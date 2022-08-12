DEQ reporting six new caution advisories for harmful algal blooms in Montana

Read full article on original website
Here is your weekend wildfire update for Montana
The Inciweb Information Incident System recorded wildfire activity around Montana throughout the weekend. The Elmo Fire has remained at over 21,000 acres and reached 70% containment. Information from Northern Rockies Incident Management Team 7 says crews are working to strengthen fire lines in all areas. They are digging out burning tree stumps and roots to increase containment. A group will be dedicated to responding to new fire starts in the area.
Montana on track for record hot August as fire season kicks into gear
Montana is on track to have one of the hottest Augusts on record as this year’s fire season kicks into gear. For many parts of the state, temperatures have been above average through the first half of the month, and with no signs of slowing down in the coming weeks, the state is likely to […] The post Montana on track for record hot August as fire season kicks into gear appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Huge Mistake Shows Most of Western Montana Should Belong to Idaho
Have you ever wondered why states are shaped the way they are? There was actually a History Channel series dedicated to explaining the history behind why each state is shaped the way it is. Some of the stories were very interesting. With state lines being drawn due to wars and politics. For other states, they got their shapes simply because the survey crews ran out of patience.
Lightning Storms Cause Multiple Small Fires in Western Montana
The National Weather Service reports that over 200 lightning strikes in the western Montana area late Friday resulted in numerous small wildfires being battled over the weekend. We spoke to Meteorologist Alex Lukenbeal early Sunday morning for details. “We had an influx of monsoon moisture push across the Great Basin...
Montana Rockies in For BIG Fall Change According to Farmers’ Almanac
With back-to-school sales everywhere you know the fall season is right around the corner and things are about to change, even if you can't see or quite feel it in the air. Fall starts this year on September 22, 2022. The Autumnal Equinox is a hopeful promise to shake off the heat and dust of summer and give us some relief with cooler mornings and evenings. Here is a look at Montana’s Fall Weather according to the Farmers' Almanac!
‘To Live in a Burning World’
Kian Tanner grew up in Bigfork, on a serene 27-acre slice of the Flathead Valley shaded in by birch, spruce, aspen and fir trees and bordered by a bubbling creek. After moving to Bigfork from the Yaak at just six months old, Tanner’s childhood was shaped by the all-powerful natural landscapes the Flathead boasts. From his earliest years, Tanner recalls fond memories of fly fishing on the Flathead River, trekking to view glacial formations in Glacier National Park and hiking and camping in Montana’s forests.
Traffic on the Rise. The 6 Busiest Two Lane Highways in Montana
We all cringe a little bit whenever we read another news piece about how many people are moving to Montana. Despite our "Go Home! Montana is Full" bumper stickers, growth can't really be stopped. A not-so-fun side effect of more transplants means our infrastructure is having a tough time keeping up. Traffic in Bozeman and Missoula is a nightmare and things are starting to get a little crowded on urban streets in Billings.
Firefighters battle growing wildfires across Oregon
Crews are still battling several wildfires on Monday that are burning in central and southern Oregon.
This Magical Fairy Village is a Fascinating Montana Treasure
There are many things in Montana that might surprise you, but this magical fairy village in Bozeman has quickly become an annual favorite. The Bumblewood Thicket Fairy Village is a place to let your imagination run wild. It's unlike anything else you'll find in Montana. The folks at Random Acts of Silliness have partnered with Gallatin Valley Land Trust and Bozeman Parks and Recreation for the 3rd Annual Bumblewood Thicket Fairy Village.
Montana nursing homes in crisis amid staff shortage, funding deficit
Seven Montana nursing homes have closed in 2022, with more expected. Already dealing with a staff shortage, providers are asking why lawmakers aren't providing funds to fix the problem.
Fire Danger Very High, Extreme in Northwest Montana
Interagency fire managers from northwest Montana declared most of the region to be in Very High fire danger following their latest meeting. Sanders County is now in Extreme fire danger and will enter Stage 1 Fire Restrictions beginning Aug. 15. Lake County and the Flathead Indian Reservation remain in Stage 1 Fire Restrictions.
One Of Montana’s Most Annoying Questions, Answered.
Summertime means things like travel, memories, and lakes. I guess if you are in Montana, it also means hiking, music, rodeos, and much much more, which is why we are lucky to live in this beautiful state. My son has been asking if we can go to Fairy Lake...I finally...
Montana Hospitals in “Crisis”, No Mention of Harmful Mandates?
Oh look...here's another article about mask and vaccine mandates that doesn't mention either one. "Montana hospitals facing unprecedented financial crisis" was the headline on The Billings Gazette website when I checked it Sunday morning. The article talks about the federal government's very bad track record for reimbursing hospitals, inflation, staffing...
The Best States To Live In 2022. Did Montana Make The List?
It seems that our friends over at Wallethub have come out with the list of the best states to live in, in 2022. I'm going to be straight-up with you, I love it when one of these lists comes out—for a couple of reasons. First, I always wonder how...
Rescued Helena Valley horses find purpose at Montana State Prison Ranch and Farm
Pickle keeps yawning, tired from her short, morning ride and a longer ride the day before. She’s 3 years old, and David Toman, Montana State Prison inmate and member of the cowboy crew for 3 years, is by her side. She keeps nudging Toman, her caretaker, with her head as if to say "Are we done yet? Can I rest now?"
Montana Republicans consider special session on budget surplus
MISSOULA, Mont. — Some Montana Republican lawmakers say they want to return an estimated $1.5 billion surplus to taxpayers through rebates. In a joint statement on Monday, Republican state House and Senate majority leaders said a poll would be sent to each member of the legislature to request a special session.
DANGER: New Invasive Species Found in Boise, ID
Invasive plant species are nothing new in Idaho. Japanese Yew and similar plants have developed a nasty reputation as elk that feed on it quickly die. Cheatgrass has spread across the high desert and is now a major fuel source for wildfires. Even by early summer, it’s often so dry if you touch a blade it will dissolve into a powder. It also displaces sagebrush.
Montana legislators to weigh in on special session for $1.5B surplus
Montana lawmakers will weigh in on whether to hold a special session in September to return some of the state’s $1.5 billion estimated budget surplus to taxpayers and reduce bonded debt. “These unforeseen, unappropriated and surplus tax collections belong to the people of Montana,” said a letter from Republicans to the Montana Secretary of State […] The post Montana legislators to weigh in on special session for $1.5B surplus appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Rain chances diminish as hot temperatures build, nearing record highs by midweek
Rain and storm chances are low for Southwestern Montana this afternoon, but areas from Lima to Ennis and West Yellowstone could see a brief shower or thunderstorm. The main impacts will be brief heavy rain, gusty winds and lightning. Even with the rain, lightning could spark new fires, and gusty outflow winds could cause active fire growth on new and existing fires. These thunderstorms will diminish in coverage and intensity throughout the evening.
