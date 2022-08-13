Read full article on original website
Thymesia Wiki Guide
Welcome to IGN's guide for Thymesia. Thymesia is a punishing action RPG in the same vein as Bloodborne or Devil May Cry. Using the game's unique Plague Weapons and extensive Talent tree, create a build that fits your playstyle as you explore a plague infested world.
Hammers/Blunt Objects
This page contains a complete list of every Hammer/Blunt Object that can be found in Elden Ring. These weapons are located in a variety of different areas in The Lands Between, and there are Hammers and Warhammers that are built to suit different playstyles as well. Most of them also have a Weapon Skill that can be utilized with FP and some can be customized with Ashes of War.
Colossal Weapons
This page contains a complete list of every Colossal Weapon that can be found in Elden Ring. These weapons are located in a variety of different areas in The Lands Between, and there are Colossal Weapons built to suit different playstyles. However, most of these weapons are ideal for tankier builds due to the strength required to wield them effectively. Some also have a Weapon Skill that can be utilized with FP and some can be customized with Ashes of War.
Marika's Hammer
"Stone hammer made in the lands of the Numen, outside the Lands Between. The tool with which Queen Marika shattered the Elden Ring and Radagon attempted to repair it. The hammer partially broke upon shattering the Ring, becoming splintered with rune fragments." The Marika's Hammer Default Weapon Skill is Gold...
Ocean of Memories
Ocean of Memories is the true final area of Thymesia, though it only consists of a single Beacon and a boss arena. But who could the final boss be? Well... Check out our guide to the Ocean of Memories below to find out!. Ocean of Memories Walkthrough. Okay so there...
Tips and Tricks
Welcome to IGN's Tips and Tricks page for Thymesia. This page contains various tips that will help you get started and succeed on your adventure through Thymesia. Thymesia uses a unique health system where you have to deplete two seperate health bars before you can defeat them. First is the white health bar which is depleted by Weapon Damage (Saber attacks, most Plague Weapons) as well as Deflects. Dealing Weapon Damage builds up Wounds on the enemy, represented by the blue health bar.
Rotten Battle Hammer
"Large iron warhammer designed for gladiatorial combat, now festering with scarlet rot. Weighty enough to crush armor and its wearer alike." The Rotten Battle Hammer Default Weapon Skill is Braggart's Roar: Declare your presence with a boastful roar. Raises attack power, defense, and stamina recovery speed.
