New Britain, CT

Eyewitness News

Connecticut has the best community college system, report says

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut has the top community college system in the country, according to a report. The state also has a number of its individual community colleges ranked in the top 20 of a national list. The personal finance website WalletHub.com on Tuesday released its lists of the...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Schools struggling with teacher shortage ahead of fall semester

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Eyewitness News is your back-to-school authority and tonight we are putting a spotlight on the staff shortage that's impacting schools state and nationwide. Hartford is just one of many districts that have struggled with teacher shortages. Recently they hired 15 bilingual teachers from Puerto...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

ConneCT launches to give CT's workforce a boost

GROTON, CT (WFSB) - The U.S. labor secretary on Tuesday highlighted Connecticut's efforts to get workers into good-paying jobs. U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh made a stop in Groton with Gov. Ned Lamont to talk about the launch of Career ConneCT. The program was introduced during a news...
GROTON, CT
Eyewitness News

CDC, DPH release new COVID-19 guidance for schools

(WFSB) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Connecticut Department of Public Health recently issued updated COVID-19 guidelines for schools. The new guidance includes a few key changes from the previous academic year, such as the dropping of the suggested rule to stand 6 feet apart and the requirement of masks.
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Britain, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Car thefts due to TikTok challenge

Hartford schools held a back to school celebration Tuesday. Mick Bolduc, the Vaccine Coordinator at the Department of Public Health, talks about how schools may require children to be up-to-date on their immunizations. Updated: 4 hours ago. The 30th and final Osgood Shootout basketball tournament happened over the weekend in...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

TRENDING NOW: Hose thief in Middletown, cat chase, visiting bear in Windsor

The 30th and final Osgood Shootout basketball tournament happened over the weekend in New Britain. The U.S. labor secretary on Tuesday highlighted Connecticut's efforts to get workers into good-paying jobs. Updated: 3 hours ago. Meteorologist Lorin Richardson said there's still a chance for showers on Wednesday. Here is her...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Best states to live in: Where CT ranks

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A report put Connecticut right in the middle of the road when it comes to the best states in which to live. WalletHub.com, a person finance website, on Monday released its report entitled "2022′s Best States to Live in.". It put Connecticut at 25th.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

State faces bus driver shortage ahead of new school year

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - School is starting next week for many students in Connecticut, but we're still in the middle of a bus driver shortage. It's a nationwide issue that's hitting the state hard. Every bus company in Connecticut is hiring for the new school year. The...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Trauma recovery walk held in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - People spent the morning walking in New Haven parks. It's all to help people suffering with trauma. "Cause we care, we just want to make a difference," said Carol Martin, Executive Director of Trauma Recovery. With each step in College Woods Park, these...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Channel 3 Ice Cream Social: UConn Dairy Bar vs Rich Farm

(WFSB) – The search for Connecticut's favorite ice cream continues. We started with a top 20 list, now we need your help getting it down to the top 10!. Each week we'll have head-to-head battles. This week it's between UConn Dairy Bar in Storrs and Rich Farm...
OXFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

State leaders push back on rate hike requests by insurance companies

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - There is pushback over rate hike requests by insurance companies. Companies like Aetna, Cigna and ConnectiCare want to raise rates on average 24-percent, at a time of record profits. The insurance department held an all-day hearing Monday. This hearing was held to give information and it...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Hamden Police Department goes on hiring spree

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - As police departments around the country struggle to fill a large number of openings, Hamden has gone on a hiring spree in the last month. Like other police departments, Hamden had plenty of openings. They've filed a number and it's still looking to hire.
Eyewitness News

Denali claims to be tallest mountain in world

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Could there be a new tallest mountain?. Denali National Park and Preserve is claiming the mountain at the center of the park is taller than Mount Everest. According to a post by the park, Denali measures nearly 6,000 feet higher in vertical rise when you take...
HARTFORD, CT

