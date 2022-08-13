SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — In a three-day span, Thairo Estrada hit a game-ending two-run homer against the Pirates and a triple that sparked another ninth-inning rally.Brandon Crawford connected for a two-run walkoff homer against Ian Kennedy moments after Estrada's two-out triple, and the San Francisco Giants came back to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 2-1 on Tuesday night for their fifth straight win and eighth in 10 games."Of course there was an opportunity. Until the last out, there's always a chance," Estrada said. "... The last two times up I've been able to deliver."The Giants came back against Arizona's bullpen after...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 46 MINUTES AGO