Dallas, TX

CBS DFW

Fort Worth police seek man who punched Family Dollar store worker

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Fort Worth police are searching for a man who they said punched a Family Dollar store worker in the face on Aug. 7. It happened shortly after 9 p.m. at the store in the 4900 block of Mansfield Highway.Police said the suspect entered the store with a woman. She allegedly stole some items as he was paying at the register. A store employee followed her to the parking lot, as did the suspect, who then assaulted to worker. The man and woman then fled on foot. According to police, they have stolen from the store before.Anyone who recognizes them is asked to call 817.392.4377. 
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Sleeping woman shot through apartment window, Fort Worth police say

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are investigating after they say a sleeping woman was shot through her apartment window Tuesday morning.At about 4:49 a.m. Aug. 16, police were sent to a shooting call at the Carmen Apartments in the 2700 block of Dawn West.When officers arrived, they found a woman with a single gunshot wound to her upper chest. Police say she had been asleep in her first-floor bedroom, which has a window that faces the 9200 block of North Normandale Street.Police said the suspect—who has not been identified at this time—discharged a firearm from the apartment yard or the roadway then fled in an unknown direction.The victim was taken to Harris Hospital in stable condition and this remains an ongoing investigation.
FORT WORTH, TX
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
fox4news.com

Motorcyclist dies in Fort Worth crash

FORT WORTH, Texas - A motorcyclist died in an overnight crash in northwest Fort Worth. The fatal accident happened around 10 p.m. Monday on NE 28th Street. Police said the motorcyclist was speeding, crashed and then the bike hit a vehicle that was turning onto the street. Emergency crews responded...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Program offers free Wi-Fi in these Fort Worth neighborhoods

FORT WORTH, Texas - The city of Fort Worth launched a program to bring free Wi-Fi to neighborhoods that need it most. City leaders used federal COVID relief money to pay for it. According to Pew Research Center, U.S. adult internet usage grew by nearly eight million over the last...
CBS DFW

Residents of a North Dallas neighborhood worry about new DART rail construction

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A Dallas leader worries that new construction work on DART's new rail line could pose a public safety risk to thousands of residents. Work officially began on Aug. 15 on a tunnel that's part of the Silver Line Regional Rail Project that will significantly alter traffic flow on Hillcrest Road, a popular north-south corridor. Over the next few weeks and months, Hillcrest Road will, at times, be reduced to one lane or shut down entirely so DART can complete the rail line that will link Collin County to DFW Airport. How much that will affect emergency responders and traffic in...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

'Deprived of our rights as Texans': H-E-B, Texas, wants an H-E-B

HURST, Texas — H-E-B wants an H-E-B. It's only fair, right?. For the uninitiated, the three suburbs southwest of the DFW Airport are colloquially known as "H-E-B": Hurst, Euless, Bedford. Which doesn't make complete sense, given that Bedford comes after Hurst, if you're driving west to east along Texas 183.
DALLAS, TX
News Channel 25

'Armed and dangerous' murder suspect at-large: Dallas Police

DALLAS — Dallas police are searching for an at-large capital murder suspect and ask the public for assistance. Police said 23-year-old Infant Johnson allegedly shot and killed two victims during a disturbance in the 6000 block of Ridgecrest Road on June 26. Johnson is considered to be armed and dangerous.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Man Arrested, Accused of Shooting Girlfriend's Son: Fort Worth Police

A man is in custody after allegedly shooting his girlfriend's son during a dispute, police say. At about 6 p.m. Sunday, Fort Worth police were called to a shooting at the Fairview Apartments on Lackland Road. Upon arrival, officers found 24-year-old Talon Connery had been shot in his back. Connery...
FORT WORTH, TX

