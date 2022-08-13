Read full article on original website
Mojave King signs with Henderson's G League Ignite as they start to round out their rosterEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Cornerstone Park just made it a little easier to beat the Henderson heatEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Teofimo Lopez Moves Up to 140 to Fight Pedro Campa in Las VegasAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
Vegas Restaurant Owner Faces Tax Evasion Charges on $5.1 MillionTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
National Book Lovers Day: 4 great ways to celebrate in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
news3lv.com
Aces beat Storm, finish regular season WNBA-best 26-10
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Chelsea Gray had 33 points, seven rebounds and nine assists and Las Vegas wrapped up the best regular-season record in the WNBA, beating the Seattle Storm 109-100 in the regular-season finale Sunday. Kelsey Plum scored seven of her 23 points in the final minute. Her...
An Indoor Football League thriller crowns a new champion in Henderson
A football champion was crowned on Saturday. It wasn't at football's highest levels, but it was still exciting and fun to watch. The Northern Arizona Wranglers won the 2022 IFL Championship in a 47–45 thriller over the Quad City Steamwheelers.
SignalsAZ
Wranglers Win 2022 IFL National Championship
The Northern Arizona Wranglers are bringing the Indoor Football League National Championship Trophy back to Prescott Valley, Ariz., as they defeated the Quad City Steamwheelers, by a score of 47-45, on Saturday night. The Wranglers ran out onto the neutral site field, inside The Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nev.,...
news3lv.com
UNLV officially now a smoke-free campus
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — On Monday, the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) officially became a smoke-free and tobacco-free campus, joining approximately 2,000 other universities across the country that have already implemented this policy. Led by the UNLV School of Public Health in collaboration with the Southern Nevada Health...
news3lv.com
Randy's Donuts officially opens Las Vegas location
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A popular Southern California donut shop has made its way into Sin City. Randy's Donuts opened its Las Vegas location on Tuesday, August 16, at the corner of Rainbow Blvd. and Sahara Ave. This will be the donut shop's first location in Nevada and its...
news3lv.com
Local wins $100k jackpot at Aliante Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A Las Vegas local went home with a $100,000 jackpot from Aliante Casino + Hotel + Spa on Thursday. The Boyd Rewards member Drew, played IGT's Five Play Game at a $5 denomination. After placing a bet of $125, Drew had a royal flush and won the jackpot.
news3lv.com
JSX now offering flights to Dallas from Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — JSX is expanding its footprint with the introduction of new daily nonstop flights between Dallas (DAL) and Orange County (SNA) onboard 1x1 seat aircraft starting Thursday, September 29, with introductory fares from $499 one-way. On the same day, the carrier will increase its popular service...
news3lv.com
The Brian Blessing Memorial Scholarship Application Rules
Brian Blessing was the play by play voice for Las Vegas High School Football for a dozen years. He passed away in the off season. He was the kind of person who always wanted to make a broadcast better. He was prepared and passionate about the game and his take on the game. We changed the name of the “Scholar Athlete Award” to the “Brian Blessing Memorial Scholarship” in his honor.
news3lv.com
YESCO centennial exhibit moving to East Las Vegas Library
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An exhibit celebrating more than 100 years of the electric sign company YESCO will be on the move. A spokesperson says the exhibition "Lighting Up Las Vegas: YESCO Marks a Glittering Century" will open at the East Las Vegas Library starting on Thursday, Sept. 15.
news3lv.com
First look at UNLV's new medical school building
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's $125 million of cutting-edge medical education that could put Las Vegas on the medical map. The Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at UNLV is almost finished. “You know, it's really spectacular. I look at that and I see the future of health care in...
thisis50.com
Upcoming Emcee TwoCeez Is Putting North Vegas On The Map
Breathtaking emcee TwoCeez is putting on for North Las Vegas all across the map with his authentic rap style. His consistency as an artist and a motivator has made him a voice in his city, and this year he plans to expand that influence beyond. On his newest single “Scale” with Icewear Vezzo, TwoCeez gives a stellar performance showing why he’s one of the hottest on the west coast.
news3lv.com
Up to The Challenge: Dana Wagner's day at the chapel
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Do you think Dana Wagner can perform a wedding?. He was Up to the Challenge. The beautiful people at Love Story wedding chapel at Las Vegas Boulevard and Garces in downtown Las Vegas. Arnold, Elvis, and Juli wanted to find out. So they challenged him...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Correction: Marshawn Lynch-Vegas Arrest story
LAS VEGAS (AP) — In a story published August 11, 2022, about the arrest of former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, The Associated Press erroneously reported the year the Seattle Seahawks won the Super Bowl. It was 2014, not 2013. Copyright 2022 The...
news3lv.com
LVMPD Foundation makes high-tech crimefighting in Las Vegas possible
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation had an opportunity to show off some high-tech crimefighting tools at its annual luncheon Tuesday. “A lot of the money that we receive goes to technology and equipment,” said the foundation’s executive director, Tom Kovach. “We felt it was important that we bring units that have benefitted from the donations of our supporters so they can talk to the officers, one on one, to find out the impact and how they do their jobs so well.”
963kklz.com
Why Are Las Vegas Hotels Leaking
With the monsoon season upon us, it begs the question as to why billion dollar hotels are leaking when it rains in Las Vegas. This is one question that popped up this morning on The Mike & Carla Morning Show and, believe it or not, we think we got the answer.
Map shows Las Vegas’ population growth, Lake Mead’s decline over decades
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Southern Nevada’s population is expected to continue booming, growing by a rate of 1.8% in 2022, according to UNLV’s Center for Business and Economic Research. An annual report from CBER stated that the population is already expected to jump past 3 million by 2040. Southern Nevada’s population is currently sitting at […]
businesspress.vegas
Las Vegas area home prices dip for second straight month
A report released Tuesday by Las Vegas Realtors shows local home prices dipping for the second straight month, with fewer homes selling and more available for sale. LVR reported that the median price of existing single-family homes sold in Southern Nevada through its Multiple Listing Service during July was $465,000. That’s down from the all-time record price of $482,000 in May and down 3.1 percent from June. The median home price is still up 14.8 percent from $405,000 one year ago.
stupiddope.com
Wynn Las Vegas Revs Up for the 2022 Las Vegas Concours d’Elegance Automotive Exhibition and Competition
The third annual Las Vegas Concours d’Elegance™, one of the world’s most prestigious automotive events, debuts at Wynn Las Vegas on Friday, Oct. 28, through Sunday, Oct. 30. The luxury automotive experience pays homage to remarkable cars of the past, present and future at Wynn Golf Club, the 129-acre championship golf course at Wynn Las Vegas.
news3lv.com
Have a margarita at El Luchador
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Kids have been back in school for a week now and you may be thinking, "How can I celebrate?" It's a margarita Monday here on News 3 and Andy Hooper from El Luchador joins us now with more!
Fox5 KVVU
PHOTOS: Raiders coach Josh McDaniels picks up $4.95M Henderson home
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels is making the Las Vegas Valley home after picking up a $4.95 million estate in Henderson. According to listing agent Kristen Routh-Silberman with Corcoran Global Living, the purchase of the four bedroom (plus office), six bath home closed on June 15 for $4,950,000.
