUSTON -- Streakiness is a classic sign of an inexperienced team. For these young A’s, the extreme highs and lows continue to fluctuate. There’s a reason August is often referred to as “The Dog Days” in baseball. Especially for a rebuilding club like Oakland that is clearly out of playoff contention, it’s an awkward point in the schedule where struggles can begin to snowball.
Is this outfielder Michael Brantley 2.0?
For the first two weeks of the 2022 MLB season, Steven Kwan was the talk of Major League Baseball -- and for good reason. He set a Major League record by reaching base 19 times in his first six games. He authored the longest streak without a swing and miss since 2000. Over the first two weeks of the season, he led all qualified hitters with a microscopic strikeout rate of 3.4.
OF collision results in this unusual Angels HR
ANAHEIM -- Luis Rengifo has been the Angels' hottest hitter for more than a month, but he needed some help from Mariners outfielders Julio Rodríguez and Mitch Haniger on a solo homer in the first inning on Monday night at Angel Stadium. Rengifo connected on a first-pitch sinker from...
Lancaster community mourns loss of coach killed at Little League game
LANCASTER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — People are mourning the loss of Mike Hickmon, a Little League coach who many called a pillar of the Lancaster community. "They took a great, a great person who wanted to help the community and wanted to better us as people," friend and fellow coach Heith Mayes said. Friends and family identified Hickmon as the man killed during a Little League football game in Lancaster Saturday evening. "I been knowing him, he's a good guy," Mayes said. "Always happy, upbeat, good father, good husband, always stood up for what's right. It's just very tragic."Police are looking for suspect...
The total transformation of a Cy Young favorite
On Tuesday night in Chicago, two of the AL’s top Cy Young contenders will go head-to-head in MLB.TV’s Free Game of the Day. You’ll be amazed by the reinvention story of a flame-throwing righty who has been all but unhittable this year, thanks to an ERA under 2.00. You’ll marvel at how a pitcher who was a total non-factor in last year’s Astros-White Sox ALDS has risen to become the ace of his team’s staff.
Alcantara tightens his Cy Young grip
MIAMI -- Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara bolstered his case for the National League Cy Young Award by stymieing the Padres across seven innings Monday night in a 3-0 victory at loanDepot park. Alcantara scattered four hits -- all singles -- walked two and struck out seven. He didn’t allow a...
Rizzo plunked but gets denied first base
NEW YORK -- There was no denying that Anthony Rizzo was hit by a pitch in the third inning Monday night. Only home-plate umpire D.J. Reyburn wasn’t convinced the Yankees’ first baseman deserved to reach base after getting plunked. Rizzo was hit on the right thigh by Rays...
Carpenter bashes 1st homer in breakout performance
CLEVELAND -- The buzz hadn’t stopped in the Progressive Field crowd from Jonathan Schoop’s go-ahead home run, the consternation still simmering over Mustard’s latest loss in the Hot Dog Derby, when Kerry Carpenter jumped a first-pitch fastball from Eli Morgan in the sixth inning. He sent it to nearly the same spot as his double off Guardians starter Xzavion Curry four innings earlier, but this one kept carrying -- over the fence.
Nats flaunt future with Abrams' debut: 'It's going to be fun'
WASHINGTON -- As starting pitcher Josiah Gray warmed up on the mound to catcher Keibert Ruiz, C.J. Abrams ran onto the field at shortstop for his Nationals debut. It was a trio of young talent -- all of whom were acquired at the last two Trade Deadlines -- and a visualization of Washington’s future.
Wacha's sparkling return leads Red Sox to series win
BOSTON -- There was no easing back from the injured list for Michael Wacha, who was sorely missed by the Red Sox in the six weeks he couldn’t post. Nor was there any easing out of a slump by Rafael Devers, who came to work early to fix a hitch in his swing and the fruit of his labor was a mammoth 433-foot, two-run homer that provided a signature moment in a 3-0 victory for the Red Sox on Sunday Night Baseball over the Yankees.
Ross' apology builds trust after Stroman's odd outing
WASHINGTON -- In the wake of the Cubs' loss on Monday night, manager David Ross offered an unsolicited personal assessment in his chat with reporters. Ross felt he should have left starter Marcus Stroman in the game a bit longer. "I probably took him out, honestly, probably one batter too...
Texas hopes Beasley can be 'stabilizing force' in clubhouse
ARLINGTON -- You never come to the ballpark expecting the kind of conversations the Rangers clubhouse had on Monday afternoon, Marcus Semien explained while standing in front of his locker ahead of the series-opening matchup against the A’s at Globe Life Field. That same sentiment of surprise...
Bumgarner laments 'frustrating, embarrassing' loss
SAN FRANCISCO -- They cheered him when his name was announced in the starting lineup and they gave him a standing ovation when he left the game. In some ways, it was like old times at Oracle Park, except in between the beginning and the end this wasn't the Madison Bumgarner that Giants fans were used to seeing.
Kikuchi's funk might force Blue Jays' hand
TORONTO -- What can the Blue Jays do with Yusei Kikuchi?. They need an answer. They’ve needed an answer for months now, but with the AL Wild Card race set for a photo finish, this is when patience gives way to urgency. Monday’s 7-3 loss to the...
1 difference-maker for each contender down the stretch
As games take on outsized meaning in the final seven-plus weeks of the Major League season, so, too, do innings and at-bats. We are entering that heightened, wonderful time of year when heroes and memories are made. So who could make a difference for clubs still vying for postseason contention...
Pirates come back twice, but can't deliver knockout blow
SAN FRANCISCO -- Wil Crowe turned around, put his hands on his knees and watched. All he could do was hope. Hope that the wind would knock the ball down. Hope that Thairo Estrada didn’t quite barrel it up. Hope that Oracle Park’s vast dimensions would keep the ball from clearing the wall. But hope soon faded. Reality took its place.
Pasquantino becoming a pitcher's Nightmare
MINNEAPOLIS -- Rookie Vinnie Pasquantino was doing a crossword in the Royals’ clubhouse prior to Monday night’s series opener against the Twins when he heard an announcer on MLB Network having trouble pronouncing his last name. That caused him to turn his focus to the television where it...
Allen seeing results amid A's 'growing pains'
ARLINGTON -- Yet again, flashes of Oakland’s future were on display in its series opener against Texas on Monday. But it's going to take more of a consistent beam to help the club out of a slump as the A's fell to the Rangers, 2-1, to extend their losing streak to nine games.
