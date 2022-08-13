ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Naches fire department remembers lost firefighters

NACHES, Wash.- Today the Naches Fire Department paid tribute to 25 firefighters who have lost their lives in the line of duty. The firefighters and their legacies were remembered in a ceremony with the Naches fire department.
KIMA TV

Yakima couple wanted for church burglary in Lewiston

LEWISTON -- A man and woman from Yakima are accused of breaking into a church in Lewiston and investigators believe they escaped back to Yakima. Thanks to the public's help, Lewiston Police say they have identified the burglary suspects from Saturday's theft at the Church of Christ on Southway Avenue.
Yakima Herald Republic

Four suspects in Yakima drive-by shooting released as police gather more evidence

Four suspects in a drive-by shooting that wounded a teenage girl will not be charged — for now. Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic said the four — an 18-year-old, two 17-year-olds and a 16-year-old — have been released from custody pending further investigation. Court records show prosecutors declined to file charges on Thursday.
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Free backpacks, school supplies, and haircuts offered at Yakima’s Beauchamp Center

YAKIMA, Wash. — We’re quickly approaching the end of summer break, meaning parents and children are starting to think about returning to school. However, things are a bit different this year as inflation drives up the prices of basic goods and services needed to prepare for the new school year. That’s why community organizations are coming together at the Henry Beauchamp Community Center to offer free assistance to families who need it.
News Talk KIT

Motorcycle Rider Dies After Yakima Crash

A 73-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash in Yakima Saturday. Yakima Police say the man was riding eastbound in the 1400 block of West Lincoln Avenue when a delivery vehicle stopped in front of him. Witnesses say the man crashed while trying to change lanes. Witnesses told police they...
News Talk KIT

Major Yakima Road Work on I-82 Delayed Until After Labor Day

Major road work to preserve an 8-mile stretch of I-82 from the Fred G. Redmon Bridge to N. 1st Street has delayed until after Labor Day due to the contractor’s schedule. When the work does start crews from the Washington State Department of Transportation and contractor crews will be making repairs to the Naches and Yakima River Bridge decks.
News Talk KIT

Former Toppenish Teacher Arrested in California

A former teacher at Toppenish High School, wanted on an arrest warrant from Yakima County has been arrested in California. 40-year-old Bertha Cerna was jailed in Orange County California on Sunday. She remains jailed Today but could soon be back in Yakima. Cerna is wanted on several different charges in...
nbcrightnow.com

Paws in the Pool event lets owners swim with their dogs

YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima Parks and Recreation is throwing the 16th annual Paws in the Pool event on August 21, from 2-4 p.m., when swimmers can bring their dogs to Franklin Pool. Every year on the last day that Franklin is open, the event is put on for dogs and their owners.
ifiberone.com

Eastbound I-90 partially blocked for nearly 18 hours Sunday near Cle Elum due to semi-truck fire

CLE ELUM — Eastbound Interstate 90 near Cle Elum was partially blocked for nearly 18 hours on Sunday due to a semi-truck fire. The driver, a 65-year-old British Columbia man, was heading east on I-90 when he noticed smoke coming from the trailer. He was able to pull to the shoulder and disconnect the trailer, which caught fire, according to the Washington State Patrol.
nbcrightnow.com

73-year-old motorcyclist dead after being unable to stop in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. - Shortly before 11:00 a.m., Yakima Police were dispatched to the 1400 block of W. Lincoln Ave. for a motorcycle crash. A 73-year-old male was riding his motorcycle when he came across a delivery truck and tried to stop but couldn't. The motorcyclist swerved onto other lanes avoiding the truck.

