ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Tatis Jr. suspended after testing positive for performance-enhancing substance

By KGTV Staff
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L8lwI_0hFTbX9s00

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Fernando Tatis Jr. has been suspended after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance.

According to the Padres, the suspension is without pay and will last 80 games. The Associated Press reported that Tatis tested positive for Clostebol.

In a statement, Tatis said he took a medication to treat ringworm that contained the substance.

“I should have used the resources available to me in order to ensure that no banned substances were in what I took. I failed to do so,” Tatis said.

"I want to apologize to Peter, AJ, the entire Padres organization, my teammates, Major League Baseball, and fans everywhere for my mistake,” Tatis added.

RELATED: San Diego Padres SS Fernando Tatis Jr. suffered fractured wrist during offseason, may need surgery

Read his full statement below:

The positive test is in violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Prevention and Treatment Program.

The suspension means the All-Star shortstop won’t be able to play in the majors this year.

Tatis has been on the injured list this season after breaking his left wrist during spring training.

Read the full statement from the Padres below:

We were surprised and extremely disappointed to learn today that Fernando Tatis Jr. tested positive for a performance-enhancing substance in violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Prevention and Treatment Program and subsequently received an 80-game suspension without pay. We fully support the Program and are hopeful that Fernando will learn from this experience.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS San Francisco

Crawford's HR with 2 outs in 9th lifts Giants past D-backs, 2-1

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — In a three-day span, Thairo Estrada hit a game-ending two-run homer against the Pirates and a triple that sparked another ninth-inning rally.Brandon Crawford connected for a two-run walkoff homer against Ian Kennedy moments after Estrada's two-out triple, and the San Francisco Giants came back to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 2-1 on Tuesday night for their fifth straight win and eighth in 10 games."Of course there was an opportunity. Until the last out, there's always a chance," Estrada said. "... The last two times up I've been able to deliver."The Giants came back against Arizona's bullpen after...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy