National Qualifier and Big 12 Champion Transferring to Iowa
Brody Teske, a four-time state champion out of Fort Dodge High School, is now moving on to his third college wrestling program. As he announced on his Instagram, one of the greatest wrestlers in Iowa high school history is transferring to the University of Iowa. As a prep, Teske compiled...
Hawkeye Football and Wrestling Recruit Wins World Championship
Ben Kueter is a young man of many talents. The Iowa City prep is a three-time state champion wrestler committed to wrestle and play football for his hometown Iowa Hawkeyes. And now, he's a 2022 U20 FreestyleWorld Champion at 97 kilograms (about 214 pounds), and he did it in dominant fashion.
University of Iowa students move in dorms
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — New and returning students have been moving into the dorms at the University of Iowa for the last couple days. The University says they're expecting over 6,000 first-year and returning students. The move in started on Sunday, although students could move in a day earlier...
Eastern Iowa business leaders make a splash for ALS
Local business leaders will team up to raise critical funds and awareness for the fight against ALS by participating in The ALS Association’s CEO Soak Tuesday morning at SCHEELS in Coralville. “We couldn’t be more grateful to area leaders for participating and to SCHEELS for hosting this fun, impactful...
Iowa Boy Hospitalized After Multiple, Severe Dog Bites
(Linn County, IA) -- An eight-year-old eastern Iowa boy is recovering after being bitten multiple times by two dogs. The Linn County Sheriff's Office says the boy suffered severe bite wounds to his head, face, back, legs, and arms, and is currently hospitalized at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. Investigators say the boy was bitten while at a friend's house in rural Springville Friday.
Eastern Iowa Getting New Medical Marijuana Facility
A new multi-million dollar medical cannabis facility is coming soon to Eastern Iowa. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that a warehouse once owned by ACT will be turned into Iowa's newest medical marijuana plant with products hitting the market by as soon as 2023. The building is located at 2727 Scott Blvd in Iowa City. The Iowa Cannabis Company will spend $10 million to turn the 120,000-square-foot building into a facility that produces products for Iowa's medical marijuana program.
Iowa Administrators Scramble To Fill Teaching Jobs As Start Of School Looms
(Iowa City, IA) — Iowa’s teacher shortage appears to be worsening and one expert says many schools across the state have multiple openings just weeks — or days — before the school year is set to begin. Mark McDermott, associate dean at the University of Iowa’s College of Education, says they routinely get calls from dozens of Iowa’s 300-plus school administrators as fall approaches, checking to see if there are any recent graduates available to fill teaching jobs. While hesitating to say most schools in the state are short on teachers, McDermott says many districts are seeking help in virtually every type of course and grade level. He also says part of the shortage may still stem from the so-called “Great Resignation” that came about during the pandemic, as many workers retired early or simply left their positions and industries to seek something new.
Marion introduces final four Fire Chief candidates
Marion — Marion is still looking for a new fire chief after Deb Krebill retired in the spring. She was one of the first women to be a fire chief in the state of Iowa. Monday night, people in town got the chance to meet the four finalists hoping to take the top job.
Rochester Avenue work digs up frustration from Iowa City residents
Iowa City — During Tuesday evening's council meeting, Iowa City residents talked about their frustration toward the Rochester Avenue construction. Rochester Avenue serves as an important arterial within the City of Iowa City. The project started earlier this month. Construction will include:. Pavement reconstruction from Ralston Creek to N...
Iowa parents react to school district making ransom payment
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — Like many families, Derek Jones was spending the last few days of summer with his daughter Aniyah before she returned to the classroom. While he gets her ready to start her first day of first grade at Garfield Elementary, the Cedar Rapids School district said it had paid a third party to protect information that was accessed: Social Security numbers, bank account information, medical information, and other personal information.
Here's when you can watch Southeast Little League play in the World Series
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Davenport's Southeast Little League team will begin its playoff bid later this week at the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The Iowa boys reached the international tournament after winning the Midwest Region championship on Friday, Aug. 12. The World Series follows a double-elimination format...
Little league families call foul over racist photos
Update: We originally misidentified the team involved in this story. OurQuadCities.com regrets the error. What should’ve been a fun season for Davenport’s 14U Babe Ruth Team ended in disappointment as racist photos were air-dropped to players’ phones. Local 4’s Eric Olsen has their story.
Marion Parks & Rec announces date for Swimming Pool closure
Marion — Tuesday evening, Marion Parks and recreation announced they will soon close the Marion Swimming Pool for the season. As the summer season winds down, many of the lifeguards working at the Marion Swimming Pool are heading off to college or participating in fall sports. Each year, the...
LIFEchurch Coralville and UI team up in back-to-school event
Coralville — Monday afternoon, University of Iowa (UI) announced they will provide dental screenings for kids attending LIFEchurch Coralville's back-to-school event. The event, called Servolution, provides children with a wide range of items for school:. Backpacks. School supplies. Shoes. Haircuts. Vision screenings. UI's first-year pediatric dentistry residents will be...
8-year-old Linn County boy is hospitalized after dual dog attack
An eight-year-old Linn County boy is recovering in the hospital after he was attacked by two dogs on Friday afternoon at a home in Springville. Authorities say the boy was bit "multiple times," by two 3-year-old pitbull/mastiff mixed breed male canines. The child was taken to the hospital immediately and...
Second Man Charged In Ruthven Death To Take Plea Deal
Emmetsburg, Iowa — The second defendant charged with the murder of a Washington, Iowa man east of Spencer two years ago has changed his plea as part of a plea bargain. On July 22, 2020, Palo Alto County authorities received a report of a possible body in Virgin Lake, south of Ruthven (about 12 miles east of Spencer). Upon arrival, deputies discovered a body about 25 feet from shore. According to the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation was called and the body, later identified as 27-year-old Rollin J. (RJ) Bontrager of Washington, Iowa, was removed from the lake and transported to the Iowa Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny. An autopsy determined the 27-year-old had been beaten to death.
Yesterday I Witnessed Something on I-380 I’d NEVER Seen in Iowa
Yesterday on my drive home I witnessed something I had never before seen on a major Iowa highway or interstate. I'm still in a bit of shock, too. I'll share what I saw with you, but first, a little context to why this was such a shock. I live in...
Springville woman arrested after leading Linn County Deputies on vehicle pursuit
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Sunday morning, Linn County Deputies were trying to locate 20 year-old Chloe Snider, from Springville, Iowa, at 1138 Dubuque Road. Deputies released a statement on Twitter stating they were looking for Snider because of a Felony Revocation Probation Warrant for Conspiracy to Commit a Forcible Felony.
New I-380 Southbound to I-80 Eastbound ramp to open Friday
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Weather permitting, drivers on I-380 southbound will be utilizing a new elevated bridge as they head to I-80 eastbound. The opening of this ramp is a major accomplishment for the project as it is the last of the old “loop-style” ramps to be closed within the interchange. It is the second major flyover ramp to open at the interchange.
Redmond Park Splash Pad closing, making ADA improvements
Cedar Rapids — Tuesday afternoon, Cedar Rapids Parks and Rec announced they will be closing the splash pad at Redmond Park for approximately one week. The splash pad, located in Redmond Park, will be closed for ADA improvements. Patrons are urged to use one of the City’s other splash...
