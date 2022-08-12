ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The baby is here! AFLW star Sabrina Frederick and her wife Lili welcome their newborn daughter Florence Elton to the world

By Kinta Walsh-cotton
 4 days ago

Sabrina Frederick and her wife Lili were absolutely over the moon as they introduced their 'tiny dancer' to the world on Friday.

The AFLW star, 25, gathered photos of their blessed day as she gently cradled her newborn daughter swaddled in a striped blanket.

She uploaded the black and white pictures to Instagram with the caption: 'Our tiny dancer made her way into the world on the 9th of August 2022, at 3:06am.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D5nlD_0hFTdNeG00
Sabrina Frederick, 25, (left) and her wife Lili (right) were absolutely over the moon as they introduced their 'tiny dancer' to the world on Friday

'Mum and baby are doing really well. We can't wait to watch you take on the world, Florence Elton Frederick,' she continued.

Among the snaps included was a photo of Sabrina and Lili's (née Cadee-Matthews) hands wrapped around Florence's and one of their baby's tiny ear.

The last picture in the reel showed a half-moon decoration with the bubs beautiful name transcribed in an elegant script surrounded by stars.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ItGKQ_0hFTdNeG00
The AFLW star gathered photos of their blessed day as she gently cradled her newborn daughter (pictured) swaddled in a striped blanket

In June, Sabrina shared a sweet tribute to her partner alongside a new photo of the couple.

'35 weeks and we can't be more excited,' she began.

'I have been in such awe throughout this journey watching my wife take it all in her stride handling the ups and the downs like a boss. Not long now.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XPrdl_0hFTdNeG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05uIb7_0hFTdNeG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TQDlb_0hFTdNeG00
The last picture in the reel showed a half-moon decoration with the bubs beautiful name transcribed in an elegant script surrounded by stars

In November of last year, Sabrina and Lili held a combined engagement, hen party and baby announcement. They married that December.

Photos taken outside showed Sabrina and school teacher Lili holding hands as they walked through what appeared to have been a park.

Standing under a rotunda, Sabrina leaned in close to Lili, resting her forehead against the side of her head.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NLsNH_0hFTdNeG00
In November of last year, Sabrina and Lili held a combined engagement, hen party and baby announcement 

Another photo showed Sabrina leaning forward to plant a sweet kiss on Lili's belly.

Sabrina publicly announced the couple were expecting their first child in a post on Instagram in January.

'I am so excited to announce Lil and I will be welcoming our first little bundle of joy to our family late July (or when she is ready),' she wrote.

The SAS Australia star then added: 'The Frederick family is growing and we couldn't be more grateful. Can't wait to hold our tiny dancer in our arms.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2siZki_0hFTdNeG00
Sabrina publicly announced the couple were expecting their first child in a post on Instagram in January 

Zachariah Propps
2d ago

It still takes a man to get things done.

