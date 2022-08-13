EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office has released autopsy results for three people killed during the August 10 explosion on Weinbach Avenue. According Chief Deputy Coroner David Anson, the preliminary cause of death for Charles and Martina Hite is blunt force trauma to the chest and the preliminary cause of death for Jessica Teague is listed as compression asphyxia, a mechanical asphyxia that prevents breathing due to external pressure on the body. A toxicology report is still pending.

