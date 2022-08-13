Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Roanoke, Virginia Section 8 Waiting List Opening SoonChannelocityRoanoke, VA
Katie's Place is a safe haven for adults with disabilitiesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Eyewitness accounts say man set himself on fire at the Salem duck pondCheryl E PrestonSalem, VA
Roanoke Housing Choice Voucher Program Section 8 will begin accepting new applications on August 15thCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Anne Heche is being investigated for drunk driving and hit and runCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
smithmountainlake.com
Two community yard sales will come together next weekend
Two popular community yard sales are coming together next weekend. Resurrection Catholic Church’s Joyous Junque and Trinity Ecumenical Parish’s Trinity Treasures will both be Aug. 26 and 27 featuring a wide variety of available items for sale. “We are getting the message out that there will be two...
smithmountainlake.com
New adventure center, retreat opens in Bedford County
A new retreat and adventure center opened this summer in Thaxton, breathing life into land that has sat vacant for many years. The Peaks Retreat and Adventure Center is located at 1336 Simmons Mill Road in Thaxton. After the WoodmenLife Insurance Company closed its Woods Adventure and Conference Retreat at the site five years ago, the 66-acre property sat vacant until a new tenant, CustomEd, purchased the land in Sept. 2021.
macaronikid.com
12 Lynchburg and Virginia Fall Festivals You Don't Want to Miss
Fall festival season in Central Virginia starts in early September and continues in October. Some local fall festivals are primarily for adults, but many also offer fun kids' activities. Check out the information booths, let the kids enjoy the rides, pick up some yummy festival food and make memories as you spend a day outdoors together.
Smith Mountain Eagle
Marolyn Claire Thornton Tarbell,
Marolyn Claire Thornton Tarbell, 94, of Moneta, Virginia passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022. She was the daughter of the late Thaddeus Lester Thornton and Edna Florence Field. Marolyn was born on July 16, 1928, Newark, New Jersey. She attended Linden Hall School in Lititz, PA. She received her...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Long-Awaited Historic Letters Are Now Published
RADFORD, VA—A book nearly 160 years in the making is now illuminating life during the Civil War in Southwest Virginia. The book, which has just been released by the University of North Carolina Press, features the wartime correspondence between Confederate newlyweds Brigadier General Gabriel C. Wharton and Anne Radford Wharton. The surviving 524 letters are astounding and reveal that we still have so much to learn about our history.
wfmynews2.com
Community holds memorial ride for Short family ahead of 20th anniversary of killings
Monday marks 20 years since Mike and Mary Short were found shot to death in their Virginia home. Their daughter's body was found weeks later in Rockingham County.
WSLS
Head coach of South Forest Community Christian football program resigns
ROANOKE, Va. – Less than two weeks after the 10 News Investigation into the South Forest Community Christian football program, its athletic director and head football coach, Pope Mitchell, has resigned. Mitchell’s resignation leaves the players who did stay on the team scrambling for their next opportunity. It...
WSET
Skeletal remains found in Roanoke, Franklin Road ramp on Route 220 now open
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Police Department said skeletal remains were found near the Route 220 ramp on Tuesday afternoon. They said on Twitter, that the Franklin Road exit off of Route 220 will be closed "for some time" due to a forensics investigation. As of around 7:00...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wallstreetwindow.com
Is There A Housing Bubble? Crazy Home Prices In Martinsville, Virginia? – Mike Swanson
Is there a housing bubble in the United States? Take a look at these new small homes that just listed on the market in Martinsville, Virginia. Do you think these real estate listings are priced too high? We try to answer that question by taking a look at home building costs in this news video.
wfxrtv.com
Hokies flocking to Virginia Tech as fall move-in week kicks off
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Get ready for some extra traffic around Blacksburg because Virginia Tech’s move-in week is officially underway for the fall semester, starting with new and transfer students. From Monday, Aug. 15 through Wednesday, Aug. 17, new and transfer students will be welcomed to the Virginia...
WSLS
Hollins Fire and Rescue Volunteer Squad on suspension
ROANOKE, Va. – A volunteer fire squad has been suspended following a funding investigation. Roanoke County officials told 10 News that the charges being sought against the first responders are embezzlement and obtaining money by false pretense. Over the last month, the Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department, the...
wfxrtv.com
Pulaski Co. Randolph Park pool closed for remainder of season
PULASKI COUNTY, (WFXR) — The Pulaski County Department of Parks and Recreation has announced some disappointing news for public pool go-ers. The Randolph Park pool will be closed for the remainder of the season due to a lack of staff, according to parks and recreation officials. County officials tell WFXR News that the “weekends only” schedule that was set to begin when Pulaski County Schools open will no longer be happening.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSET
Portion of Wards Road: temporary lane closure
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — There will be one-lane traffic outside the northbound lane along the 2000 block of Wards Road from Tuesday until Friday. This will occur between 8:30 a.m.- 3:30 p.m. The public works department said that the reduced one lane is to accommodate the installation of a...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke restaurant owner dies after battle with cancer
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -The Roanoke restaurant community is mourning the loss of one of its own. Mike Caudill, chef and co-owner of the restaurant Table 50 in Roanoke , died Thursday. When customers dined at Table 50 on Market Street they would frequently run into Caudill. In the 16 years...
WDBJ7.com
Teen charged after loaded gun found in backpack in Henry County school
BASSETT, Va. (WDBJ) - A teenage boy was charged Tuesday after a gun was found in his backpack at Bassett High School. The 16-year-old was detained after the student showed the gun to another student, who then told school staff, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office. School staff called the School Resource Officer, who found a loaded 9mm pistol in the backpack.
After 20 years, are we any closer to answers in Short family murders in Henry Co.?
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WGHP) — Monday marks 20 years since someone shot and killed Michael and Mary Short in what investigators called execution-style murders in Henry County. The remains of their daughter, 9-year-old Jennifer Short, were found six weeks later in a North Carolina creek. Even after two long decades, investigators still don’t have solid […]
Smith Mountain Eagle
Various issues discussed at Proud Patriots of SML meeting
The Proud Patriots of SML’s recent meeting was addressed by a number of the lake area’s state and national elected officials, or surrogates. • Illegal immigration and the need to control the human trafficking and deadly drugs entering our country from the southern border, along with others who enter by breaking our laws, not prepared to survive on their own. It’s illegal.
WSET
Scam Alert: Roanoke FireEMS warns community on text message scam
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke FireEMS Department is warning the public about a scam offering a discount. The department said to disregard any text messages pertaining to receiving an offer discount on a Roanoke Fire-EMs shirt. This is not affiliated with the department in any way the department...
ems1.com
Entire Va. volunteer squad suspended, may face embezzlement charges
ROANOKE, Va. — A entire volunteer squad has been suspended while its members are being investigated and may face charges of embezzlement and obtaining money by false pretense, WSLS reported Friday. The Roanoke County Police Department and the county’s internal auditor are investigating the Hollins Fire and Rescue Volunteer...
WDBJ7.com
220 BUS back open in Ridgeway after crash downs power, telephone lines
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: This crash has been cleared. ORIGINAL STORY: A crash has closed Route 220 Business in Ridgeway near Beverly Ln; Drewry Ct; Elizabeth Dr; Twin Oaks Dr; Rt. 1012N/S (Henry County), near Ridgeway United Methodist Church, due to downed power and telephone lines. There is...
Comments / 0