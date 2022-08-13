Read full article on original website
The Band Perry to replace Lady A’s performance at 2022 State Fair
HURON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State Fair and Legend Seeds welcome The Band Perry with special guests Lainey Wilson and Priscilla Block to perform at the State Fair grandstand on Sunday, Sept. 4. Tickets to attend The Band Perry’s performance are on sale now at SDStateFair.com,...
There’s some patchy fog around the region this morning that’s clearing out. We’re going to see decreasing cloud cover across the region today. It’s going to be a gorgeous day with highs ranging from the mid 70s in the southeast to the low 80s. Sponsored. Local...
Local universities providing food pantries for students
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Many people have been affected by inflation, among those are college students. With college starting back up many students are wondering how they will keep up with different costs. Different universities in South Dakota such as SDSU (South Dakota State University) and USD (University of...
South Dakota public universities prioritize academic affordability
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Board of Regents Institutions is taking steps to help make public universities more affordable. The BOR implemented the project First Day Access which includes discounted prices for course materials and the guarantee of accurate content for the start of class. Rather than purchase a textbook or an external digital item, First Day Access allows students to access digital course materials at a lower cost.
Decreasing clouds
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There’s some patchy fog around the region this morning that’s clearing out. We’re going to see decreasing cloud cover across the region today. It’s going to be a gorgeous day with highs ranging from the mid 70s in the southeast to the low 80s up north and out west. The wind should stay fairly light today, as well.
Noem releases report from DOE on Critical Race Theory and Divisive Concepts
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In April, Noem issued an Executive Order that directed the Department of Education to discontinue any “divisive concepts” in the curriculum taught to K-12 students in South Dakota. The Department of Education said in their report, available here, of the thousands of...
Department Of Education released draft Social Studies Standards
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Noem’s office announced the South Dakota Department Of Education released the proposed social studies standards for 2022. The revised social studies standards took a different approach to Noem’s 2021 move to remove Native American history from the curriculum after the sparked controversy.
Dell Rapids Mudcats repeat as State B Amateur Baseball champions
MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Dell Rapids Mudcats reign as the top team in South Dakota State B Amateur baseball will last at least another year. Trailing Garretson 2-0 in Sunday’s 2022 State B Championship game, the Mudcats ripped off four runs in the sixth inning and added another for insurance in the seventh to defeat the Blue Jays 5-2, in the process allowing the Mudcats to claim their second consecutive title.
Avera Medical Minute: Paxlovid and the future of COVID care
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The COVID antiviral therapy Paxlovid has been in the news as of late after President Biden was prescribed the medication following his positive COVID-19 test. Paxlovid is also being prescribed to patients in South Dakota, like Michele Prestbo, who contracted COVID about a...
DEA: Discuss the dangers of drugs before students return to school
OMAHA, N.E. (Dakota News Now) - The DEA says fentanyl and methamphetamine seizures “remain high in South Dakota,” urging families to take preventative measures at home. The DEA said there is cause for concern, as methamphetamine and fake pill seizures remain high in South Dakota. The DEA says since producers of these drugs are trying to attract the youth as customers, it’s important for families to have conversations about the dangers of drug use and the consequences of experimentation at home.
