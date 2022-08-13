Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
Burleson County Aggie Mom’s Club is hosting the Kolache Krunch 5K
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - Just in time for Caldwell’s Kolache Festival, the Burleson County Aggie Moms’ Club will host its annual Kolache Krunch 5K. Jennifer Supak and Mary Cass, members of the Aggie Moms’ Club, joined First News at Four to share more about the event. Their...
KBTX.com
Caldwell’s 37th annual Kolache Festival is coming up in September
CALDWELL Texas (KBTX) - For over 20 years Caldwell has hosted the Kolache Festival in its downtown square and it’s getting to be that time again. Susan Mott, Director of the Burleson County Chamber of Commerce, and Hannah Kovar, a member of the Kolache Festival committee, joined First News at Four to share more about this year’s festivities.
KBTX.com
RCI Sports starting ‘Recess Like an Adult’ on Friday evenings
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Who said only kids can participate in recess and run around having fun? RCI Sports Management Solutions is changing the rules. Starting Friday, Aug. 26, Travis Fields at Bryan Midtown Park will be hosting Recess Like an Adult. Amber Guthrie, the Assistant General Manager of RCI, joined First News at Four to share more about the free event.
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: Chrissy’s Closet hosts free back to school shopping for CSISD families
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Back to School Bash hosted by Chrissy’s Closet was a success!. More than 300 College Station ISD students received backpacks and shopped for gently-used clothing, new shoes, and other essentials. The event was made possible thanks to all of the sponsors and volunteers who helped these students get a great start to their school year.
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: Aggie grads commissioned to join the U.S. Armed Services
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As Texas A&M graduates are moving onto their next chapter, some Aggies have decided to serve their country. At a recent graduation ceremony, 39 members of the Corps of Cadets were commissioned into the U.S. Armed Services. Congratulations and thank you for your service!
KBTX.com
Tuesday PinPoint Forecast 8/16
KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring) Large police presence at College Station apartment complex. It appears College Station police are on the scene of a possible standoff at an apartment complex on Welsh Avenue near Southwest Parkway. Barrier KBTX. Updated: 16 hours ago. KBTX News 3 at Six(Recurring)
KBTX.com
Grass fire burns two acres on Wilcox Lane
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A grass fire in northeast Brazos County burned about 2 acres of land Monday evening. It happened on Wilcox Lane near Wixon Valley. The Brazos County District 2 and Precinct 4 Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the fire around 6 p.m. and had it under control within 20 minutes.
KBTX.com
Tuesday Afternoon Weather Update 8/16
KBTX News 3 at Noon(Recurring) The latest regional, statewide and national news, along with local weather provided by the KBTX News team. KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring) Large police presence at College Station apartment complex. Updated: 14 hours ago. It appears College Station police are on the scene of a...
KBTX.com
Historic Allen Chapel AME Church in Bryan celebrates 156th anniversary
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Since 1866 the Allen Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church has been a place of worship for African Americans in Brazos County and surrounding areas and is one of the state’s oldest AME congregations. Sunday afternoon church and community members paused to reflect and celebrate its rich...
KBTX.com
Brazos River Authority gives insight into low river levels
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This summer can be described by one word: dry. This summer’s extensive drought conditions have taken a toll on crops, soil, and even local rivers. The following viewer photo shows the current state of part of the Brazos River in south College Station. Aaron Abel,...
KBTX.com
Goldstar Barbers provided free haircuts ahead of back to school
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Kids had an opportunity to receive a free haircut ahead of the school year courtesy of Goldstar Barbers. The event was held Sunday afternoon in Post Oak Mall next to H&M from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and at Fannin Elementary during a back-to-school bash. Shortly after the event begun 106 children were already signed up to receive their free haircut. Other local businesses we’re also present to give away free school supplies.
KBTX.com
Heat builds into midweek before scattered rain chances return to the forecast
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A hot and mostly dry start to the work week has been the theme across the Brazos Valley, but changes move in ahead of the weekend as scattered rain and storm chances return to the forecast. Before they can fully get here, though, building heat will be the big story into the middle of the week.
KBTX.com
Hometown Heroes: Hearne Eagles
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Hearne Eagles are coming off an 8-4 season that ended in the second round of the playoffs. This year’s squad is known for its speed. They’re hoping that can help them go deep into the playoffs this season. However, a challenge for this...
KBTX.com
Bryan City Council unanimously passes Drought Disaster Declaration
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan City Council voted to extend the Drought Disaster Declaration. The decision was made unanimously during a special meeting Tuesday morning. A drought disaster declaration was originally signed on Aug. 11 but was only viable for seven days without this vote. The declaration allows the city...
KBTX.com
18-year-old Bryan resident arrested for murder of ride-share driver
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A 18-year-old from Bryan was arrested for the murder of a ride-share driver on Monday. Bryan police confirmed officers were investigating a “suspicious death” in a neighborhood north of downtown on Aug. 14. Around 8:30 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of West Pruitt Street for reports of a “deceased person” in the backyard of a home.
KBTX.com
Community back-to-school bash sets the tone for upcoming school year
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The vast majority of students living in Brazos County will return to class this week. Ahead of a brand new school year the Brazos County Health District along with the Bryan Independent School District and several community organizations and non-profits teamed up to send students back to school on a positive note.
KBTX.com
Brazos County officials approve $100 million transportation bond for next election
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - When Brazos County voters go to the polls in November a new bond to help improve transportation around Bryan and College Station will be on the ballot. The transportation bond will be worth $100 million with most of it going towards funds to help with TxDOT projects.
KBTX.com
Mental health counselor says it’s normal for parents to feel anxious about new school year
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Experts believe it’s normal for parents to feel more nervous or anxious about their kids returning to school compared to previous years. This school year, Amber Robertson has three kids going to school and one gearing up for daycare. “Between all the rising COVID cases,...
KBTX.com
Jones Elementary celebrates first day of school with new principal
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It was 21 years ago when Alma Velez was a fourth-grade bilingual teacher at Jones Elementary welcoming students for their first day. She did that again Tuesday morning but as the school’s new principal. Velez described it as a full-circle moment and said she’s excited for the year ahead.
KBTX.com
Back to School: College Station ISD Superintendent looking forward to the new year
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Wednesday is the first day of school for students in College Station ISD. Superintendent Mike Martindale was on Brazos Valley This Morning Monday to talk about the new academic year. He said the district expects about 14,600 kids this year. That’s an additional 400 students at...
