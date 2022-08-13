Read full article on original website
There's some patchy fog around the region this morning that's clearing out. We're going to see decreasing cloud cover across the region today. It's going to be a gorgeous day with highs ranging from the mid 70s in the southeast to the low 80s.
Iowa Corn is in trouble
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Iowa’s percentage of excellent or good corn and soybean declined by a minimum of 7 points last week. The latest USDA report on Monday said 66% of the state’s corn and 63% of soybeans were good or excellent, down from 73% and 71% a week ago.
The Band Perry to replace Lady A’s performance at 2022 State Fair
HURON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State Fair and Legend Seeds welcome The Band Perry with special guests Lainey Wilson and Priscilla Block to perform at the State Fair grandstand on Sunday, Sept. 4. Tickets to attend The Band Perry’s performance are on sale now at SDStateFair.com,...
Montana Rockies in For BIG Fall Change According to Farmers’ Almanac
With back-to-school sales everywhere you know the fall season is right around the corner and things are about to change, even if you can't see or quite feel it in the air. Fall starts this year on September 22, 2022. The Autumnal Equinox is a hopeful promise to shake off the heat and dust of summer and give us some relief with cooler mornings and evenings. Here is a look at Montana’s Fall Weather according to the Farmers' Almanac!
How Much Money is Considered “Middle Class” in South Dakota?
What does it take to be 'Middle Class' in South Dakota? The results are a bit surprising. According to a study from Go Banking Rates, here's what it takes to be "Middle Class" in the Mount Rushmore State:. South Dakota. 2-person family middle-class income range: $44,333.90 to $132,340. 3-person family...
Beneficial rain falls over dry Iowa, view rain totals
Beneficial rain fell over dry and drought-stricken Iowa during the last 24 hours. Totals ranged from a trace of rain in eastern and northern Iowa to some 1 to 2″ totals in parts of western and southern Iowa. Some of the highest amounts fell in a band from Sioux City to Audubon in western Iowa. […]
Fatal motorcycle crash; Turner Co. Fair; new football fields
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, August 15. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Police are investigating a deadly weekend crash in southwest Sioux Falls. Meanwhile, South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash...
Fire burns 142 acres near Nebraska, South Dakota state line
Units from 5 different agencies spent 7 hours Friday battling a grassfire in the Wayside area northwest of Chadron. The fire west of Hwy 385 and near the Nebraska-South Dakota state line was reported at 10:00 am and declared 100% contained at 142 acres at 5:00 pm. Chadron Fire Chief...
Decreasing clouds
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There’s some patchy fog around the region this morning that’s clearing out. We’re going to see decreasing cloud cover across the region today. It’s going to be a gorgeous day with highs ranging from the mid 70s in the southeast to the low 80s up north and out west. The wind should stay fairly light today, as well.
North Dakota Steakhouse Named One Of The Very Best In U.S.
Is there really anything better than a fine piece of steak grilled to perfection? I didn't think so. We love our beef in North Dakota (even though we can't afford it anymore). The website mashed recently had an article about the best steakhouse in every state in the United States.
Small Minnesota Town Named Best Rural Town in the Entire State
Sometimes the best things come in small doses, and that's certainly true when looking at the very best rural towns in Minnesota. Recently, The World According to Briggs compiled the Top-Ten Best Rural towns in all of Minnesota and number one on the list is a picturesque town, surrounded by some of the best farmland in the U.S.
Nebraska native returns home to shoot film about youthful days in Nebraska City
LINCOLN — A Nebraska native has returned home to film a Nebraska story, in large part because of a new state grant program for filmmaking. Adam Rehmeier, now a Michigan-based screenwriter and director, has been shooting his coming-of-age comedy, “Snack Shack,” in his hometown of Nebraska City for the past two weeks as part of […] The post Nebraska native returns home to shoot film about youthful days in Nebraska City appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
South Dakota says Hutterite co-op has been operating illegally; co-op to comply
PIERRE, S.D. — The state of South Dakota says a Hutterite farmer co-op has for years been operating as a grain trader without a license. In response, the South Dakota Hutterian Co-operative has filed for a license, according to documents filed with the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission. In...
Lightning Storms Cause Multiple Small Fires in Western Montana
The National Weather Service reports that over 200 lightning strikes in the western Montana area late Friday resulted in numerous small wildfires being battled over the weekend. We spoke to Meteorologist Alex Lukenbeal early Sunday morning for details. “We had an influx of monsoon moisture push across the Great Basin...
This Is The Richest Person In Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota
There are a lot of successful people in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota. Success is not necessarily measured in dollars. But these guys have made a ton of money on the way to where they are today. USA Today did the research and came out with the Richest Person In...
Pipeline break spills 45,000 gallons of diesel in Wyoming
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A diesel pipeline in Wyoming owned by a company that's being sued by federal prosecutors over previous spills in two other states cracked open and released more than 45,000 gallons (205,000 liters) of fuel, state regulators and a company representative disclosed Friday. Cleanup work is...
Restaurant inspection update: Moldy drumsticks, cockroaches in the bread mix
State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, including moldy food, filthy kitchens and cockroaches found inside the food itself. Fire department officials summoned health inspectors to one Iowa grocery store where the owner agreed to voluntarily close until he could hire an […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Moldy drumsticks, cockroaches in the bread mix appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Minnesota Man Killed in Alcohol-Involved Motorcycle Crash
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- A St. Paul man was killed after his motorcycle crashed in the Twin Cities late Monday. The Minnesota State Patrol says 45-year-old Thomas Launderville was traveling south on Hwy. 280 in St. Paul when he lost control of his motorcycle while he attempted to merge onto eastbound Interstate 94. The crash report says he laid the motorcycle down as he was navigating a curve and it came to rest in the grass median shortly before 11:30 p.m.
Cow Causes Thousands Of Dollars In Damages In Northeast Iowa
When you’re driving at night, you must be paying close attention to your surroundings. It's dark out, animals can jump out at any second, or even the road conditions can make it so your drive is that much more dangerous. When you are watching out for animals on the...
Minnesota weather: Quiet Sunday and Monday before stretch of cold and rain
Minnesota can expect to see more sunshine on Sunday after another cloudy day on Saturday. Sunday will start with areas of patchy fog creating low visibilities, but the fog should burn off quickly by late morning. Temperatures will warm up to near average in the upper 70s and low 80s by the afternoon. Overall, Sunday and Monday will be quiet before we start a stretch of partly cloudy and rainy weather on Tuesday through next week.
