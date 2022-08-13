ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hill, SC

cn2.com

Clover High School Bursting At The Seams As Class Sizes Grow

CLOVER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Growing Pains for the Clover School District on this first day of class. Students at Clover High School struggled to even find a parking spot on campus. Clover School District Officials are working hard to make room where they can at the high school.
CLOVER, SC
cn2.com

UPDATE: Toddler Shot in Lancaster Home Is Expected to be OK.

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Lancaster Police are investigating after a child was brought into MUSC Lancaster with a gunshot wound. Police say the toddler arrived into the MUSC-Lancaster Medical Center around 1 pm Monday afternoon with a gunshot wound to the upper right torso. The child was airlifted to another medical center.
LANCASTER, SC
Rock Hill, SC
Rock Hill, SC
cn2.com

21 Year old Identified in Fatal York County Crash

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The York County Coroner has released the name of the passenger who was killed Monday, August 15, on Pleasant Road near Gold Hill Road in York County. Officials say Jacob Brown, 21, of Fort Mill was the passenger of the 1991 Mazda two-door...
YORK COUNTY, SC
cn2.com

Gun Found in Student’s Backpack at Lancaster Middle School

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – On the school’s first day of class the Lancaster County School District says a pistol was found in a student’s book bag. According to an updated release from the district, it received a tip Monday afternoon that a person might have a pistol at South Middle School.
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC
cn2.com

CN2 Sports Report – Falcons Taking Flight into a New Season

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 SPORTS) – The Nation Ford Falcons are ready to take flight into the new season. With a number of offensive playmakers moving on after graduation the Falcons will still be guided by their Senior Captain Quarterback Carson Black. Coach Michael Allen ‘s team is hoping...
FORT MILL, SC

