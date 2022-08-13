ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Should Hotels Be Forced to House Homeless People?

In response to an initiative by a local union which garnered approximately 126,000 signatures, members of the City Council of Los Angeles unanimously voted on Friday, August 5, 2022 to ensure that a proposal — which will require hotel and motel properties in the city to use vacant rooms to house homeless people — will be on the ballot in March of 2024.
How MCM Raymond Took Over LA’s Street Sound Without Gang Affiliation

In July, I had the opportunity to link up with 23-year-old rapper MCM Raymond. We met at LV Recording Studios Los Angeles, an intimate studio in a remote location. Upon arrival I was greeted by his manager, Play Maka, whom I previously met. MCM Raymond was very laid back and welcoming when I walked in. We sat down and talked one on one with no cameras before we began the interview. I wanted to get a sense of his aspirations and dreams — I could tell how passionate and serious he is about his music. This Friday, his EP Many Can’t Maintain is scheduled to drop. The first single, “Jimmy Choo,” has already been heating up the LA streets.
25 Things People Get Wrong About Los Angeles According To Angelenos

Los Angeles is a vast beautiful land filled with so much culture, but unfortunately, movies and media don’t often capture that. In fact, L.A. is often depicted in an unrealistic light. So we decided to debunk some of those theories! Although some assumptions like loving tacos, sitting in traffic, and putting avocado on everything *might* be true―it seems there’s a ton of misinformation out there. We asked Angelenos what things people get wrong about Los Angeles―and we’ve collected some of the best responses below along with some of our own! See more: 41 Free Things To Do In Los Angeles This Summer
One of America’s Most Celebrated BBQ Pitmasters Is Smoking Up LA Soon

A quickly-expanding California barbecue maestro is coming to Los Angeles this month. Matt Horn of Oakland’s Michelin-rated Horn Barbecue will be in town on Sunday, August 28 as part of a robust lineup of talent for Smorgasburg’s annual BBQ Day. The weekend-only food bazaar is bringing in not only Horn, widely considered to be among the best barbecue operators on the West Coast (if not America), it’s also partnering with a ton of local talent like Zef BBQ out of Simi Valley, Domestic BBQ, and more. The Sunday event will also see a few collaborations, like A’s BBQ teaming up with Evil Cooks, and River St. BBQ joining forces with Midwest pop-up Comfy Pup. Of course, existing Smorgasburg barbecue vendors will also be in attendance like the Bad Jew, Black Sugar Ribs, Smoke Queen, and frequent Smorgasburg tenant Moo’s Craft Barbecue.
Snoop Dogg announces ‘Snoop Loopz’ cereal

LOS ANGELES - Hip hop icon and Long Beach native, Snoop Dogg, announced he’s getting into the breakfast business. The entrepreneur is set to release a new cereal called "Snoop Loopz," and Master P said it’s "the best-tasting cereal in the game." It’s unknown when the colorful cereal...
Construction on Coronado Street Without Permits

Immediately, I stepped outside my home to see what that was,” said Claudia Ruano who lives on Coronado Street near the charter school playground at 110 Coronado Street. Then, Claudia witnessed a white construction-bobcat vigorously breaking the asphalt of the playground forming a cloud of dark dust all around, while a large - yellow-Caterpillar with big steel- teeth carried the broken asphalt to a nearby pile.
Senior Friendly Day Trips Southern California

Senior-Friendly Southern California Day Trips. Listed below are some great day trips with seniors in mind. These trips offer a little slower pace and have plenty of places to sit and relax while taking in the scenery. Popular options for seniors include bus tours or a train journey aboard Amtrak. All of these trips were picked with seniors in mind. Escape the daily routine and enjoy an adventure.
4 million Southern Californians asked to stop watering outdoors for 15 days

The Metropolitan Water District is calling on Southern Californians to stop outdoor watering for a full 15 days so they can make emergency repairs on a critical imported water pipeline.The shutdown, which would start on Sept. 6, is projected to affect more than 4 million people, including water customers in Beverly Hills, Burbank, Glendale, Long Beach, Pasadena, San Fernando, Torrance, and those served by the Central Basin Municipal Water district, Foothill Municipal Water District, Three Valleys Municipal Water District, and the West Basin Municipal Water District. The area also covers 6 million people where households has been limited to one-day...
Why are There So Many Homeless People in Los Angeles?

There are a number of reasons why there are so many homeless people in Los Angeles. One of the main reasons is the high cost of living in the city. Housing costs have skyrocketed in recent years, making it difficult for low-income residents to keep up with rent or mortgage payments. This has led to an increase in evictions and foreclosures, leaving many people without a place to live.
Structure fire burning at Downtown LA 8-story high rise

Los Angeles Fire Department crews are battling a structure fire that broke out at a high rise building in Downtown LA. The unoccupied 8-story commercial building is located on the 1624 block of S. San Pedro Boulevard. It’s unclear how the fire started but LAFD crews are in an offensive...
