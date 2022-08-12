Read full article on original website
Albia Newspapers
Sugar Loaf Fire burning in Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest
HELENA, Mont. - A new fire is being reported on the Rocky Mountain Ranger District. It was initially reported Saturday evening, the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest said. The fire, named the Sugar Loaf Fire, is burning in steep rocky terrain and is estimated to be four acres large as...
Albia Newspapers
Benton Ave. railroad crossing closing temporarily in Helena for track repairs
HELENA, Mont. - Railroad track repairs will be temporarily closing the Benton Avenue railroad crossing in Helena Wednesday through Thursday. A release from the City of Helena said Montana Rail Link crews will be repairing a section of the tracks. The closure will last from 9 a.m. Wednesday through Thursday...
