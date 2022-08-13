Two arrested on catalytic converter theft charges

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Police announced the arrest of two men who allegedly stole three catalytic converters and a large coil of copper wire from Datom Products on August 7.

Officials tell Eyewitness News that police, with the public’s help, were able to identify Jeremy White and Jeffrey Kaub as the individuals who stole the catalytic converters and copper wire.

Investigators said they spoke with employees of Ben Weitsman of Scranton who said White and Kaub both go to the scrap yard weekly, frequently together.

Law enforcement said employees told them White and Kaub sold copper, along with other materials, on August 5, 6, and 7.

White has been arrested and is being held in Lackawanna County Prison on a $10,000 bail.

Kaub was arrested and released on $5,000 bail.

