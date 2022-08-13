Wendy Fedan, a native of Canada, moved to the United States when she was 12 years old and hit the ground running in the creative world not long after that. “I started writing when I was just 12 years old,” the current Amherst resident recalled. “We had this big old traditional typewriter that I sat down at and wrote my first book, all 104 pages of it.”

AMHERST, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO