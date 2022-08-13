ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmonds, WA

myedmondsnews.com

Learn how to grow an edible garden during Lynnwood Library event Aug. 20

The Lynnwood Library, in partnership with Verdant Health, will be hosting an event teaching community members how to grow an edible fall garden in whatever space they have available to them. This class is free and aimed toward beginner gardeners who may only have access to a small backyard or...
LYNNWOOD, WA
drifttravel.com

21st Annual Dungeness Crab & Seafood Festival is Back

For the first time since 2019, one of the country’s most acclaimed seafood festivals is back in full, ready for another signature “Crabtastic event!” The Dungeness Crab & Seafood Festival celebrates not only the food, aquaculture, agriculture, and maritime traditions of Washington State’s Olympic Peninsula, but Native American culture, art, music, and children’s activities in one spectacular three-day celebration.
PORT ANGELES, WA
425magazine.com

Brown Bear Car Wash Celebrates 65 Years

Brown Bear Car Wash will be offering free car washes Thursday, Aug. 25, in celebration of its 65th birthday. The Seattle-based, family-owned company has provided 513,157 free “Beary Clean” washes over the past 15 years to celebrate its birthday and to honor former and current service members on Veterans Day, according to a press release. Last year's event cleaned 32,639 cars and trucks across the Puget Sound area.
SEATTLE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Taste Edmonds featured bands: The Little Lies, Queen Mother

This year’s Taste Edmonds — set to open Friday, Aug. 19 — brings back such crowd favorites as The Beatniks, One Love Bridge, The Davanos and Robbie Dee’s Tribute to Elvis. But Taste organizers are also excited to introduce some fresh bands to the lineup, including some newly formed groups that are already making a big splash in the Pacific Northwest:
EDMONDS, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Sponsor spotlight: When one door closes, another opens.

The art of moving forward lies in understanding what to leave behind. Nicola Davies of Create Next Steps, LLC has been coaching in Edmonds for the past five years. She offers leadership coaching to help individuals, businesses and nonprofits navigate personal and professional transitions. Nicola also leads creative expression workshops using the healing power of art to inspire people to develop insights and convey a story through visual imagery.
EDMONDS, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Just Around the Corner: Everett’s Despi Delite Bakery

Knowing that I’m always interested to try new eateries in the area, a friend mentioned that I needed to go to a bakery in Everett, near Funko Field. “It’s the best,” he said. Sunday, my wife and I were driving around and decided to go to...
EVERETT, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Taste Edmonds 2022: What you need to know

Aug. 19-21 All Ages • Live Music • Beer & Wine • Kid Activities. WHY: Aside from being the Edmonds most anticipated music and food festival, Taste Edmonds is a major fundraiser for the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce, allowing the Chamber to produce free community events throughout the year (An Edmonds Kind of 4th, Edmonds Classic Car Show, Halloween Trick or Treat, the Tree Lighting Ceremony). The chamber also donates thousands of dollars in Taste Edmonds proceeds annually to local non-profits, service groups and school clubs.
EDMONDS, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

This week in CHS history | Lowell Elementary S Path debate, Sizzle Pie says goodbye, Sawant recall effort launched

Here are the top stories from this week in CHS history:. We love providing community news on CHS free for thousands of readers. What sustains the effort are voluntary subscriptions from paying supporters. If you are enjoying CHS, SUBSCRIBE HERE and help keep CHS available to all. Become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with no paywall. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.
SEATTLE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Free South County Fire kids camps Aug. 18 in Edmonds, Lynnwood

South County Fire is hosting two free Kids Fire Camps on Aug. 18 with fun safety activities for the whole family:. – Edmonds Fire Camp, 1-2 p.m., downtown fire station 17, 275 6th Ave. N. – Lynnwood Fire Camp, 6-7 p.m., Lynndale Park, 18927 72nd Ave. W. (before Sandlot Cinemas...
EDMONDS, WA
seattlerefined.com

'Just really good food' keeps PICK-QUICK popular after 73 years

At PICK-QUICK Drive-In, they know that sometimes the simplest things are the most delicious. "It's just really good food. It's not complicated. It's not trying to do something crazy. It's just good food," one customer said. "It's just the simplicity of it. Just a simple cheeseburger and you really taste...
lonelyplanet.com

10 free things to do in Washington state

The Seattle Public Library is an architectural marvel that offers free programming such as readings and classes © Stephanie Braconnier / Shutterstock. Washington state encompasses such a large and varied terrain that, depending on your travel plans, your budget could either be rock-bottom or luxury—or a combination of both.
SEATTLE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Jane Lindsey Simpson: Retired educator volunteered at Edmonds Log Cabin

Jane Lindsey Simpson passed away on August 9, 2022, from the consequences of pancreatic cancer. Jane was born on August 20, 1942 in Bryn Mawr, PA. She was the daughter of James Milton and Gladys Larew Lindsey. She attended Sutherland and Faulkner Schools for elementary and secondary education in Chicago, IL, graduating from high school in 1960. She graduated from the University of California at Berkeley in 1964. At Cal, she was a member of Eta Chapter, Gamma Phi Beta Sorority. After graduation, she trained and worked as a legal secretary in San Francisco, CA, until 1968. While there, she attended San Francisco State University to obtain a teaching certificate.
EDMONDS, WA
northcountyoutlook.com

Skyfest flies into Arlington Airport

Get a first-hand look at World War II-era aircraft that will be on display this weekend at the Arlington Airport. The aircraft are one of the highlights of Arlington Skyfest, part of a weekend celebration to aviation that takes place Aug. 19 through Aug. 21. Visitors will have a chance to examine a B-17, P-51, B-25 and an F4-U. For more information, go to www.arlingtonskyfest.com.

