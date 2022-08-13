Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
Related
firefighternation.com
Los Angeles (CA) Street Takeovers Continue with Another Shooting and Looting Weekend
Two street takeovers in Los Angeles left a teenager dead and a store looted in the Willowbrook area. A teenager was shot at a Sunday takeover. First responders from Los Angeles County were hindered in responding to the unit as crowded streets kept the injured youth waiting for help for more than an hour, witnesses told KTLA.
spectrumnews1.com
MacKenzie Scott donates homes valued at $55M in Beverly Hills to fund affordable housing projects
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — Two houses in Beverly Hills — owned by philanthropist MacKenzie Scott — will be sold, with the proceeds going toward affordable housing projects and an immigrant integration program in Los Angeles. Scott, a novelist and the former wife of Amazon owner Jeff Bezos,...
Headlines: Fruit Vendor’s Stand Destroyed By Man With Axe; George Gascon Recall Fails
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —A man was filmed destroying a fruit vendor’s stand with an axe in Woodland Hills. [YouTube]. —Organizers behind...
Should Hotels Be Forced to House Homeless People?
In response to an initiative by a local union which garnered approximately 126,000 signatures, members of the City Council of Los Angeles unanimously voted on Friday, August 5, 2022 to ensure that a proposal — which will require hotel and motel properties in the city to use vacant rooms to house homeless people — will be on the ballot in March of 2024.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC San Diego
I've Traveled and Worked Remotely in 50 U.S. Cities: Here Are the Top 4—and They Aren't New York Or LA
In September 2021, my wife and I sold our house, car and possessions to become full-time digital nomads. But even before the pandemic made remote work a popular trend, I've lived and worked remotely in more than 50 U.S. cities. We run both of our businesses — a consulting firm...
knock-la.com
How MCM Raymond Took Over LA’s Street Sound Without Gang Affiliation
In July, I had the opportunity to link up with 23-year-old rapper MCM Raymond. We met at LV Recording Studios Los Angeles, an intimate studio in a remote location. Upon arrival I was greeted by his manager, Play Maka, whom I previously met. MCM Raymond was very laid back and welcoming when I walked in. We sat down and talked one on one with no cameras before we began the interview. I wanted to get a sense of his aspirations and dreams — I could tell how passionate and serious he is about his music. This Friday, his EP Many Can’t Maintain is scheduled to drop. The first single, “Jimmy Choo,” has already been heating up the LA streets.
25 Things People Get Wrong About Los Angeles According To Angelenos
Los Angeles is a vast beautiful land filled with so much culture, but unfortunately, movies and media don’t often capture that. In fact, L.A. is often depicted in an unrealistic light. So we decided to debunk some of those theories! Although some assumptions like loving tacos, sitting in traffic, and putting avocado on everything *might* be true―it seems there’s a ton of misinformation out there. We asked Angelenos what things people get wrong about Los Angeles―and we’ve collected some of the best responses below along with some of our own! See more: 41 Free Things To Do In Los Angeles This Summer
vanlifewanderer.com
The 6 Worst Tourist Traps In Los Angeles And Where To Go Instead
The City of Angels has a lot to offer. With its rich culture, delicious food, and beautiful beaches, it’s hard not to have a blast. But your trip to L.A. can easily be ruined by visiting the wrong places. With such limited time, you want to make sure you...
RELATED PEOPLE
Eater
One of America’s Most Celebrated BBQ Pitmasters Is Smoking Up LA Soon
A quickly-expanding California barbecue maestro is coming to Los Angeles this month. Matt Horn of Oakland’s Michelin-rated Horn Barbecue will be in town on Sunday, August 28 as part of a robust lineup of talent for Smorgasburg’s annual BBQ Day. The weekend-only food bazaar is bringing in not only Horn, widely considered to be among the best barbecue operators on the West Coast (if not America), it’s also partnering with a ton of local talent like Zef BBQ out of Simi Valley, Domestic BBQ, and more. The Sunday event will also see a few collaborations, like A’s BBQ teaming up with Evil Cooks, and River St. BBQ joining forces with Midwest pop-up Comfy Pup. Of course, existing Smorgasburg barbecue vendors will also be in attendance like the Bad Jew, Black Sugar Ribs, Smoke Queen, and frequent Smorgasburg tenant Moo’s Craft Barbecue.
