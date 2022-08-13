Read full article on original website
swark.today
Klipsch Heritage Museum Association Shares Ticket Link for September 10 Event
Klipsch Heritage Museum Association launched their online ticket sales yesterday for the upcoming concert at Klipsch Auditorium. On Saturday, September 10, 2022, KHMA will welcome former Governor Mike Huckabee and the Capitol Offense Band in concert from 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM at the auditorium. General Admission tickets are...
swark.today
Watermelon Walk Window Decorating Contest Winners Announced
The Hope-Hempstead County Chamber of Commerce has announced the 1st Annual Watermelon Walk.
swark.today
David Porterfield
David L. Porterfield, 77, of Hope passed away Sunday, August 14, 2022 in Texarkana. Visitation will be held Friday, August 19, 2022 at 10:00 am-11:00 am at The First United Methodist Church of Hope. A Celebration of Life will follow, under the direction of Herndon-Fuqua Funeral Home. FULL OBIT TO...
swark.today
Old Washington Farmer’s Market to hold watermelon weigh-off September 3
On Saturday, September 3, the Old Washington Farmer’s Market will host an official watermelon weigh-off site for the Great Pumpkin Commonwealth in Washington, Arkansas. The Great Pumpkin Commonwealth provides official venues for growers to weigh several varieties of fruit and vegetables, including watermelons, across the country. They then give prizes for the largest weighed item of its type across the country.
magnoliareporter.com
Southern Christian Mission wants to replace its 24 beds with bedbug-thwarting metal
Southern Christian Mission, 515 W. Monroe in Magnolia, has begun a campaign to replace the 24 beds in the homeless shelter. The mission said in its recent newsletter that it has received a grant from Cadence Bank, formerly BancorpSouth, to replace eight of the mission’s original wooden beds with new metal beds.
texarkanafyi.com
Texarkana Talks: Visiting Annemarie from Sullifarm & Kitchen
Annemarie Sullivan started Sullifarm & Kitchen in 2013 at the age of 16 with a little bit of know-how, and a whole lot of ‘want to’. Nine years later she visits with us about her successes, lessons learned, and ideas growing forward.
swark.today
Hope native Chris Comer teaching online course for Andy Andrews’ Life Skills Project
About his life as a teenager in Hope back in the late 1980s, Hope native Chris Comer told me, “I was a completely different person then. But a lot of seeds were planted from mentors.” He mentions current Hempstead County Judge and former sheriff Jerry Crane as an influence, and then cites what he learned about himself from tenth grade Hope High English teacher Bonnie Routon, who identified him as a talented writer. “I would have never seen it in myself,” Comer said.
KSLA
City of Texarkana passes spay/neuter ordinance
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — The City of Texarkana, Arkansas, passed an ordinance that requires residents to spay or neuter their pets unless they’re licensed breeders. Lenor Teague, director of the Animal Care and Adoption Center, said there are around 109 kennels in their facility but there are 127 animals in their care.
swark.today
Police report safe Watermelon Festival
From the points of view of the Hempstead County Sheriff and the Assistant Chief of Hope Police Department, the Watermelon Festival was a safe one, without major incident. Sheriff James Singleton said there was nothing major to report in the way of crime or safety issues. “We were responsible for the concert, and it went exceptionally well. Everybody was well behaved.”
swark.today
Watch Prescott City Council: New appointments of Parks Director and Parks Commission
The Prescott City Council met last night for their August meeting. The full meeting can be watched in the video above, but here are a few highlights. In her report, Prescott Police Chief Ann Jordan introduced a new officer, Mae McKinnon, and gave her a warm welcome. EDO Director Mary...
