Is Everyone You Know Testing Positive for COVID? Get Rapid Tests for $6.75 Each Via Amazon Prime

By Timothy Beck Werth
 4 days ago
This week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention drastically softened its guidelines for COVID-19 exposure. In a press release, the CDC stated, “with so many tools available to us for reducing COVID-19 severity, there is significantly less risk of severe illness, hospitalization and death compared to earlier in the pandemic.” In acknowledging the reduced risk, the CDC will no longer recommend quarantine for people exposed to the virus.

In effect, the new guidelines tell people who may have been exposed to the virus that they should wear a mask in public for up to 10 days and get tested 5 days after exposure. Other than these new relaxed guidelines, the CDC is recommending that Americans make their own decisions regarding quarantining and safety. By and large, the public is overwhelmingly ready to move on from the COVID-19 pandemic, and it’s even been difficult to get people to care about the fast-spreading Monkeypox epidemic now spreading in New York City.

While the majority of people may have put COVID-19 in the rear-view mirror, it can still be a deadly disease for seniors, the immunocompromised and people with a variety of preexisting medical conditions. In addition, some people may simply feel more comfortable quarantining after a COVID-19 exposure in the hopes that they can stop the virus from spreading to others.

As of this writing, at least one member of the SPY team has tested positive for the virus in the past week, and the virus is very much here to stay. Whether we like it or not, COVID-19 is simply a fact of life, and most of us will get the virus at some point — if we haven’t already.

Fortunately, despite ongoing supply chain issues, COVID-19 testing is far easier in 2022 than it has been in the past. We’ve already covered the best places to buy N95 masks , the best COVID-19 rapid tests , the best face masks made in the USA , and other PPE shopping guides. Today, we want to help people who are worried they may have been exposed to the coronavirus and have exhausted their supply of home test kits.

Fortunately, Amazon is now selling COVID-19 rapid test kits for as little as $7 each, and you can find a variety of reputable, well-reviewed tests for sale via Amazon Prime in the $7-$9 price range. All of the tests featured below have been used by members of the SPY team at various points in the pandemic, and we avoided cheap tests from unknown sources.

Even if you’ve long since given up on social distancing and other public health guidelines, there are beneits to knowing if you’ve been infected with the virus. Choose one of the cheap rapid tests below, as these home test kits have never been more affordable or more readily available.

What Is the Lowest Price on COVID-19 Home Tests?

Currently, the cheapest COVID-19 home test kits are selling for $6.75 each.

Clinitest Rapid COVID-19 Antigen Self Test

This affordable package of Clinitest rapid tests comes from Siemens, a global healthcare company, and is available via Amazon Prime.

  • Type: Rapid Antigen Test
  • Total Price: $35.00
  • Per Test: $7.00/Each
Buy: Clinitest Rapid COVID-19 Antigen Self Test $35.00

On/Go At-Home COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Self-Test

These popular COVID-19 test kits are the only option that come in a 1-pack, although an affordable 12-pack is also available.

  • Type: Rapid Antigen Test
  • Total Price: $9.99 for 1-pack; $100 for 12-pack
  • Per Test: $8.33-$9.99
Buy: On/Go At-Home Rapid COVID-19 Test Kits $9.99

iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test

This is the no. 1 best-selling rapid test for sale on Amazon in August 2022, and also one of the most highly rated. While there aren’t any current discounts on this product, the price has been lowered in recent months, which makes this an extremely affordable product. Strangely, the 2-pack version of this test kit is more affordable on a per-test basis than the 5-pack.

  • Type: Rapid Antigen Test
  • Total Price: $17.08
  • Per Test: $8.54
Buy: iHealth Rapid COVID-19 Test Kits $17.98

Celltrion DiaTrust COVID-19

This is currently the lowest-cost rapid test available on Amazon that we recommend to SPY readers, although it is the one we have the least experience with. Still, it comes highly rated from Amazon shoppers and is available with free shipping for Prime members. If you’re looking for the lowest price on COVID-19 test kits, this is the best option we’ve found as of August 2022.

  • Type: Rapid Antigen Test
  • Total Price: $13.50
  • Per Test: $6.75
Buy: Celltrion DiaTrust COVID-19

