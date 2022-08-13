Read full article on original website
Eyewitness News
Connecticut has the best community college system, report says
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut has the top community college system in the country, according to a report. The state also has a number of its individual community colleges ranked in the top 20 of a national list. The personal finance website WalletHub.com on Tuesday released its lists of the...
Eyewitness News
Schools struggling with teacher shortage ahead of fall semester
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Eyewitness News is your back-to-school authority and tonight we are putting a spotlight on the staff shortage that’s impacting schools state and nationwide. Hartford is just one of many districts that have struggled with teacher shortages. Recently they hired 15 bilingual teachers from Puerto...
Eyewitness News
ConneCT launches to give CT’s workforce a boost
GROTON, CT (WFSB) - The U.S. labor secretary on Tuesday highlighted Connecticut’s efforts to get workers into good-paying jobs. U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh made a stop in Groton with Gov. Ned Lamont to talk about the launch of Career ConneCT. The program was introduced during a news...
Eyewitness News
CDC, DPH release new COVID-19 guidance for schools
(WFSB) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Connecticut Department of Public Health recently issued updated COVID-19 guidelines for schools. The new guidance includes a few key changes from the previous academic year, such as the dropping of the suggested rule to stand 6 feet apart and the requirement of masks.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Car thefts due to TikTok challenge
Hartford schools held a back to school celebration Tuesday. Mick Bolduc, the Vaccine Coordinator at the Department of Public Health, talks about how schools may require children to be up-to-date on their immunizations. Updated: 4 hours ago. The 30th and final Osgood Shootout basketball tournament happened over the weekend in...
Eyewitness News
MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Inflation impact on CT, McDonald's recruitment, falling egg prices
Meteorologist Scot Haney said the state stays high and dry with some added cloud cover later on Tuesday. Here is his Tuesday mid-morning forecast. Wendell Edwards and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Aug. 16, including updated COVID guidelines for schools. Updated: 7 hours ago.
Eyewitness News
New Britain families receive free supplies and food ahead of school year
NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - Hundreds of New Britain families received a little help getting their kids ready for their return to the classrooms. Team of sponsors ensured the children will have full book bags and bellies on their first day back at school. Michelle Delgado is picking up back...
Eyewitness News
TRENDING NOW: Hose thief in Middletown, cat chase, visiting bear in Windsor
The 30th and final Osgood Shootout basketball tournament happened over the weekend in New Britain. The U.S. labor secretary on Tuesday highlighted Connecticut’s efforts to get workers into good-paying jobs. Updated: 3 hours ago. Meteorologist Lorin Richardson said there's still a chance for showers on Wednesday. Here is her...
Eyewitness News
‘It tastes like the ocean’ — chefs taste the importance of Indigenous foods
The 30th and final Osgood Shootout basketball tournament happened over the weekend in New Britain. The U.S. labor secretary on Tuesday highlighted Connecticut’s efforts to get workers into good-paying jobs. Updated: 3 hours ago. Meteorologist Lorin Richardson said there's still a chance for showers on Wednesday. Here is her...
Eyewitness News
Best states to live in: Where CT ranks
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A report put Connecticut right in the middle of the road when it comes to the best states in which to live. WalletHub.com, a person finance website, on Monday released its report entitled “2022′s Best States to Live in.”. It put Connecticut at 25th.
Eyewitness News
State faces bus driver shortage ahead of new school year
MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - School is starting next week for many students in Connecticut, but we’re still in the middle of a bus driver shortage. It’s a nationwide issue that’s hitting the state hard. Every bus company in Connecticut is hiring for the new school year. The...
Eyewitness News
Trauma recovery walk held in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - People spent the morning walking in New Haven parks. It’s all to help people suffering with trauma. “Cause we care, we just want to make a difference,” said Carol Martin, Executive Director of Trauma Recovery. With each step in College Woods Park, these...
Eyewitness News
Channel 3 Ice Cream Social: UConn Dairy Bar vs Rich Farm
(WFSB) – The search for Connecticut’s favorite ice cream continues. We started with a top 20 list, now we need your help getting it down to the top 10!. Each week we’ll have head-to-head battles. This week it’s between UConn Dairy Bar in Storrs and Rich Farm...
Eyewitness News
East Hampton’s Board of Education approves armed guards for all schools
EAST HAMPTON, CT (WFSB) - East Hampton Board of Education members on Monday night approved a measure that adds armed security guards to all schools. District leaders approved the hiring of three additional guards as part of a plan to make their classrooms safer. They said they will need to...
Eyewitness News
State leaders push back on rate hike requests by insurance companies
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - There is pushback over rate hike requests by insurance companies. Companies like Aetna, Cigna and ConnectiCare want to raise rates on average 24-percent, at a time of record profits. The insurance department held an all-day hearing Monday. This hearing was held to give information and it...
Eyewitness News
MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Inflation costs, spaghetti sauce, TikTok college recruitment
The 7th annual Connecticut Foodshare Governor's Open will be held the weekend of September 10 and 11.
Eyewitness News
Towns asked to conserve water because of low flows in Pomperaug River
SOUTHBURY, CT (WFSB) - River flows in the Pomperaug River are at a low because of the lack of rainfall in Connecticut. Water conservationists are asking some towns to change how they use their water. We haven’t seen a good amount of rain in a while here in Connecticut, but...
Eyewitness News
Hamden Police Department goes on hiring spree
HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - As police departments around the country struggle to fill a large number of openings, Hamden has gone on a hiring spree in the last month. Like other police departments, Hamden had plenty of openings. They’ve filed a number and it’s still looking to hire.
Eyewitness News
Florida to blame for some flight delays and cancellations, report says
(WFSB) - Have you had any trouble traveling? You might want to blame Florida for that. According to a report, flight delays and cancellations nationwide have been worse because of how difficult it has been to fly to and from Florida. Some people we met today had plans of going...
Eyewitness News
Denali claims to be tallest mountain in world
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Could there be a new tallest mountain?. Denali National Park and Preserve is claiming the mountain at the center of the park is taller than Mount Everest. According to a post by the park, Denali measures nearly 6,000 feet higher in vertical rise when you take...
