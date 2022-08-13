ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
dakotanewsnow.com

TOP HEADLINES

There’s some patchy fog around the region this morning that’s clearing out. We’re going to see decreasing cloud cover across the region today. It’s going to be a gorgeous day with highs ranging from the mid 70s in the southeast to the low 80s. Sponsored. Local...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

Iowa Corn is in trouble

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Iowa’s percentage of excellent or good corn and soybean declined by a minimum of 7 points last week. The latest USDA report on Monday said 66% of the state’s corn and 63% of soybeans were good or excellent, down from 73% and 71% a week ago.
IOWA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

The Band Perry to replace Lady A’s performance at 2022 State Fair

HURON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State Fair and Legend Seeds welcome The Band Perry with special guests Lainey Wilson and Priscilla Block to perform at the State Fair grandstand on Sunday, Sept. 4. Tickets to attend The Band Perry’s performance are on sale now at SDStateFair.com,...
MUSIC
Alt 95.7

Montana Rockies in For BIG Fall Change According to Farmers’ Almanac

With back-to-school sales everywhere you know the fall season is right around the corner and things are about to change, even if you can't see or quite feel it in the air. Fall starts this year on September 22, 2022. The Autumnal Equinox is a hopeful promise to shake off the heat and dust of summer and give us some relief with cooler mornings and evenings. Here is a look at Montana’s Fall Weather according to the Farmers' Almanac!
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
South Dakota State
WHO 13

Beneficial rain falls over dry Iowa, view rain totals

Beneficial rain fell over dry and drought-stricken Iowa during the last 24 hours. Totals ranged from a trace of rain in eastern and northern Iowa to some 1 to 2″ totals in parts of western and southern Iowa. Some of the highest amounts fell in a band from Sioux City to Audubon in western Iowa. […]
IOWA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Fatal motorcycle crash; Turner Co. Fair; new football fields

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, August 15. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Police are investigating a deadly weekend crash in southwest Sioux Falls. Meanwhile, South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash...
TURNER COUNTY, SD
News Channel Nebraska

Fire burns 142 acres near Nebraska, South Dakota state line

Units from 5 different agencies spent 7 hours Friday battling a grassfire in the Wayside area northwest of Chadron. The fire west of Hwy 385 and near the Nebraska-South Dakota state line was reported at 10:00 am and declared 100% contained at 142 acres at 5:00 pm. Chadron Fire Chief...
CHADRON, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Antonio#Sheep#Sioux Empire Fair#Texas Tea#Kepp S Sheep Updated
dakotanewsnow.com

Decreasing clouds

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There’s some patchy fog around the region this morning that’s clearing out. We’re going to see decreasing cloud cover across the region today. It’s going to be a gorgeous day with highs ranging from the mid 70s in the southeast to the low 80s up north and out west. The wind should stay fairly light today, as well.
ENVIRONMENT
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska native returns home to shoot film about youthful days in Nebraska City

LINCOLN — A Nebraska native has returned home to film a Nebraska story, in large part because of a new state grant program for filmmaking. Adam Rehmeier, now a Michigan-based screenwriter and director, has been shooting his coming-of-age comedy, “Snack Shack,” in his hometown of Nebraska City for the past two weeks as part of […] The post Nebraska native returns home to shoot film about youthful days in Nebraska City appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
AOL Corp

Pipeline break spills 45,000 gallons of diesel in Wyoming

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A diesel pipeline in Wyoming owned by a company that's being sued by federal prosecutors over previous spills in two other states cracked open and released more than 45,000 gallons (205,000 liters) of fuel, state regulators and a company representative disclosed Friday. Cleanup work is...
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Restaurant inspection update: Moldy drumsticks, cockroaches in the bread mix

State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, including moldy food, filthy kitchens and cockroaches found inside the food itself. Fire department officials summoned health inspectors to one Iowa grocery store where the owner agreed to voluntarily close until he could hire an […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Moldy drumsticks, cockroaches in the bread mix appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
SIOUX CITY, IA
KROC News

Minnesota Man Killed in Alcohol-Involved Motorcycle Crash

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- A St. Paul man was killed after his motorcycle crashed in the Twin Cities late Monday. The Minnesota State Patrol says 45-year-old Thomas Launderville was traveling south on Hwy. 280 in St. Paul when he lost control of his motorcycle while he attempted to merge onto eastbound Interstate 94. The crash report says he laid the motorcycle down as he was navigating a curve and it came to rest in the grass median shortly before 11:30 p.m.
SAINT PAUL, MN
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Quiet Sunday and Monday before stretch of cold and rain

Minnesota can expect to see more sunshine on Sunday after another cloudy day on Saturday. Sunday will start with areas of patchy fog creating low visibilities, but the fog should burn off quickly by late morning. Temperatures will warm up to near average in the upper 70s and low 80s by the afternoon. Overall, Sunday and Monday will be quiet before we start a stretch of partly cloudy and rainy weather on Tuesday through next week.

Comments / 0

Community Policy