How to watch Chiefs preseason opener against Bears

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNW) — The countdown to the beginning of football season is over. The Kansas City Chiefs are scheduled to play the Chicago Bears in the first of three preseason games on Aug. 13.

The game is slated to kick off at 12 p.m. CST at Soldier Field in Chicago. It is scheduled to air nationally on the NFL Network.

For fans who have streaming, you can watch the Chiefs, and every one of its preseason games, by downloading the Chiefs app (iOS and Android) or visiting Chiefs.com . According to the Chiefs’ website, if it is available to watch on local TV, it will be available to watch in the Chiefs app and website.

It is the only preseason game the Chiefs will play away from Arrowhead Stadium, as they are scheduled to play the Washington Commanders and Green Bay Packers before the season kicks off on Sept. 11.

Fans will get the chance to watch Patrick Mahomes play in the preseason game, something that is not usual for quarterbacks coach Matt Nagy. The former Chicago Bears head coach rarely played his starting quarterback, Mitchell Trubisky, in the preseason, making only three starts in 12 possible appearances.

Last season, the Kansas City Chiefs finished with a record of 12-5 in the regular season, losing to the Cincinnati Bengals in the American Football Conference (AFC) Championship game.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.