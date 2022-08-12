ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic Accidents

Anne Heche shared in 2017 that she hoped to be remembered for giving her children 'a life that they love'... as she is declared dead at 53 after fiery car crash

By Brian Marks For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Anne Heche died on Friday at age 53 after she was declared brain dead following her fiery car crash a week earlier.

Shortly after her death, a brief 2017 interview that she did with Access Hollywood at the premiere of her film The Last Word recirculated, which featured her revealing how she hoped to be remembered after her death.

In the clip, the actress shared that she hoped to be remembered for giving a good life to her children, Homer Laffoon, 20, and Atlas Heche Tupper, 13.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yqrrb_0hFTZpHE00
Heartbreaking: After her death on Friday at 53, a 2017 Access Hollywood clip of Anne Heche resurfaced. The late actress was asked what she wanted to be remembered for at the premiere of her film The Last Word

'Since the movie is called The Last Word, and given what it's about, what do you hope people would say about you as far as last words go?' the interviewer asked her.

The question seemed to take Heche aback, and she was gathered speechless as she formulated her thoughts.

'Oh… Oh Lord, oh Lord…' she murmured. 'Hopefully that I made my children happy.'

As the interviewer tried to talk over her, Heche added that she hoped she 'gave them a life that they love.'

She played a supporting role in The Last Word, which starred Shirley MacLaine and Amanda Seyfried in the lead roles. MacLaine played a woman planning for her imminent death, while Seyfried starred as a writer who helped her write her own obituary.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25vknY_0hFTZpHE00
Looking out for them: 'Hopefully that I made my children happy,' she replied. As the interviewer tried to talk over her, Heche added that she hoped she 'gave them a life that they love'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gucn3_0hFTZpHE00
Somber: She played a supporting role in The Last Word (pictured). Shirley MacLaine playys a woman planning for her imminent death, while Amanda Seyfried stars as a writer who helps her write her own obituary
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iQRo2_0hFTZpHE00
Family: Heche shared her son Homer, 20, with her ex-husband Coleman 'Coley' Laffoon, whom she was married to from 2001–2009. She also shared Atlas, 13, with actor James Tupper; seen in 2012 with her former partner Tupper, Atlas (in her arms) and Homer (front center)

After her death, Anne's oldest son Homer shared a moving statement in her memory.

'My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom. After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness.

'Hopefully my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom. Over those six days, thousands of friends, family, and fans made their hearts known to me,' he continued.

'I am grateful for their love, as I am for the support of my Dad, Coley, and my stepmom Alexi who continue to be my rock during this time. Rest In Peace Mom, I love you, Homer.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S6gDk_0hFTZpHE00
Saying goodbye: 'Hopefully my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom,' said her son Homer in a statement; pictured in November 2021

Heche shared her oldest son Homer with her ex-husband Coleman 'Coley' Laffoon, whom she was married to from 2001 until their 2009 divorce.

She reportedly ended her three-year relationship with Ellen DeGeneres to be with the cameraman.

She shared her younger son Atlas with the Canadian actor James Tupper, whom she got close to when they starred together on her ABC series Men In Trees.

She reportedly left her husband for her costar, but the two actors broke up in 2018.

More recently, Heche began dating her Hung costar Thomas Jane.

'She was crazy in love with him,' a friend told DailyMail.com exclusively. 'After so many failed relationships she thought she finally found her person — the guy who would be in her life forever.

'And when they couldn’t make it work, she started falling apart,' they continued.

'Anne has always had demons and in the end, when they couldn’t make it work, she started falling apart and she turned to the things that took her out of her funk before — bad things.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10eZ2P_0hFTZpHE00
Downward spiral: Anne began dating her former Hung costar Thomas Jane in 2019, but after their breakup, 'She started falling apart,' a friend exclusively told DailyMail.com; seen in 2019 in Hollywood
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ilB4O_0hFTZpHE00
Horrific: Heche was in a devastating August 5 car crash. She was trapped in her car after crashing into the side of a home, which was quickly engulfed in flames

Heche was in a devastating car accident on August 5 in Los Angeles' Mar Vista neighborhood. After she first crashed her Mini Cooper into an apartment complex garage, she took off before crashing again, this time into the side of a home.

