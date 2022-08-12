ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska City, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Food Bank of Lincoln coming to Nebraska City

NEBRASKA CITY - The Food Bank of Lincoln will be in Nebraska City Friday, Aug. 19 at Bethel Church. The food bank will be utilizing the parking lot to distribute food from noon to 1:00 p.m. Folks interested in attending don't need to show up any earlier than the scheduled time.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
klkntv.com

Property manager believes Lincoln rental costs will never come down

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The cost of land and housing in Nebraska has been steadily increasing, making it more difficult for anyone to find an affordable place to live. “There’s a low supply, and with higher rents, it is making it more difficult for people,” said Lynn Fisher, president of Great Place Properties.
LINCOLN, NE
rejournals.com

Investors Realty sells Aldi-anchored retail building in Omaha for more than $21 million

Investors Realty has sold the Aldi, Cavender’s and Kohl’s building at 72nd & Pacific Street in Omaha, Nebraska, for $21.45 million. NewStreet Properties was the seller. Caller Properties was the purchaser. Located directly across from Nebraska Furniture Mart, the 123,664-square-foot property has full movement access to 72nd Street,...
News Channel Nebraska

AppleJack changes for parade finish, beer garden

NEBRASKA CITY – The carnival will return to Central Avenue and the parade will have a new finish at this year’s AppleJack Festival in Nebraska City, but the scope of the beer garden is undecided. Amy Allgood of Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce told city commissioners Monday that...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

City considers building grant, beer garden, rescue pay

NEBRASKA CITY – The Nebraska City City City Council is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. today. The agenda includes a public hearing on using $425,000 in block grant funds to rehabilitate the Veterans Memorial Building. Little Ted’s Beer Garden is requesting use of Central Avenue from Third to...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Snack Shack helps city achieve swimming pool aspirations

NEBRASKA CITY – In 2011, when its baby pool was shut down due to leaks and disrepair, Nebraska City officials were told a new aquatic center would restore revenue and bring in visitors to Steinhart Park. On Monday, Parks Commissioner Patrick Wehling said, for the first time, the new...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Stothert's plans for streetcar and police challenged

While backing much of Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert’s latest budget, one of the state’s best known tax watchdogs is looking to slow down the city’s mega-millions streetcar plan. Those comments and more coming during the city council’s public hearing on the budget. Other critics opposed Stothert's...
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

This Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Tenders In Nebraska

When in doubt, chicken tenders. Chicken tenders are available at an abundance of restaurants across the country. Wether they are on the menu as a main dish with a side of fries, or on the kids menu at a restaurant that doesn't serve it as an entree, they are almost always an option. Chicken tenders are often served with potatoes in various forms, greens, and dipping sauces ranging from ketchup to ranch depending on preference. Some restaurants even give their customers the option to choose between fried and grilled tenders. Though this common food order is widely available, there is one Nebraska restaurant that serves the best chicken tenders.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Eligible Nebraska families to receive P-EBT benefits this week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services will disburse P-EBT benefits this Tuesday. The P-EBT program assists families with children that are eligible for free or reduced-price meals and were affected by COVID-related absences in school. The program was authorized by the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Nemaha County Fair parade makes the 'season bright'

NEBRASKA CITY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Beatrice Humane Society holds 8th Doggie Dip fundraiser

BEATRICE – For the 8th year, the Beatrice Humane Society ended the Big Blue Aquatic Park season with their annual Doggie Dip….a fundraiser for the society and its no-kill shelter. Society Executive Director Gina Heckey said doing advance online reservations for the first time, where people could bring...
BEATRICE, NE
thereader.com

Saddle Creek Floods Now ‘Fact of Life’ for locals

Omahans have seen floodwaters damage their property year after year, the city has answers but says they cost too much. Bill Randby stood in front of a green screen, his sleeves rolled up as he pointed to the intersection of 50th Street and Saddle Creek Road. It was pouring rain in early August 2021, and the KETV meteorologist knew in a matter of minutes it would be underwater.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Goat champions at Nemaha County Fair 2022

AUBURN - Hailee Johnson is champion in dairy and pygmy goat showmanship intermediate at the Nemaha County Fair. The 4-Her received two purple ribbons in dairy goats under 5 months, is champion and reserve champion in 8 months to 1 year old, champion in the mother/daughter contest, 1st purple ribbon in dairy goats 1-2 years non milking doe and 1st purple in 2-3 years. She also received a purple ribbon for best dressed goat.
NEMAHA COUNTY, NE
Nebraska Examiner

In a twist, an Omaha utility could keep burning coal as renewable projects undergo study

Plans to stop burning coal next year at the North Omaha Station, a chief supplier of electricity to the region, likely won’t happen on schedule. Instead, the Omaha Public Power District (OPPD) wants North Omaha Station, one of the country’s top emitters of nitrogen oxide and sulfur oxide, to keep operating until 2026. The OPPD […] The post In a twist, an Omaha utility could keep burning coal as renewable projects undergo study appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Nemaha County Fair underway with horses

AUBURN - The Nemaha County Fair got underway Sunday morning with the 4-H horse show, including halter and speed classes. Colton Hauptman was selected the senior grand champion showman. Cheyenne Hauptman is the intermediate showman. Brady Joy is the junior champion.
NEMAHA COUNTY, NE
klin.com

Dr. Rick Thompson Named New President Of Nebraska Heart Hospital

CHI Health has announced that Dr. Rick Thompson is the new president of Nebraska Heart in Lincoln. He will oversee the 23 physicians and many nurses, providers and support staff at the hospital. In addition to his leadership role, Dr. Thompson will also continue caring for patients as a cardiothoracic surgeon.
LINCOLN, NE

