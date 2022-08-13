Read full article on original website
Friends remember woman killed in Evansville Explosion
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — After the tragic and very sudden death of 29-year-old Jessica Teague, her friends remember her very fondly as a caring and loving person. Jessica was one of the three people killed in the Weinbach explosion which devastated the neighborhood. Her friends were devastated and at...
2 flown to Indy after crashing into tree in Vigo County
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – Two people were critically injured and flown to Indianapolis following a single-vehicle crash Monday evening. According to the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at approximately 7:25 p.m. in the 3000 block of S Houseman Street. Both the driver and front seat passenger...
Brandon Pritcher sentenced to 65 years in prison for murder
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Convicted murderer Brandon Pritcher was sentenced Tuesday to 65 years in prison. Pritcher, who was convicted in July of murdering his 7-year-old son Leeam in 2020, was sentenced in Vigo County Superior Court 3. Appearing before Judge Sarah Mullican, Pritcher learned he would receive the sentence of 65 years in prison. Pritcher will receive credit for 928 days of time served.
Vigo Deputy Prosecutor arrested for DUI
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An official with the Vigo County Prosecutor’s Office was arrested following a traffic stop in which police say he was driving while under the influence of alcohol. According to court documents, West Terre Haute Police pulled over Vigo County Sex/Child Victim Crimes...
Evansville man sentenced after using company money for car, Apple products
EVANSVILLE, Ind. — An Evansville man was sentenced to 16 months in federal prison after he used his accounting position to embezzle more than $87,000 from his employer. Court documents in the case against Patrick Garrett say the man devised and executed a direct bill and fake invoice scheme from April 9, 2021, through July 16, 2021, to steal from his employer.
Man arrested after brandishing knife at school bus stop
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A man has been arrested following an incident in which police say he was brandishing a knife and speaking incoherently near a bus stop. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, a Vigo County School bus driver told police they had seen a man displaying a knife and acting strange where children were being picked up for school.
Coroner determines cause of death for victims of Evansville explosion
EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office has released autopsy results for three people killed during the August 10 explosion on Weinbach Avenue. According Chief Deputy Coroner David Anson, the preliminary cause of death for Charles and Martina Hite is blunt force trauma to the chest and the preliminary cause of death for Jessica Teague is listed as compression asphyxia, a mechanical asphyxia that prevents breathing due to external pressure on the body. A toxicology report is still pending.
New details revealed in Evansville murder case
EVANSVILLLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department has released new details in an ongoing murder investigation after a dead body was found wrapped in twine. Michael L. Thomas, 33, was arrested Friday for murder. The victim in the case, Patrick White, had been missing since July. During an interrogation, Michael claims he wasn’t responsible for White’s death.
Multi-county pursuit ends with police searching for leads
SHELBURN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Police in Shelburn are searching for leads after an attempted traffic stop turned into a multi-county pursuit with multiple agencies involved. According to the Shelburn Police Chief Deputy Chad Gilbert, the situation began when they received word from a Sullivan County Deputy that they had clocked a vehicle traveling at 97 miles per hour southbound on US 41.
THHS gives out over 2,000 lbs of pet food in July
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – In light of inflation and the price of many items in our everyday lives going up, the Terre Haute Humane Society said it has seen an increase in people coming to their Pet Pantry. The Pet Pantry allows community members to pick up free...