The crash caused a massive fire that engulfed the home and her car while she was trapped within.

Heche, who was hospitalized at the Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles, suffered sever burns that would have required surgery.

A statement released Thursday on behalf of her family and friends revealed that she had suffered a 'severe anoxic brain injury,' which was caused by her brain being deprived of oxygen for an extended time.

Heche had been in a coma since the crash, and she was declared brain dead on Friday. However, though she was legally dead, her body was being kept on life support in hopes of identifying candidates to receive her organs, per her wishes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ukVkb_0hFTZpHE00
The end: Heche was in a coma since the accident, and she was declared brain dead on Friday; seen in December 2021 in Hollywood

Comments / 0

Outsider.com

Rosie O’Donnell’s Comments Following Anne Heche Crash Have Twitter Sounding off

Following her retraction of a joke she made about Anne Heche’s mental health 20 years ago, social media is sounding off about Rosie O’Donnell’s new comments. As previously reported, Rosie O’Donnell shared a video on TikTok of her revealing that she regrets a joke she made about Anne Heche. This regret came just days after Heche was involved in a high-profile car crash in Los Angeles. “I can’t stop thinking about this Anne Heche accident,” O’Donnell declared in the video. The former “The View” co-host described the accident as “horrifying,” while adding that she felt “bad that I made fun of her when she was talking to Barbara Walters about having a relationship with space aliens.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

New Video From Scene Of Anne Heche's Fiery Car Crash Shows Two-Story House In Shambles, Completely Destroyed

New footage from Anne Heche's fiery car crash shows the two-story house she drove into in complete shambles. In the video, firefighters can be seen examining the charred remnants as they try to piece together what had happened at the Los Angeles home the late actress smashed her car into. As seen in the footage, everything was destroyed in the room Heche barreled her way through.Luckily, the home owner, a woman named Lynee Mishele, was not killed in the incident, as she just walked into another room to do chores when her house became the scene of the scary crash....
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

Anne Heche Car Crash: New Video Surfaces Catching Loud Boom of Dangerous Wreck

After being transported to a nearby hospital for serious burns, leaving her comatose, police and residents are still trying to understand what exactly caused actress Anne Heche to recklessly drive her car not into just one house but two. On Friday, citizens of a small residential area in Los Angeles noticed a blue Mini flying down the street at an alarming speed. Not able to control the car at such speeds, the 53-year-old star ultimately crashed into a garage. While some residents tried to help Heche, she surprisingly reversed the car and continued racing down the street. The scary situation ended when Heche crashed into another house, causing the car to burst into flames. Again, while the police investigate the situation, a Ring camera caught a few seconds of Heche’s behavior.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The List

Anne Heche Had An Unexpected Interaction In The Moments Leading Up To Her Accident

It seemed that weeks, days, and even hours before Anne Heche was involved in a heartbreaking accident that is expected to end her life, the actor was in good spirits. Per People, Heche is currently in critical condition after crashing her Mini Cooper into a home in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Mar Vista and sustaining a severe brain injury. Initially, it was reported that Heche's condition was stable, but, unfortunately, her health took a turn for the worse as it was announced that the "Volcano" actor was instead in critical condition.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Celebrities Death#Entertain#Obituary#Brain Dead#Brain Injury#Access Hollywood
The Independent

Woman whose home was destroyed after Anne Heche’s car crash speaks out

The woman whose rental home was destroyed as a result of Anne Heche’s car crash has spoken out following the death of the actress.Ms Heche, 53, crashed her car into Lynne Mishele’s Los Angeles residence on Friday, August 5, causing it to catch fire.The actress was pronounced “legally dead” on August 12.Ms Mishele said she’s still “trying to figure out up from down” since the house she was renting burned down, but thanked people for the “overwhelming amount of love”.She later said the news of Ms Heche’s passing was “devastating”, adding: “My heart goes out to them (her family and friends).”Sign up to our free newsletters here. Read More Anne Heche dies aged 53 after sustaining injuries in car crashAnne Heche’s heart being kept beating for organ donation assessmentAnne Heche: Celebrities pay tribute to actor after death
LOS ANGELES, CA