Shirt fundraiser held to support family of shot Bowie County lieutenant
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas printing coming is offering shirts to support a Bowie County lieutenant and his family after he was shot in the line of duty. According to Screen Printing and Embroidery in Texarkana, all proceeds go to Lieutenant Scott Lillis and his family, and the shirts can be purchased online […]
swark.today
Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund Accepting Spring 2023 Scholarship Applications
Hope, Ark. (Aug. 16, 2022) — On Aug. 15 Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund, or ASPSF, began accepting scholarship applications for the Spring 2023 semester at aspsf.org/applynow. The deadline to apply is Oct. 15. ASPSF awards scholarships up to $1,200 to eligible single parents living in Arkansas or Bowie...
New Major Retail Store Now Open for Business in Texarkana
A new business has opened in Texarkana! Conn's Home Plus is the newest major retail chain to open its doors at 2315 Richmond Road in the former Albertson's location in the Town West Shopping Plaza. The Texas-based company has been around for more than 130 years and employees some 4,000...
ktoy1047.com
Police assure public that there is no serial killer in Texarkana area
Viral posts from Minden, Louisiana, to Texarkana have claimed over the weekend that a serial killer driving a white truck with LED lights is targeting cars driven by women traveling alone, forcing them off the road, and abducting them. There is no basis for these rumors, according to every police...
swark.today
UA Hope-Texarkana Faculty Member Named to Arkansas Data Science and Computing Ecosystem Group
Brittni Hardie, a Computer and Information Science Instructor at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana, was selected by Governor Asa Hutchinson to serve as the Arkansas Data Science and Computing Ecosystem (ArDSCE) group representative for nineteen counties in the southwest Arkansas region. ArDSCE is a statewide community of practice from education, government, business, industry, and nonprofits committed to data science and computing economic growth and workforce development through data-informed education and training pathways for Arkansans. The group works to build and maintain Arkansas’s competitive edge in data science and computing and coordinates efforts to ensure a robust, highly skilled future workforce in Arkansas.
swark.today
Democratic nominee for governor Chris Jones to ‘Walk a Mile’ in Hope tomorrow
Little Rock, AR — Chris Jones, Democratic nominee for Governor of Arkansas, will resume his statewide Walk A Mile In Your Shoes with five stops this coming week, including Wednesday, August 17 in Hope. Jones, who is traveling to all 75 counties in Arkansas for at least the second time this summer, is walking with voters to listen and learn about challenges and opportunities across the state, while sharing his vision to unlock the promise of Arkansas with investments in education, infrastructure and economic development. Just before his time back in Hope, Jones will have walked a mile side-by-side with Arkansans in Mena, Crossett, Texarkana and Garland City.
KTBS
Countdown to FFF: Haynesville
HAYNESVILLE, La. - No matter the year, there’s a constant reminder of the expectations in Haynesville. "Go all the way," senior Toby Franklin says. "I mean that's just every year's expectations. So I mean just fight as hard as you can and see how far we can go." Teammate...
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County final divorce decrees through Friday, August 12, 2022
Final divorce decrees in Columbia County during August 2022 filed with the Columbia County Circuit Clerk. The name listed first is the plaintiff. Most recent decrees are listed first. Brayden Buchanan v. Kori Taylor Buchanan. August 11. Roderick Henderson v. Krystal Redford. August 11. Married February 2, 2011. Brenda Alexander...
magnoliareporter.com
Lawmen find man who fled wreck in Plainfield community
Columbia County authorities said Sunday afternoon that they had taken Micah Keppers, 27, into custody. They began looking for Keppers on Saturday night after he was involved in a three-vehicle wreck in the area of 10800 Arkansas 19 South in the Plainfield community. Keppers fled the scene on foot. He...
Protect Your Stuff – Bowie County Sheriff’s Report for August 8 – 15
You name it, if you leave it unattended in your yard or visible in an unlocked vehicle, chances are pretty good someone is going to steal it. I can't tell you what exactly has led to so many people in this country thinking what you own and worked hard for should suddenly be theirs, but that's where we are. What can you do? Don't make it so easy for them. Lock up your stuff, hide valuables in your vehicle or better yet, don't leave them there at all. Read about all this week's thefts and much more in your weekly rundown of crimes in Bowie County as prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
