Read full article on original website
Related
KIMA TV
Yakima family facing homelessness after an electrical fire completely destroys their home
An electrical fire ripped through their home and destroyed everything this family once knew nearly three months ago. Today the family of five says they're barely surviving. They now live in a small RV with no power and water. "We all just watched it burn," said Derek Mayokok. Derek and...
KIMA TV
More than a dozen dumpsters have been lit on fire in the past two days in Downtown Yakima
YAKIMA -- On Sunday night, 9 different dumpster fires happened in Downtown Yakima. Last night, just one day late, 5 more dumpsters erupted in flames around the same area near North 7th and D Street. "At one point a small tree was potentially on fire for a little bit but...
14 dumpster fires set across Yakima overnight, suspect in custody
YAKIMA, Wash. — Firefighters and police officers were sent to the locations of various dumpsters across the Downtown Yakima area on Sunday night after fires were lit at more than a dozen locations. According to Public Information Officer Yvette Inzunza of the Yakima Police Department, officers arrested a male...
nbcrightnow.com
Naches fire department remembers lost firefighters
NACHES, Wash.- Today the Naches Fire Department paid tribute to 25 firefighters who have lost their lives in the line of duty. The firefighters and their legacies were remembered in a ceremony with the Naches fire department.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KIMA TV
Yakima fire department responds to 10 fires last night, 9 of them dumpster fires
YAKIMA -- The Yakima Fire Department was shocked to discover 9 different dumpsters on fire, all within a few streets of each other in Downtown Yakima. Officials say it took them from 10pm last night to 4am this morning to get all the fires out. There were two fires on...
KIMA TV
Yakima couple wanted for church burglary in Lewiston
LEWISTON -- A man and woman from Yakima are accused of breaking into a church in Lewiston and investigators believe they escaped back to Yakima. Thanks to the public's help, Lewiston Police say they have identified the burglary suspects from Saturday's theft at the Church of Christ on Southway Avenue.
Pack the Patrol Car event stuffs multiple vehicles with school supplies
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — The Pack the Patrol Car event stuffed three and a half cars full of school supplies over the weekend. The event, which will help students in Finley, Whitstran, and Patterson, was hosted by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday, August 13. Donations were...
Yakima Herald Republic
Four suspects in Yakima drive-by shooting released as police gather more evidence
Four suspects in a drive-by shooting that wounded a teenage girl will not be charged — for now. Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic said the four — an 18-year-old, two 17-year-olds and a 16-year-old — have been released from custody pending further investigation. Court records show prosecutors declined to file charges on Thursday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
65-year-old woman struck, killed by truck in Ellensburg parking lot
ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Police say that a Riverside, California woman died from injuries she suffered on Monday night when she was struck by a pickup truck in a Kittitas County parking lot. According to a social media alert from the Ellensburg Police Department, emergency responders rushed to the Pilot...
nbcrightnow.com
West Richland man charged with negligent driving for fatigue-caused crash
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. — A 24-year-old man from West Richland is being charged with second degree negligent driving after causing a collision on State Route 395 around 11:45 p.m. on August 15. He had been driving north on 395 about nine miles north of Pasco, near milepost 32 in...
Free backpacks, school supplies, and haircuts offered at Yakima’s Beauchamp Center
YAKIMA, Wash. — We’re quickly approaching the end of summer break, meaning parents and children are starting to think about returning to school. However, things are a bit different this year as inflation drives up the prices of basic goods and services needed to prepare for the new school year. That’s why community organizations are coming together at the Henry Beauchamp Community Center to offer free assistance to families who need it.
Motorcycle Rider Dies After Yakima Crash
A 73-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash in Yakima Saturday. Yakima Police say the man was riding eastbound in the 1400 block of West Lincoln Avenue when a delivery vehicle stopped in front of him. Witnesses say the man crashed while trying to change lanes. Witnesses told police they...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Major Yakima Road Work on I-82 Delayed Until After Labor Day
Major road work to preserve an 8-mile stretch of I-82 from the Fred G. Redmon Bridge to N. 1st Street has delayed until after Labor Day due to the contractor’s schedule. When the work does start crews from the Washington State Department of Transportation and contractor crews will be making repairs to the Naches and Yakima River Bridge decks.
Rape suspect sniffed out, captured by Yakima County K9 in Wapato
WAPATO, Wash. — Authorities located and arrested a man who was wanted for alleged sex crimes in Yakima County thanks to the powerful nose and quick reaction of a veteran K9 name Zuza. According to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, members of the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force...
73-Year-Old Man Killed In A Motorcycle Accident In Yakima (Yakima, WA)
According to the police, a 73-year-old man was killed in a fatal crash on Lincoln Avenue on Saturday. Police stated that the man was travelling east on the 1400 block of West Lincoln Avenue. The driver changed lanes to go around a stopped delivery vehicle. According to the witnesses, the...
Yakima Police seek witnesses to fatal motorcycle crash
YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Police Department is investigating a crash that killed a 73-year-old motorcyclist Saturday morning. According to police, the motorcyclist was travelling eastbound in the 1400 block of W. Lincoln Avenue around 10:45 a.m. when he was seen attempting to change lanes to get around a stopped delivery vehicle.
Former Toppenish Teacher Arrested in California
A former teacher at Toppenish High School, wanted on an arrest warrant from Yakima County has been arrested in California. 40-year-old Bertha Cerna was jailed in Orange County California on Sunday. She remains jailed Today but could soon be back in Yakima. Cerna is wanted on several different charges in...
nbcrightnow.com
Paws in the Pool event lets owners swim with their dogs
YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima Parks and Recreation is throwing the 16th annual Paws in the Pool event on August 21, from 2-4 p.m., when swimmers can bring their dogs to Franklin Pool. Every year on the last day that Franklin is open, the event is put on for dogs and their owners.
ifiberone.com
Eastbound I-90 partially blocked for nearly 18 hours Sunday near Cle Elum due to semi-truck fire
CLE ELUM — Eastbound Interstate 90 near Cle Elum was partially blocked for nearly 18 hours on Sunday due to a semi-truck fire. The driver, a 65-year-old British Columbia man, was heading east on I-90 when he noticed smoke coming from the trailer. He was able to pull to the shoulder and disconnect the trailer, which caught fire, according to the Washington State Patrol.
nbcrightnow.com
73-year-old motorcyclist dead after being unable to stop in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. - Shortly before 11:00 a.m., Yakima Police were dispatched to the 1400 block of W. Lincoln Ave. for a motorcycle crash. A 73-year-old male was riding his motorcycle when he came across a delivery truck and tried to stop but couldn't. The motorcyclist swerved onto other lanes avoiding the truck.
Comments / 0