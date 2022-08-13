OMAHA, N.E. (Dakota News Now) - The DEA says fentanyl and methamphetamine seizures “remain high in South Dakota,” urging families to take preventative measures at home. The DEA said there is cause for concern, as methamphetamine and fake pill seizures remain high in South Dakota. The DEA says since producers of these drugs are trying to attract the youth as customers, it’s important for families to have conversations about the dangers of drug use and the consequences of experimentation at home.

EDUCATION ・ 1 DAY AGO