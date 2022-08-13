ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBRE

Two arrested on catalytic converter theft charges

By Justin Glowacki
WBRE
WBRE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Mzsb_0hFTbjni00

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Police announced the arrest of two men who allegedly stole three catalytic converters and a large coil of copper wire from Datom Products on August 7.

Officials tell Eyewitness News that police, with the public’s help, were able to identify Jeremy White and Jeffrey Kaub as the individuals who stole the catalytic converters and copper wire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3En64V_0hFTbjni00

Investigators said they spoke with employees of Ben Weitsman of Scranton who said White and Kaub both go to the scrap yard weekly, frequently together.

Law enforcement said employees told them White and Kaub sold copper, along with other materials, on August 5, 6, and 7.

Husband faces assault charges after being shot

White has been arrested and is being held in Lackawanna County Prison on a $10,000 bail.

Kaub was arrested and released on $5,000 bail.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 3

John Morell
3d ago

All the cars and lives they have ruined they both should get 10 years to 15 years especially for the people who have just liability insurance and can't afford to repair the car or replace them. Jail them both

Reply
4
Related
WOLF

Man arrested for child assault

HANOVER TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Hanover Township Police arrested 72-year-old John Davis. The arrest came after a Police investigation was conducted involving child abuse. It was found the abuse was committed multiple times several years ago. Davis was charged with Aggravated Indecent Assault of a child.
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Nescopeck man facing charges in alleged coupon scam

Berwick, Pa. — A shopper used price tags from the shelf to trick a self-checkout machine into thinking it was a coupon, police say. The scheme, which they accuse 67-year-old Mark R. Blauer of doing over a two-month period, resulted in a $345 loss to the grocery store, according to charges. A Weis Market loss prevention officer called police on July 7 to report the alleged thefts. Video surveillance showed...
NESCOPECK, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police: Felon found with rifle, ammo, and homemade suppressor

Berwick, Pa. — A woman with a felony drug conviction was caught driving with a modified AR-style rifle and hundreds of rounds of ammunition, police say. Kimberly Jeanne Grose, 39, pleaded guilty in 2013 to conspiring to sell drugs in Columbia County, according to court records. That means she's prohibited from possessing a firearm, noted Bloomsburg State Trooper Jason Zoshak. Zoshak pulled Grose over on July 27 around 1 p.m....
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theft#Catalytic Converters#Datom Products#Nexstar Media Inc
WBRE

Man accused of reversing into state police cruiser during traffic stop

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been arrested and charged after investigators say he reversed his vehicle into a state police cruiser after he was pulled over. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 13, Daniel Wolfe, 35, of Beach Lake was pulled over at a Sunoco gas station on Davis Street in Scranton. […]
SCRANTON, PA
Times Leader

Forty Fort police seek man in theft of lobsters

FORTY FORT — Borough police are seeking assistance to identify a man wanted for questioning related to the theft of lobsters from Schiff’s Market. Police said lobsters were stolen from the market at about 6:11 p.m. on Friday. Anyone who can identify the man is asked to call...
FORTY FORT, PA
WBRE

Over 1,300 bags of suspected fentanyl seized

POTTSVILLE CITY, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) say they pulled over a man who was in possession of multiple drugs including over 1,300 bags of fentanyl. According to PSP, on August 3 around 9:49 p.m. troopers pulled over a man, later identified as John Bartel, 62, of Pottsville City. PSP states they found […]
POTTSVILLE, PA
sauconsource.com

Woman Accused of Retail Theft at Rite Aid in Hellertown

An Easton woman has been charged with misdemeanor retail theft and receiving stolen property after police say she shoplifted nearly $600 in merchandise from a local Rite Aid. In a news release, Hellertown borough police said 44-year-old Asia Lynn Passarelli was arrested Friday after officers responded to a report of a theft in progress at the store at 110 Main Street around 12:45 p.m.
HELLERTOWN, PA
Oxygen

Man Allegedly Murdered Mom With Hammer After Driving Into Crowd, Killing One

A Pennsylvania man is accused of fatally attacking his mother with a hammer after plowing his car into a fundraising event, killing a bystander and wounding several others. Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes, 24, allegedly told police he mowed down his mother Rosa D. Reyes outside her home — and later clubbed her to death with a hammer — because he was “tired” of “fighting” with her over money.
BERWICK, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man, 20, stable after shooting at Musikfest, police say

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Authorities have released more details on a shooting that sent crowds fleeing at Musikfest. A 20-year-old man was shot in the abdomen around 10:45 p.m. Saturday, police said midday Monday. It happened on Main Street between West Lehigh and Spring streets, which is in the area of...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WBRE

LCE: 12 businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —  Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley physician assistant charged with threats to rape, maim DEA agent

A physician assistant who works in the Lehigh Valley has been charged with threatening a federal agent during an angry phone call, according to court records. Stephen McCarthy, 31, of Allentown, threatened to disfigure and rape a Drug Enforcement Agency agent on July 8, according to court records. He made several threatening calls to the agent that day, records say.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WBRE

Timeline of events in Berwick mass casualty incident according to police

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— Eyewitness News has condensed the information we currently have confirmed regarding the mass casualty incident in Berwick and the homicide in Nescopeck. State troopers have taken Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes into custody for allegedly crashing his vehicle into 18 people in Berwick and killing his mother with a hammer in Nescopeck. Investigators […]
BERWICK, PA
WBRE

WBRE

24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy