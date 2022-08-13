Corona del Sol (Arizona) head football coach Jake Barro placed on administrative leave

By Brittany Bowyer

There’s still little information available surrounding Corona del Sol Aztecs head football coach Jake Barro, who was placed on paid administrative leave Thursday afternoon.

News broke when administration emailed parents a letter signed by the principal and athletic director, only stating that his return was pending the “outcome of an investigation.”

Barro, who led the Casa Grande Cougars to the program’s first 4A state championship last season, was one of the big-name coaching moves in the offseason .

In the meantime, assistant coach Sean Thornton will assume the vacated head coaching role until a decision is made on the investigation into Barro. Corona del Sol’s season is set to begin Sept. 2, when the Aztecs play host to the Mesa Jackrabbits.

Stay with SBLive for more on this developing story.