Headlines: More Than 4,500 Pounds of Illegally Grown Cannabis Seized; A New Reality Show Based On Ring Surveillance Cameras
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —School’s back today for many L.A. kids. [CBS]. —A man was shot to death on Saturday morning in...
foxla.com
Snoop Dogg announces ‘Snoop Loopz’ cereal
LOS ANGELES - Hip hop icon and Long Beach native, Snoop Dogg, announced he’s getting into the breakfast business. The entrepreneur is set to release a new cereal called "Snoop Loopz," and Master P said it’s "the best-tasting cereal in the game." It’s unknown when the colorful cereal...
A once-‘organ-ized’ Los Cerritos home now offers silence and space
The home, built in 1949, was originally designed to be constructed around an electric organ. The post A once-‘organ-ized’ Los Cerritos home now offers silence and space appeared first on Long Beach Post.
IN THIS ARTICLE
citywatchla.com
Construction on Coronado Street Without Permits
Immediately, I stepped outside my home to see what that was,” said Claudia Ruano who lives on Coronado Street near the charter school playground at 110 Coronado Street. Then, Claudia witnessed a white construction-bobcat vigorously breaking the asphalt of the playground forming a cloud of dark dust all around, while a large - yellow-Caterpillar with big steel- teeth carried the broken asphalt to a nearby pile.
Would-be burglars scared off by security alarm at West Hollywood home
A homeowner in West Hollywood avoided a break-in last month after a pair of would-be burglars were foiled by the home’s security camera and alarm. Video from the almost-break-in was shared with KTLA by Amazon, which owns Ring, the home security system company. The video shows a pair of men wearing dark clothing and backpacks […]
fox40jackson.com
Los Angeles deputy DA: Gascón is creating a ‘ticking time bomb’ by releasing murderers back on the streets
A Los Angeles County deputy district attorney says that George Gascón’s “blanket policy” of releasing inmates who were convicted of crimes such as murder as a juvenile is creating a “ticking time bomb,” and says his “days are still numbered” after the recall campaign suffered a major blow on Monday.
daytrippen.com
Senior Friendly Day Trips Southern California
Senior-Friendly Southern California Day Trips. Listed below are some great day trips with seniors in mind. These trips offer a little slower pace and have plenty of places to sit and relax while taking in the scenery. Popular options for seniors include bus tours or a train journey aboard Amtrak. All of these trips were picked with seniors in mind. Escape the daily routine and enjoy an adventure.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Officials: Los Angeles County Ocean Lifeguard Dies While on `Active Duty'
A six-year veteran Los Angeles County ocean lifeguard has died while on "active duty," authorities said Monday.
4 million Southern Californians asked to stop watering outdoors for 15 days
The Metropolitan Water District is calling on Southern Californians to stop outdoor watering for a full 15 days so they can make emergency repairs on a critical imported water pipeline.The shutdown, which would start on Sept. 6, is projected to affect more than 4 million people, including water customers in Beverly Hills, Burbank, Glendale, Long Beach, Pasadena, San Fernando, Torrance, and those served by the Central Basin Municipal Water district, Foothill Municipal Water District, Three Valleys Municipal Water District, and the West Basin Municipal Water District. The area also covers 6 million people where households has been limited to one-day...
Why are There So Many Homeless People in Los Angeles?
There are a number of reasons why there are so many homeless people in Los Angeles. One of the main reasons is the high cost of living in the city. Housing costs have skyrocketed in recent years, making it difficult for low-income residents to keep up with rent or mortgage payments. This has led to an increase in evictions and foreclosures, leaving many people without a place to live.
nypressnews.com
Structure fire burning at Downtown LA 8-story high rise
Los Angeles Fire Department crews are battling a structure fire that broke out at a high rise building in Downtown LA. The unoccupied 8-story commercial building is located on the 1624 block of S. San Pedro Boulevard. It’s unclear how the fire started but LAFD crews are in an offensive...
Comments / 0