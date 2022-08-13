Read full article on original website
Clover High School Bursting At The Seams As Class Sizes Grow
CLOVER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Growing Pains for the Clover School District on this first day of class. Students at Clover High School struggled to even find a parking spot on campus. Clover School District Officials are working hard to make room where they can at the high school.
CN2 Newscast – Meeting Winthrop’s First Lady, Back to School in Rock Hill and Lancaster’s School Safety Message
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Students have returned to their desks in Lancaster County School District, and while learning is at the front of their minds, school officials are focused on keeping the classrooms safe. And, we sit down with the new first lady at Winthrop University to...
Lancaster School District Safety Protocols Pay Off On First Day Of Class
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Students have returned to their desks in Lancaster County School District and while learning is at the front of their minds, school officials are focused on keeping the classrooms safe. Over the Summer several updates were made to the districts safety policies, including...
UPDATE: Toddler Shot in Lancaster Home Is Expected to be OK.
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Lancaster Police are investigating after a child was brought into MUSC Lancaster with a gunshot wound. Police say the toddler arrived into the MUSC-Lancaster Medical Center around 1 pm Monday afternoon with a gunshot wound to the upper right torso. The child was airlifted to another medical center.
21 Year old Identified in Fatal York County Crash
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The York County Coroner has released the name of the passenger who was killed Monday, August 15, on Pleasant Road near Gold Hill Road in York County. Officials say Jacob Brown, 21, of Fort Mill was the passenger of the 1991 Mazda two-door...
Gun Found in Student’s Backpack at Lancaster Middle School
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – On the school’s first day of class the Lancaster County School District says a pistol was found in a student’s book bag. According to an updated release from the district, it received a tip Monday afternoon that a person might have a pistol at South Middle School.
Off Duty Deputy Hurt Over Weekend – Family Asking for Prayers
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office sharing one of its Deputies – Paul Blas was seriously injured over the weekend in an off-duty vehicle collision while riding his motorcycle. They say Blas is currently in intensive care with extensive injuries and prayers are...
CN2 Sports Report – Falcons Taking Flight into a New Season
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 SPORTS) – The Nation Ford Falcons are ready to take flight into the new season. With a number of offensive playmakers moving on after graduation the Falcons will still be guided by their Senior Captain Quarterback Carson Black. Coach Michael Allen ‘s team is hoping...
