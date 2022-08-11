Read full article on original website
Experts Say THIS Caused Idaho’s Loud “BOOM” Over The Weekend
Maybe you were mowing the lawn, or spending time outside with your family, or even simply enjoying a White Claw on your patio when you heard it. A massive boom heard across Idaho and Utah on Saturday. But what was it? Experts have their opinions, and that's only resulted in us having more questions.
Idaho Criminals May Start Leaving Notes Before They Steal Your Stuff
A criminal with a conscience? What a world we live in. Some people have reported seeing notes on their vehicles from thieves asking for money so they don’t have to rob them. Are Idaho Criminals Leaving Warning Notes Before They Steal Your Stuff?. Criminals often get creative in how...
Why Idaho is Seeing All Time High in Resignations Across the State
The cost of living continues to rise, and jobs are in high demand. All across Twin Falls, Idaho, and the country, many businesses have 'help wanted' signs in their windows. For those that have jobs, the frustrations are real. Many of us are overworked, tired, underpaid, and feel underappreciated. The frustration grows with time, and after so long you feel like quitting. Patience does not last as long as it use to and bosses are finding themselves with holes to fill when workers decide to act on this frustration and decide to quit. Resignations are happening daily across the country, but in Idaho, they seem to be at an alarmingly high rate.
Why Idaho Has One of the Worst Early Educational Systems
School is beginning soon and for many parents, it means there is much to do. Getting supplies, doing to school clothes shopping, and getting back to a normal sleeping schedule. There is a lot to be done to get ready for school, and for those that have little ones, they are preparing for their children to go to pre-school and kindergarten for the first time. While many parents hate to see their little ones grow up, it is also exciting to see them learn new things. Living in Idaho, a question must be asked, are our children getting a good early education? How does Idaho compare to other states?
Three Solutions That Could Fix Idaho’s Teacher Shortage
It’s no secret that Idaho has struggled with education. Idaho ranks dead last of all the states in student spending. If you ask any teacher, they’ll tell you at length that Idaho teachers are not paid enough when compared to their counterparts in other states. Add that to the fact that the overall job market is more competitive, it’s no surprise that Idaho is short on teachers in both the public and private sectors. This shortage is only expected to grow in the coming years, as more and more baby boomers retire from their teaching positions. We know what the problem is, so what might we do to fix it?
Are You Smart Enough to Answer a One Million Dollar Question About Idaho?
So, there’s a new Netflix gameshow called, Bullsh*t The Gameshow. The show stars Howie Mandel as the host, and in the most recent episode (Season 1, Episode 8), the million-dollar question was about the Giant Potato Airbnb that we have here in Idaho. The way the show works, is...
Traffic Stop on U.S. 93 in Nevada Finds Guns, Drugs, and Cash
WELLS, Nevada (KLIX)-A traffic stop in Elko County resulted in multiple felony charges for a Washington man when multiple firearms, marijuana, and a large amount of cash were allegedly found during a search. According to the Nevada State Police, 24-year-old Triston Steinman is in the Elko County Jail on 38 counts of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, 38-counts of possession or transportation of a firearm without a serial number, 38 counts of manufacture or assemble of a firearm without a serial number, one count of possession of marijuana grater than an ounce, and one count of possession of marijauna with intent to sell.
Idaho’s Ammon Bundy Reacts to Raid On Mar-a-Lago
He calls it government overreach and has some experience on the receiving end. It was 2014 and his family in Nevada was being pressed by federal agents over grazing rights. It was one of the top stories of the previous decade. Bundy is now an independent candidate for Governor of Idaho. This week, he joined Newsradio 96.1 FM and 1310 KLIX. He also had some thoughts on the federal government expanding the size of the Internal Revenue Service.
What Would You Do? Job Offers to Pay in Chicken Sandwiches in Idaho
What would you do? What would you do if you were offered food instead of money to work your job? Would it matter if it is a second job? Do the hours matter? It may seem like an odd offer and something that is an easy answer, but it may not be as easy as it seems. This is a real offer that happened recently, and it has many scratching their head and wondering, what they would do if they were offered the job, but were paid in sandwiches instead of dollar bills.
Idaho Is One Of The Few States Left Without Any Form Of Legal Marijuana
It is no secret that Idaho has not legalized marijuana in any form. I am not saying this is a good thing or a bad thing, I do, however, find it interesting that officially more states have approved marijuana in full legality than having kept it fully illegal. Idaho Is...
DANGER: New Invasive Species Found in Boise, ID
Invasive plant species are nothing new in Idaho. Japanese Yew and similar plants have developed a nasty reputation as elk that feed on it quickly die. Cheatgrass has spread across the high desert and is now a major fuel source for wildfires. Even by early summer, it’s often so dry if you touch a blade it will dissolve into a powder. It also displaces sagebrush.
