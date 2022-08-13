ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

manchesterinklink.com

Supporting the future: 4 college-bound BIPOC students earn inaugural 'Persevere to Excel' Essay Scholarships

MANCHESTER, NH – Consultant, performer, and social-impact innovator Deo Mwano can add another significant notch to his ever-expanding socially-conscious belt: philanthropist. On August 15, Mwano held an awards dinner honoring four students recognized for their winning submissions in the newly-formed essay scholarship program, "Persevere to Excel Essay Scholarship." The...
MANCHESTER, NH
manchesterinklink.com

We Are One Festival set to take over Veterans Park

MANCHESTER, NH – What began 22 years ago as an event intended to embrace Latino culture while supporting a good cause in the heart of Manchester has evolved into an opportunity to celebrate all ethnicities. Indeed, Latinos Unidos started the Latino Festival in 2000 to raise money for scholarships....
MANCHESTER, NH
Wilmington Apple

SENIOR CENTER SPOTLIGHT: Seniors Invited To Crane Estates Tour On August 24

WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington Senior Center has organized a visit to the Crane Estates on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Bus pick up at the Senior Center at 8:00AM. Drive to Crane's Estate in Ipswich for 9:30AM tour. After the tour, lunch will be at the Village Restaurant in Essex. Estimated arrival back to the Senior Center is 3:00PM.
WILMINGTON, MA
manchesterinklink.com

Hassan announces endorsements from six dozen NH small business leaders

MANCHESTER, N.H. – In advance of the "Small Businesses for Maggie" tour beginning on Wednesday, U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan's campaign announced 144 small business leaders from across the state who are supporting her campaign for re-election. "New Hampshire's small businesses strengthen our economy and expand opportunity,"...
MANCHESTER, NH
The Swellesley Report

Wellesley is back to being a dry town

After a July that brought thirteen days during which temperatures reached over 90 degrees, combined with a measly 0.62″ of rainfall in the Boston area according to the National Weather Service, brown lawns in Wellesley are having a moment, and maybe even a proud one at that. After all, how better to virtue signal, "in this house we believe climate change is real," than by taking the sprinkler system offline and letting nature take its course? Seems more authentic to us than plunking down a sign with a long list of strident phrases.
PhillyBite

The Best Crab Cakes in New England

- Crab cakes are the perfect way to enjoy the flavors of the sea. For the best crab cakes in New England, try the dishes at The Porthole Restaurant & Pub in Portland, Maine, Atlantic Fish Company in Boston, Massachusetts, or the Lookout Tavern in Oak Bluffs, Massachusetts. There are many other great places to try in New England, too. We have included a couple of them below for you to check out.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Seacoast Current

25 'You Know You Are in Rochester, New Hampshire' Moments

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. First of all, I'd like to say I love being a member of the "You KNOW you're from Rochester, NH if you..." Facebook page! It is very kind of the admins to allow me to be a member even though I am not a Rochester resident. WOKQ has served the Lilac City their country music for over 50 years, and I really like to have my fingers on the pulse of what is happening in Rochester. Plus I'm in on all of their inside jokes now! "Does anyone know if Wendy's is open?" If you know, you know.
ROCHESTER, NH
chainstoreage.com

Showcase targets New Hampshire for growth

A Canadian specialty retailer and product developer is turning its aggressive U.S. expansion plans to the Granite State. Showcase, which bills itself as "Home of the Hottest Trends," has opened its 122nd store, in The Mall at New Hampshire in Manchester, N.H. This location marks the third of 31 new brick-and-mortar Showcase stores that will open in malls across 12 states during summer 2022, representing the largest and fastest single expansion in the company's 28-year history (See locations at end of article.)
MANCHESTER, NH
americanancestors.org

A Genealogical surprise in "store" in Newburyport, Massachusetts

We are fortunate to have so many newspapers available for researching our ancestors in the 18th and 19th centuries. Early in my genealogy pursuits, finding obituaries was my main focus while cranking through endless reels of microfilm at the Boston Public Library. I would often see an article of interest, or occasionally by chance catch a surname as I slowly inched my way through the microfilm. This tedious process seemed endless until I struck genealogy pay dirt, making all the cranking of the microfilm reader worthwhile. One day while scrolling newspapers for ancestors in Newburyport, Essex, Massachusetts I caught the name of my third great grandfather Henry Poor (1769-1853).
NEWBURYPORT, MA
WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2022: Best barbecue in New Hampshire

If you're looking for great barbecue, check out the top places to find it in New Hampshire, as chosen by our viewers. Viewers say Smokehaus has fantastic barbecue and great sides. 4. Up in Your Grill in Merrimack. Many viewers love Up in Your Grill, saying the food truck's grillmaster...
MANCHESTER, NH
goodmorninggloucester.com

Rosettis in Beverly Worth The Ride

We decided to go back to Rosettis on Brimbal Ave in Beverly for dinner last week. It had been recommended by our friends Chris and Charleen and we have been once but hadn't been back in quite a while. There are so many fine restaurants right here in Gloucester, it's hard to leave town for another but it was a special occasion and we have been wanting to return here for this Italian themed dining experience. We were not disappointed.
BEVERLY, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Is It Yours? Powerball Ticket Worth $1 Million Sold in NH

New Hampshire's multi-state lottery lucky streak continues with a ticket worth one million sold in the Granite State for Saturday night's Powerball drawing, the third in the past month. The winning numbers are: 19-24-35-43-62 Power Ball 2 and Power Play 10X. The winning ticket matched all five white ball numbers...
CONCORD, NH
WMUR.com

65th annual New Hampshire Antique Show returns to Manchester

MANCHESTER, N.H. — This weekend Granite Staters got a piece of the past as this year marks the 65th annual New Hampshire Antique Show. The show wrapped up Saturday afternoon at the Double Tree by Hilton in Manchester. It's known for some pretty cool artifacts of Americana. Antique lovers...
MANCHESTER, NH
Boston Globe

The best places to get a lobster roll in New England

Boston.com readers recommended 160 lobster roll restaurants, calling them 'the taste of summer' and 'the dish you wish you could eat every day.'. Whether you're sitting down to lunch with friends or grabbing one to go to enjoy by the seaside, there's nothing that says New England more than fresh chunks of lobster nestled in a bun. The lobster roll is a regional delicacy here.
WINTHROP, MA
peninsulachronicle.com

Dunkin' Donuts Opening A Location In Gloucester

GLOUCESTER –A national coffee and donut chain appears to be on its way to Gloucester. Gregg Nigro has been trying to bring a Dunkin' Donuts to Gloucester for a number of years and it looks like it will soon become a reality. Want to read the rest of...
GLOUCESTER, MA

