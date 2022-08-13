ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oberlin, OH

Morning Journal

Avon Lake’s defense plans to anchor down in 2022

Avon Lake is heading into 2022 with a new mindset. After starting its 2021 season 4-0 and defeating their rival Avon for the first time since 2018, the Shoreman let their guard down against Berea-Midpark and Midview and were handed two SWC losses. “We are going to put our guys...
AVON LAKE, OH
Morning Journal

2022 Matt Wilhelm Award preseason watchlist

The Matt Wilhelm award is given to The Morning Journal’s football player of the year. It is named after the former star of the Elyria Catholic Panthers and Ohio State Buckeyes. He won a BCS national championship in college and the Super Bowl with the Green Bay Packers during his seven-year NFL career.
ELYRIA, OH
Morning Journal

Vermilion volleyball: Sailors look to keep winning culture afloat in 2022

In two years, Vermilion coach Kara Coffman and the Sailors took the program from a middle-of-the-pack Sandusky Bay Conference team to a Division II regional finalist. Following their 26-1 elite-eight run from 2021, Vermilion is hungry to get back to regional competition. “I feel like we have been working really...
VERMILION, OH
Morning Journal

Lorain County Fair’s renovation plan needs county support

The Lorain County Fair has made a strong case seeking $1.5 million from Lorain County commissioners for renovations to make the festival site in Wellington an all year entertainment venue. Members of the Fair Board presented their $8 million plan Aug. 10 to the commissioners saying the site can’t survive...
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
Morning Journal

Amherst writer, artist teaches others how to make it big

Wendy Fedan, a native of Canada, moved to the United States when she was 12 years old and hit the ground running in the creative world not long after that. “I started writing when I was just 12 years old,” the current Amherst resident recalled. “We had this big old traditional typewriter that I sat down at and wrote my first book, all 104 pages of it.”
AMHERST, OH

