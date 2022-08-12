Read full article on original website
Bob Odenkirk as Gene in 'Better Call Saul.' Greg Lewis/AMC. Bob Odenkirk as Gene in 'Better Call Saul.' Greg Lewis/AMC. After six seasons building toward Saul Goodman’s foreshadowed fall, “Better Call Saul” presented its final chapter, faced with the burdensome expectations raised by its Emmy-winning predecessor, “Breaking Bad.” Adding callbacks from that series and building on its own run, the show delivered a thoughtful contemplation of what transformed the title character, and whether there was any path to redemption.
In the seventh episode of ‘Classroom of the Elite‘ season 2 titled ‘To Doubt Everything or to Believe Everything Are Two Equally Convenient Solutions; Both Dispense with the Necessity of Reflection,’ students of Class D learn about an upcoming quiz that will be critical for their year-end special exam. Horikita tells Ayanokouji the shocking truth about Kushida’s past. Meanwhile, she also comes up with a strategy for the upcoming quiz. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Classroom of the Elite’ season 2 episode 7. SPOILERS AHEAD!!!
AMC’s post-apocalyptic series ‘Tales of the Walking Dead,’ set in the same universe as ‘The Walking Dead,’ revolves around several enthralling tales in the wake of the zombie apocalypse. The first episode of the show, titled ‘Evie/Joe,’ follows Joe, who sets out to find a chatmate he used to text after the apocalypse. He encounters Evie, who holds Joe at gunpoint to use him as her “personal chauffeur.” The episode ends with astounding developments that threaten the duo’s lives and turn the same into a new path. If you wish to dig deeper into the episode’s ending, let us be your ally! SPOILERS AHEAD.
