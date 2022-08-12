Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Food Bank of Lincoln coming to Nebraska City
NEBRASKA CITY - The Food Bank of Lincoln will be in Nebraska City Friday, Aug. 19 at Bethel Church. The food bank will be utilizing the parking lot to distribute food from noon to 1:00 p.m. Folks interested in attending don't need to show up any earlier than the scheduled time.
klkntv.com
Property manager believes Lincoln rental costs will never come down
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The cost of land and housing in Nebraska has been steadily increasing, making it more difficult for anyone to find an affordable place to live. “There’s a low supply, and with higher rents, it is making it more difficult for people,” said Lynn Fisher, president of Great Place Properties.
This Gigantic Recreation Complex is Opening in Nebraska Soon
When you think of Gretna, Nebraska, you may picture the Schramm State Park or the shopping outlets. But there’s actually a lot more coming to this eastern Sarpy County town. In 2023, Gretna will welcome a massive recreation complex and it is sure to be amazing. Keep reading to learn more.
rejournals.com
Investors Realty sells Aldi-anchored retail building in Omaha for more than $21 million
Investors Realty has sold the Aldi, Cavender’s and Kohl’s building at 72nd & Pacific Street in Omaha, Nebraska, for $21.45 million. NewStreet Properties was the seller. Caller Properties was the purchaser. Located directly across from Nebraska Furniture Mart, the 123,664-square-foot property has full movement access to 72nd Street,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News Channel Nebraska
AppleJack changes for parade finish, beer garden
NEBRASKA CITY – The carnival will return to Central Avenue and the parade will have a new finish at this year’s AppleJack Festival in Nebraska City, but the scope of the beer garden is undecided. Amy Allgood of Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce told city commissioners Monday that...
News Channel Nebraska
City considers building grant, beer garden, rescue pay
NEBRASKA CITY – The Nebraska City City City Council is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. today. The agenda includes a public hearing on using $425,000 in block grant funds to rehabilitate the Veterans Memorial Building. Little Ted’s Beer Garden is requesting use of Central Avenue from Third to...
News Channel Nebraska
Snack Shack helps city achieve swimming pool aspirations
NEBRASKA CITY – In 2011, when its baby pool was shut down due to leaks and disrepair, Nebraska City officials were told a new aquatic center would restore revenue and bring in visitors to Steinhart Park. On Monday, Parks Commissioner Patrick Wehling said, for the first time, the new...
News Channel Nebraska
Stothert's plans for streetcar and police challenged
While backing much of Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert’s latest budget, one of the state’s best known tax watchdogs is looking to slow down the city’s mega-millions streetcar plan. Those comments and more coming during the city council’s public hearing on the budget. Other critics opposed Stothert's...
IN THIS ARTICLE
iheart.com
This Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Tenders In Nebraska
When in doubt, chicken tenders. Chicken tenders are available at an abundance of restaurants across the country. Wether they are on the menu as a main dish with a side of fries, or on the kids menu at a restaurant that doesn't serve it as an entree, they are almost always an option. Chicken tenders are often served with potatoes in various forms, greens, and dipping sauces ranging from ketchup to ranch depending on preference. Some restaurants even give their customers the option to choose between fried and grilled tenders. Though this common food order is widely available, there is one Nebraska restaurant that serves the best chicken tenders.
WOWT
Eligible Nebraska families to receive P-EBT benefits this week
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services will disburse P-EBT benefits this Tuesday. The P-EBT program assists families with children that are eligible for free or reduced-price meals and were affected by COVID-related absences in school. The program was authorized by the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.
klkntv.com
A bug’s bite: UNL studying viruses transmitted to Nebraska crops and gardens
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Bugs are waging war on Nebraska crops by transmitting viruses. UNL’s Department of Entomology is looking into the insects carrying viruses to crops here in the state. With many unknowns currently within this topic of research, the faculty at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln is...
News Channel Nebraska
Nemaha County Fair parade makes the 'season bright'
All content © copyright RIVER COUNTRY - NEWS CHANNEL NEBRASKA. KBIE-FM / KNCY-AM 1600 AM | 911 Central Ave. | Nebraska City, NE 68410. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Channel Nebraska
Beatrice Humane Society holds 8th Doggie Dip fundraiser
BEATRICE – For the 8th year, the Beatrice Humane Society ended the Big Blue Aquatic Park season with their annual Doggie Dip….a fundraiser for the society and its no-kill shelter. Society Executive Director Gina Heckey said doing advance online reservations for the first time, where people could bring...
thereader.com
Saddle Creek Floods Now ‘Fact of Life’ for locals
Omahans have seen floodwaters damage their property year after year, the city has answers but says they cost too much. Bill Randby stood in front of a green screen, his sleeves rolled up as he pointed to the intersection of 50th Street and Saddle Creek Road. It was pouring rain in early August 2021, and the KETV meteorologist knew in a matter of minutes it would be underwater.
News Channel Nebraska
Goat champions at Nemaha County Fair 2022
AUBURN - Hailee Johnson is champion in dairy and pygmy goat showmanship intermediate at the Nemaha County Fair. The 4-Her received two purple ribbons in dairy goats under 5 months, is champion and reserve champion in 8 months to 1 year old, champion in the mother/daughter contest, 1st purple ribbon in dairy goats 1-2 years non milking doe and 1st purple in 2-3 years. She also received a purple ribbon for best dressed goat.
KETV.com
Council Bluffs Water Lantern Festival brings meaning and local support
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — The Water Lantern Festival visits dozens of sites across the country every year — they made their first trip to Council Bluffs on Saturday at Big Lake Park. And the group says it plans on coming back. Out of the hundreds of lanterns sent...
In a twist, an Omaha utility could keep burning coal as renewable projects undergo study
Plans to stop burning coal next year at the North Omaha Station, a chief supplier of electricity to the region, likely won’t happen on schedule. Instead, the Omaha Public Power District (OPPD) wants North Omaha Station, one of the country’s top emitters of nitrogen oxide and sulfur oxide, to keep operating until 2026. The OPPD […] The post In a twist, an Omaha utility could keep burning coal as renewable projects undergo study appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
News Channel Nebraska
Wicked Good Foods opens doors in Beatrice, hopes to bring life to downtown
BEATRICE - A Beatrice business is taking a fun twist on snacking, with hopes to modernize the downtown area. Wicked Good Foods provides freeze dried fruits and candies and they opened their doors at 518 N. Ella St. on Saturday. The store provides a number of products including candies and...
News Channel Nebraska
Nemaha County Fair underway with horses
AUBURN - The Nemaha County Fair got underway Sunday morning with the 4-H horse show, including halter and speed classes. Colton Hauptman was selected the senior grand champion showman. Cheyenne Hauptman is the intermediate showman. Brady Joy is the junior champion.
klin.com
Dr. Rick Thompson Named New President Of Nebraska Heart Hospital
CHI Health has announced that Dr. Rick Thompson is the new president of Nebraska Heart in Lincoln. He will oversee the 23 physicians and many nurses, providers and support staff at the hospital. In addition to his leadership role, Dr. Thompson will also continue caring for patients as a cardiothoracic surgeon.
Comments / 0