85 Epic Pictures Of Idaho From Social Media In July
Idaho is beautiful and people capture that beauty every single day on their phones and cameras. Rather than have all those amazing pictures sitting unviewed on one person’s phone or camera memory card, the Outdoor Idaho Facebook page actively searches for the best photos taken in Idaho every month. Through their monthly ‘Iconic Idaho’ photo contest they are able to get glorious photo submissions from around the state. They just posted the winners from July and the pictures do not disappoint.
Nearly 40 Magic Valley Idaho National Guard Deployed to Asia
BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-Around 40 Idaho National Guard members from the Magic Valley are headed on a year-long mission in Southwest Asia. According to the Idaho National Guard, more than 600 men and women shipped out from Gowen Field Wednesday to be part of Operation Spartan Shield. This is the largest deployment for the 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team’s Task Force Rattler. The governor, top military officials, family and fiends bid the soldiers a heartfelt farewell as they boarded a commercial airliner. “Task Force Rattler is trained, motivated and ready to assume all assigned missions in Southeast Asia,” said Maj. Sam McDowell, task force commander. "This team has rapidly prepared and come together as a cohesive and lethal fighting force.” The mission is part of Operation Enduring Freedom. More than half of the operation will be made up of Idaho soldiers while others from the National Guard in Montana, Ohio, Oregon, and South Carolina will join them. An earlier group of Idaho soldiers deployed on the same mission will return in October.
Idaho Man’s Record Catfish a Rare Catch
MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (KLIX)-A record catch at a Southern Idaho reservoir turns out to be a rare one. Paul Newman and the Idaho Department of Fish and Game were stumped for a bit after the man had caught a record-size catfish at C.J. Strike Reservoir they originally thought was a channel catfish. After further examination of the photo, it turns out the fish was indeed a state record, but it was a blue catfish, a rare species in Idaho. Newman had been fishing for sturgeon on July 20, instead he hooked the massive catfish. He recorded the size and weight then released it before submitting the information and photo to Idaho Fish and Game. At first biologist determined the fish was a channel catfish from the picture and awarded the record to Newman. Officials say the two species are very similar and distinguishing the two apart is difficult without physical examination. Eventually it was confirmed to be a blue catfish and handed out the first ever state record for the species at 37 pounds. Idaho Fish and Game looked back into its stocking records because blue catfish are not native to Idaho and haven't been stocked in recent years; channel catfish, also a non-native species, are regularly stocked in the state from farms. Blue catfish haven't been stocked in Idaho waters since the mid-1980s. Idaho Fish and Game speculates that it is possible that some of the species might have escaped fish farms along the Snake River that raise them or some of them might of gotten mixed up with channel catfish at the farms used for stocking. The current record for catch and release channel catfish will remain at 32.9 pounds, also caught at C.J. Strike by Cody Kastner.
10 Foods Chefs Say Idahoans Should Never Have Delivered From A Restaurant
Delivery services can be a blessing and they can also be a curse. On one hand, you don't have to get off the couch to get any food you could desire. On the other hand, it could take way longer than expected and your food could show up soggy, cold, and gross.
Look at the Best Costumes at the Idaho Halloween and Horror Convention
Over the weekend of August 12-14, you may have encountered some zombies, monsters and other costumed characters lurking around the Red Lion Boise Downtowner. If you saw them, did it make you do a double take at the calendar? No, you didn't lose two months in the blink of an eye. These ghosts and ghouls kicked off spooky season early at the second annual Idaho Halloween and Horror Convention.
Shop Local in Southern Idaho in August and Win Epic Prizes
Local businesses in Southern Idaho are the heartbeat of our communities. Mom and pop shops and locally owned locations are scattered across the Magic Valley and while you should support local as often as possible, there’s an extra push happening right now in the Magic Valley. Shop local in August and you not only help your neighbors thrive but you could also win cool prizes.
5 of the World’s Deadliest Insects Are in Idaho Right Now
When you hear the words “most deadly insect in the world” what image pops into your head?. Murder Hornets? Sure, their name is scary but they actually got that name for wiping out other species of bees, not necessarily humans. Maybe one of the scary scorpions you’d find down in Texas or the disgustingly large funnel-web spiders you’d see in Australia?
Why Gas Prices Dropping in Idaho Isn’t as Good as You Think
Gas prices have been a popular topic in the year 2022. Gas prices spiked to the highest they have ever been, and many across America have made adjustments. Many regions thought they would never see gas go above five dollars in their lifetime, and it not only surpassed that but did so by a significant amount. Gas has slowly been coming back down, and while customers are excited to see the price decrease, it still has a long way to go before it lowers back down to pre-spike prices. The prices coming down is a good sign, but before you get too excited, it may not be as good as it seems.
Friendly Reminder To Stop For School Buses As Magic Valley Classes Start
Schools have started in some areas around the Magic Valley and other schools are gearing up. That means be on the lookout for more children and more school buses. There have been issues in the past where people are not stopping for school buses when their red lights are on. Don't be that guy.
