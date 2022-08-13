Read full article on original website
manchesterinklink.com
Sept. 18 2nd Annual Pitbull Poker Run: A “tasty” ride through Southern NH … for the underdogs!
MANCHESTER, NH – Polish your chrome, shine up those tires and get your motors running! Second Chance Ranch Rescue in New Boston is hosting its 2nd Annual Pitbull Poker Run. The NH non-profit is excited to have motorcycle/car enthusiasts and animal lovers alike participate in this great event!. The...
manchesterinklink.com
Supporting the future: 4 college-bound BIPOC students earn inaugural ‘Persevere to Excel’ Essay Scholarships
MANCHESTER, NH – Consultant, performer, and social-impact innovator Deo Mwano can add another significant notch to his ever-expanding socially-conscious belt: philanthropist. On August 15, Mwano held an awards dinner honoring four students recognized for their winning submissions in the newly-formed essay scholarship program, “Persevere to Excel Essay Scholarship.” The...
manchesterinklink.com
We Are One Festival set to take over Veterans Park
MANCHESTER, NH – What began 22 years ago as an event intended to embrace Latino culture while supporting a good cause in the heart of Manchester has evolved into an opportunity to celebrate all ethnicities. Indeed, Latinos Unidos started the Latino Festival in 2000 to raise money for scholarships....
Wilmington Apple
SENIOR CENTER SPOTLIGHT: Seniors Invited To Crane Estates Tour On August 24
WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington Senior Center has organized a visit to the Crane Estates on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Bus pick up at the Senior Center at 8:00AM. Drive to Crane’s Estate in Ipswich for 9:30AM tour. After the tour, lunch will be at the Village Restaurant in Essex. Estimated arrival back to the Senior Center is 3:00PM.
manchesterinklink.com
Hassan announces endorsements from six dozen NH small business leaders
MANCHESTER, N.H. – In advance of the “Small Businesses for Maggie” tour beginning on Wednesday, U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan’s campaign announced 144 small business leaders from across the state who are supporting her campaign for re-election. “New Hampshire’s small businesses strengthen our economy and expand opportunity,”...
The Swellesley Report
Wellesley is back to being a dry town
After a July that brought thirteen days during which temperatures reached over 90 degrees, combined with a measly 0.62″ of rainfall in the Boston area according to the National Weather Service, brown lawns in Wellesley are having a moment, and maybe even a proud one at that. After all, how better to virtue signal, “in this house we believe climate change is real,” than by taking the sprinkler system offline and letting nature take its course? Seems more authentic to us than plunking down a sign with a long list of strident phrases.
Craving Comfort Food? Sol Southern Kitchen & Lounge Opens in Portsmouth, NH
Sol means "sun" in Spanish, making it the perfect name for the newest gastro delight in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Remember the old Mr. Kim's, or maybe you were fond of Agave? Both of these restaurants were once in this space. Now, it's time for a fresh take on famous foods from the South at Sol Southern Kitchen and Lounge.
PhillyBite
The Best Crab Cakes in New England
- Crab cakes are the perfect way to enjoy the flavors of the sea. For the best crab cakes in New England, try the dishes at The Porthole Restaurant & Pub in Portland, Maine, Atlantic Fish Company in Boston, Massachusetts, or the Lookout Tavern in Oak Bluffs, Massachusetts. There are many other great places to try in New England, too. We have included a couple of them below for you to check out.
25 ‘You Know You Are in Rochester, New Hampshire’ Moments
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. First of all, I'd like to say I love being a member of the "You KNOW you're from Rochester, NH if you..." Facebook page! It is very kind of the admins to allow me to be a member even though I am not a Rochester resident. WOKQ has served the Lilac City their country music for over 50 years, and I really like to have my fingers on the pulse of what is happening in Rochester. Plus I'm in on all of their inside jokes now! "Does anyone know if Wendy's is open?" If you know, you know.
chainstoreage.com
Showcase targets New Hampshire for growth
A Canadian specialty retailer and product developer is turning its aggressive U.S. expansion plans to the Granite State. Showcase, which bills itself as “Home of the Hottest Trends,” has opened its 122nd store, in The Mall at New Hampshire in Manchester, N.H. This location marks the third of 31 new brick-and-mortar Showcase stores that will open in malls across 12 states during summer 2022, representing the largest and fastest single expansion in the company’s 28-year history (See locations at end of article.)
