Power Book III Raising Kanan Season 2 Episode 1 Recap and Ending, Explained
Created by Sascha Penn, ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ is the second spin-off to the crime-drama series ‘Power.’ It also serves as the prequel to the entire franchise, revolving around Kanan Stark, the ruthless antagonist and later anti-villain from the original series. The Starz show chronicles how Kanan, a young man full of kindness and promise, became a vicious criminal mastermind and drug lord. In season 1, Kanan (Mekai Curtis) shoots Detective Malcolm Howard (Omar Epps) on his mother’s instructions, not realizing that Howard is actually his biological father. Raquel Thomas (Patina Miller) clearly wants to send Howard a message, even if he is set to die immediately after receiving it.
Westworld Season 4 Finale Recap and Ending, Explained
The fourth season finale of HBO’s science-fiction series ‘Westworld’ follows William AKA the Man in Black’s attempts to annihilate the world by following the principle of the survival of the fittest. Charlotte Hale gets rebuilt and watches a video Bernard Lowe had made for her. Caleb Nichols, Frankie Nichols, and Ashley Stubbs continue their efforts to escape from the chaos of the city. Christina, with the help of Teddy Flood, attains consciousness, which paves the way for astounding consequences. Episode 8 of the season, titled ‘Que Será, Será,’ ends with shocking developments one after the other and if you wish to dive into the same, you are at the right place! SPOILERS AHEAD.
Tales of the Walking Dead Episode 1 Recap and Ending, Explained
AMC’s post-apocalyptic series ‘Tales of the Walking Dead,’ set in the same universe as ‘The Walking Dead,’ revolves around several enthralling tales in the wake of the zombie apocalypse. The first episode of the show, titled ‘Evie/Joe,’ follows Joe, who sets out to find a chatmate he used to text after the apocalypse. He encounters Evie, who holds Joe at gunpoint to use him as her “personal chauffeur.” The episode ends with astounding developments that threaten the duo’s lives and turn the same into a new path. If you wish to dig deeper into the episode’s ending, let us be your ally! SPOILERS AHEAD.
Naomi Judd Still Alive 'For Minutes' After Shooting Herself, Ashley Judd Claims in New Lawsuit
A new lawsuit filed by Ashley Judd revealed that she was still able to find Naomi Judd alive after the late singer shot herself. In pursuit of blocking the release of autopsy and toxicology reports of Naomi, Ashley submitted a new court filing on Friday months after her mother's death. Aside from preventing the publication of private details, she also revealed once-unknown information about the singer's passing.
Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider
It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. The actress, who died on Friday, August 12, after she landed in a coma from a car accident, has been fondly remembered by her exes, including DeGeneres. “This is a sad day,” the comedian tweeted after news spread that Heche passed away. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”“Ellen felt the need...
EXCLUSIVE: 'We will never rent again!' Family calls out their landlord after she tried to kick them out of their home and made their life a 'nightmare' - forcing them to uproot the lives of their two kids
A Sydney family of four has revealed why they will never rent again after a series of 'nightmare' battles with their landlord. Faye James, 47, and her husband Darrin, 55, have been forced to uproot their lives in North Curl Curl, on Sydney's Northern Beaches, and move up the NSW coast after being charged a 'ridiculous' amount of rent by their landlord.
Teddy Ray's Cause Of Death: Comedian Found Floating In Swimming Pool After Apparent Drowning
Wild 'n Out alum Teddy Ray's potential cause of death has been revealed days after he died Friday at the age of 32.Radar has learned he died in an apparent drowning.RadarOnline.com can confirm that an autopsy has yet to be completed, but will be wrapped up today or tomorrow. The results are expected to take several weeks.The Riverside County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a call last Friday around 10 AM at a private residence in Rancho Mirage. A maintenance worker reported finding a man floating in the swimming pool, noting there were no obvious signs of foul play.The...
Ancient Rome had a ‘gate to hell’ where most living beings suffocated to death while the priests remained unharmed
In 2011, the University of Salento discovered the exact location of the ancient ‘gateway to hell’ that was once the deadliest place one could. Dating back to more than 2000 years, this place suffocated many humans and animals. However, the human priests were left unharmed in this ancient town of Phrygia in present-day Turkey.
A moment that changed me: a scuba dive gone horribly wrong taught me the dangers of complacency
Twenty years ago, I took six months out from my NHS job as a psychologist to embark on a round-the-world trip. But, when I fell in love with scuba diving and took a job as a cook on a dive boat on the Great Barrier Reef in Queensland, Australia, I called my boss in England to tell her I wouldn’t be coming back.
