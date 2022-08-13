ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larwill, IN

inkfreenews.com

Moon Cats At Lucerne Amphitheater Friday Night

WARSAW — As part of Warsaw’s Summer Concert Series, The Moon Cats will be performing from 7-8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, at Lucerne Park Amphitheater, Warsaw. This free concert, featuring 50s and 60s music, is a perfect opportunity to spend time with the family, enjoy familiar tunes and experience new types of performances.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Iris Middaugh

Iris Middaugh, 86, a lifetime resident of Wabash, died at 2:05 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at her home in Wabash. She was born Oct. 16, 1935. She married Charles “Chic” Middaugh on Dec. 31, 1957; he preceded her in death. Iris is survived by one daughter, Mitzi...
WABASH, IN
inkfreenews.com

Pattie Younce — UPDATED

Pattie S. Younce, 86, formerly of Bourbon, died Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Warsaw. She was born Feb. 24, 1936. She married Sam Younce on May 4, 1958; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughter, Beth (Calvin) Woodard; four grandchildren; one great-grandson;...
BOURBON, IN
inkfreenews.com

Dance At Tippy Raises $73k For Watershed Foundation

NORTH WEBSTER —The Watershed Foundation’s annual Dance at Tippy, the local non-profit organization’s largest fundraiser of the year, was an incredible success. “Many people worked together to pull off an incredibly fun evening on Saturday, July 30, 2022,” said Lyn Crighton, executive director of TWF. “We had more than 650 supporters of TWF in attendance, and we raised more than $73,000 to invest in projects to keep our lakes and streams clean and protected for the future.”
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
Larwill, IN
inkfreenews.com

Rhodes Sworn In As WL Reserve Officer

WINONA LAKE — Lucas Rhodes is the newest reserve officer for the Winona Lake Police Department. At the Winona Lake Town Council meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 16, Town Attorney Adam Turner swore in Rhodes. Rhodes is to serve for only a short time as he’s going into the U.S....
WINONA LAKE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Buthean ‘Queenie’ King

Buthean Kay “Queenie” King, 86, Pierceton, died Aug. 14, 2022, at her home in Pierceton. She was born June 5, 1936. On June 26, 1956, she married Allen King; he preceded her in death. She is survived by three daughters, Debra (Dean) McFadden, East Moline, Ill., Kathy (Gary)...
PIERCETON, IN
inkfreenews.com

Kevin McQueen

Kevin Lee McQueen, 53, Columbia City, died at 11:46 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. He was born Dec. 24, 1968. He is survived by two adult children, Jessica and Hunter; and a sister, Tricia S. (Jeremy) Kilgore, Churubusco. Smith and Sons Funeral Home is in...
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Joan Ritter

Joan Ritter, 95, Columbia City, died Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at Miller’s at Oak Pointe, Columbia City. She was born July 19, 1927. She married Keith Edward Ritter on Oct. 18, 1947; he preceded her in death. Joan is survived by her daughter, Linda (Bob) Spuhler, Hudson, Wis.; son,...
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Ted Easterday

Ted A. Easterday, 83, South Whitley, died at 9:40 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at his home in South Whitley. He was born Aug. 16, 1938. On Dec. 20, 1958, he married Loretta J. Ulshafer; she survives. He is also survived by his daughters, Pamela S. Anglin, Columbia City and...
SOUTH WHITLEY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Harlan Slabaugh

Harlan Dale Slabaugh, 58, Nappanee, died at 12:36 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Kalamazoo County, Mich. He was born Feb. 8, 1964. On June 29, 1985, he married Rita Gingerich; she survives in Nappanee. He is survived by four children, Jessica (Tony) Berkshire, Goshen, Joshua (Alyssa) Slabaugh, Grand Rapids,...
NAPPANEE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Vickie Collins

Vickie Kay Collins, 57, South Bend, formerly of Goshen, died Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at Trailpoint Village, South Bend. She was born March 20, 1965. Vickie is survived by three children, Jason Hunter, Lutz, Fla., Angela Fry, Goshen and Kayla Hunter, Georgia; 10 grandchildren; a sister, Robin (Kevin) Cox, Milford; and a brother, Paul (Fawn) Charles, North Pole, Alaska.
SOUTH BEND, IN
inkfreenews.com

Wagon Wheel Youth Auditions Announced

WARSAW — The Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts is pleased to announce auditions for youth/teens for their next Wagon Wheel Junior Production, “Rockin’ Robin Hood” (for youth ages 9-18) and their professional theatre holiday show of the world’s best-loved family musical, “The Sound of Music.”
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Terry Troutman

Terry B. Troutman, 79, Kewanna died Monday morning, Aug. 15, 2022, at his residence in Kewanna. He was born June 23, 1943. Rans Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
KEWANNA, IN
inkfreenews.com

Troy Carpenter — PENDING

Troy Carpenter, 35, North Webster, died Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. Arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels.
NORTH WEBSTER, IN
inkfreenews.com

Dr. Robert Priest

Dr. Robert E. Priest, 90, Columbia City, died at 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at Majestic Care West Allen, Fort Wayne. He was born July 23, 1932. On Jan. 13, 1963, he married Alida E. Franks; she survives. He is also survived by his children, Robert (Melaura) Priest, II,...
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Barbara Gross

Barbara Louise Gross, 80, Columbia City, died Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at Parkview Whitley Hospital, Columbia City. She was born on July 21, 1942. She married Wilbur Scott Gross on June 21, 1964; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughters, Linda L. Yoder and Lisa A....
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
inkfreenews.com

David Kotterman — UPDATED

David D. Kotterman 68, Warsaw, died at 3:55 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at Stillwater Hospice, Fort Wayne. David was born May 30, 1954, in Rochester, the son of Clarence M. and Emma Mae (Bradley) Kotterman. He was united in marriage to Teresa Best on Nov. 12, 2011, in Chicago, Ill.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Greyhound Reading Program Returning To Warsaw Library

WARSAW — Greyt Readers, a program that pairs readers with greyhounds to practice reading aloud, is returning to the Warsaw Community Public Library this fall. The greyhounds will be at the library from 11-12:30 p.m. Saturday, Sep. 10 and from 5-6:30 p.m. Monday, Sep. 19. Reading with a dog...
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

L.C. Drabenstott

L.C. Drabenstott, 88, Warsaw, died Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at his residence in Warsaw. He was born March 29, 1934. L.C. married Peggy Ann McGinnis on March 28, 1953; she preceded him in death. He is survived by three children, Audrey (Palmer) Stambaugh, Lori Vincent and Lisa Scott (fiancé John...
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Terry ‘Haney’ Thompson — UPDATED

Please join us at 1 p.m. Aug. 20, 2022, at the Warsaw American Legion Post No. 49. A Military Honors ceremony will begin at 1 p.m., for his dedicated service with the U.S. Marines Corp. A celebration of life will follow. Terry “Haney” Thompson, 83, Nappanee, died at 11:34 a.m....
WARSAW, IN