Strange Sounds Caught Emanating from Pit in New England Forest
New Hampshire has many places to walk and explore off the beaten path. Of course, while walking "in the middle of the forest," you may happen to come across some old things such as wells, parts of older buildings, or any other signs of previous human habitation. New England is...
americanancestors.org
A Genealogical surprise in “store” in Newburyport, Massachusetts
We are fortunate to have so many newspapers available for researching our ancestors in the 18th and 19th centuries. Early in my genealogy pursuits, finding obituaries was my main focus while cranking through endless reels of microfilm at the Boston Public Library. I would often see an article of interest, or occasionally by chance catch a surname as I slowly inched my way through the microfilm. This tedious process seemed endless until I struck genealogy pay dirt, making all the cranking of the microfilm reader worthwhile. One day while scrolling newspapers for ancestors in Newburyport, Essex, Massachusetts I caught the name of my third great grandfather Henry Poor (1769-1853).
WMUR.com
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best barbecue in New Hampshire
If you're looking for great barbecue, check out the top places to find it in New Hampshire, as chosen by our viewers. Viewers say Smokehaus has fantastic barbecue and great sides. 4. Up in Your Grill in Merrimack. Many viewers love Up in Your Grill, saying the food truck's grillmaster...
WMUR.com
Thousands of people are in Portsmouth for the return of Sail Portsmouth
Thousands of people are in Portsmouth for the annual Sail Portsmouth event. This year is special because there was a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. "I like sailing a lot, I wanted to check out the ships and see how big they were and see what it was like to sail them," said visitor Nate Martinez.
goodmorninggloucester.com
Rosettis in Beverly Worth The Ride
We decided to go back to Rosettis on Brimbal Ave in Beverly for dinner last week. It had been recommended by our friends Chris and Charleen and we have been once but hadn’t been back in quite a while. There are so many fine restaurants right here in Gloucester, it’s hard to leave town for another but it was a special occasion and we have been wanting to return here for this Italian themed dining experience. We were not disappointed.
Is It Yours? Powerball Ticket Worth $1 Million Sold in NH
New Hampshire's multi-state lottery lucky streak continues with a ticket worth one million sold in the Granite State for Saturday night's Powerball drawing, the third in the past month. The winning numbers are: 19-24-35-43-62 Power Ball 2 and Power Play 10X. The winning ticket matched all five white ball numbers...
WMUR.com
65th annual New Hampshire Antique Show returns to Manchester
MANCHESTER, N.H. — This weekend Granite Staters got a piece of the past as this year marks the 65th annual New Hampshire Antique Show. The show wrapped up Saturday afternoon at the Double Tree by Hilton in Manchester. It's known for some pretty cool artifacts of Americana. Antique lovers...
Boston Globe
The best places to get a lobster roll in New England
Boston.com readers recommended 160 lobster roll restaurants, calling them 'the taste of summer' and 'the dish you wish you could eat every day.'. Whether you’re sitting down to lunch with friends or grabbing one to go to enjoy by the seaside, there’s nothing that says New England more than fresh chunks of lobster nestled in a bun. The lobster roll is a regional delicacy here.
peninsulachronicle.com
Dunkin’ Donuts Opening A Location In Gloucester
GLOUCESTER –A national coffee and donut chain appears to be on its way to Gloucester. Gregg Nigro has been trying to bring a Dunkin’ Donuts to Gloucester for a number of years and it looks like it will soon become a reality. Want to read the rest of...
Ready for gridlock? New map shows roads that will see severe congestion during Orange Line shutdown
BOSTON — If you live in or around Boston, be prepared to contend with gridlock traffic throughout the duration of the Orange Line shutdown, transportation officials have warned. State officials shared a simple message with the public on Monday: don’t hop in your car to avoid shuttle buses and...
