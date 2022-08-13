ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeschool Parents Prepare For Start Of School, Challenge Common Misconceptions

By Jordan Dafnis
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 4 days ago
According to data from the US Census Bureau, there has been a 12% increase in the number of homeschooled students in Oklahoma since the start of the pandemic.

News 9 spoke with two local parents who lead a homeschool co-op, where home schooled students have opportunities to interact with each other.

Sara Sisco first chose homeschooling because of her family’s busy schedule.

"And then we fell in love with it, [we] fell in love with her thriving," said Sisco.

Her daughter fell in love with it too.

"School is still school, it's part of the program but seeing my friends is great, "says 11-year-old Adalynn Bogoslawski.

Lyndi Wright helps lead the co-op with Sara. She said that teaching at home does lead to some challenges.

"There are definitely a few years where you are learning about yourself and learning about your kids," said Wright.

Parents are often faced with misconceptions about homeschooling their children.

"They think that we are just at home but that is not true, we are all over the place, with every age and race, all over Oklahoma," said Sisco.

"I also think how there are so many different ways that kids can learn, there are so many different ways that they understand concepts that they can learn than just sitting in the classroom from 8-3," said Wright.

The students feel like the perks are great too.

"I really like that I get to see my friends and that you get to change the schedule a lot," said Eliza Wright.

The OKC Metro Homeschool Co-op was designed to serve the homeschool students in Oklahoma City and the surrounding areas. They say they provide an inclusive place to learn, play and socialize. They accept all homeschooling families, including those who choose to do public school online.

To learn more about the OKC metro CO-OP visit, follow this link.

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

OCPD: 1 Person Shot In SW OKC Drive-By Shooting

Oklahoma City police said one person was shot in a drive-by shooting Tuesday afternoon. The shooting happened around 3:45 p.m. near Southwest 44th Street and South Independence Avenue. Authorities said the victim was shot in the leg multiple times and was transported to a local hospital. No suspect information is...
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

