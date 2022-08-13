Grandfather killed in crash at dangerous turn into Aurora neighborhood

AURORA, Colo. ( KDVR ) — A dangerous street crossing may be partly to blame for a crash that killed a man from Aurora, according to the man’s family and people who live in the Vista subdivision.

Kenneth Gadison, 65, was killed in the crash that happened at South Buckley Road near East Arkansas Place Thursday afternoon. His 2-year-old grandson, who was secured in a car seat, suffered life-threatening injuries.

His family, who lovingly called him “Uncle Kenny,” is devasted over his death.

“Everyone felt that Kenny knew exactly what to do, where to go. He was a friendly face. Someone who would make sure that you were OK,” his wife Diana Gadison said.

Aurora police said Gadison was turning into the Vista subdivision when his car was hit by another driver.

Debris from the crash flew a block away and hit the home belonging to Almir Hodzic, who said crashes at that location have been happening too often.

“It’s just the speed, really. They come down the hill. I mean, it’s 40 (mph speed limit) and they are probably traveling 80 (mph), at least some people, and you can tell by the skid marks how far he flew,” Hodzic said.

Aurora police told FOX31 that since Aug. 12, 2019, there have been 14 crashes at that location. That includes Thursday’s deadly crash.

“I’ve always had like a vision of what happened yesterday so I’m always driving slow,” neighbor Alayna Gartner said.

Gadison and his wife, who have been married for 35 years, were getting ready to fly to Mexico for his birthday, which would have been Monday.

He worked for Frontier Airlines for 30 years and loved taking his kids on camping trips and teaching them to play pool.

“He constantly donated blood, bone marrow, because that’s who he was. Our lives will never be the same,” his wife Diana added.

FOX31 has asked the council members who represent this district if there’s anything that can be done to slow traffic down.

FOX31 also asked the city if the area had been studied because of the crashes.

“There is no ongoing study about speed or safety in that corridor,” Aurora city spokesman Michael Brannen said.

Gadison was just minutes from arriving at his home when he was killed.

