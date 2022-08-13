Read full article on original website
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
Dallas Homeowners Could See the Largest Property Tax in YearsTom HandyDallas, TX
DFW Airline Agent Suspended After This Scary Airport Fight Video Goes Viral
Airports aren't for the faint of heart these days. We may not be in the thick of it like we were during mask season, but folks get crazy when they travel. If you missed it, Spirit Airlines has responded to this wild viral DFW fight video out of Dallas, TX, last week.
Worker with Down syndrome's celebrates first paycheck in viral video, thief attempts to steal it
A North Carolina woman with special needs posted a video to TikTok to celebrate receiving her first paycheck from Howdy Homemade Ice Cream. The video was viewed more than 4 million times before it was removed when a thief tried to steal her $1,500 check. Dale Beck, a 28-year-old with...
Fort Worth police seek man who punched Family Dollar store worker
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Fort Worth police are searching for a man who they said punched a Family Dollar store worker in the face on Aug. 7. It happened shortly after 9 p.m. at the store in the 4900 block of Mansfield Highway.Police said the suspect entered the store with a woman. She allegedly stole some items as he was paying at the register. A store employee followed her to the parking lot, as did the suspect, who then assaulted to worker. The man and woman then fled on foot. According to police, they have stolen from the store before.Anyone who recognizes them is asked to call 817.392.4377.
Sleeping woman shot through apartment window, Fort Worth police say
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are investigating after they say a sleeping woman was shot through her apartment window Tuesday morning.At about 4:49 a.m. Aug. 16, police were sent to a shooting call at the Carmen Apartments in the 2700 block of Dawn West.When officers arrived, they found a woman with a single gunshot wound to her upper chest. Police say she had been asleep in her first-floor bedroom, which has a window that faces the 9200 block of North Normandale Street.Police said the suspect—who has not been identified at this time—discharged a firearm from the apartment yard or the roadway then fled in an unknown direction.The victim was taken to Harris Hospital in stable condition and this remains an ongoing investigation.
Motorcyclist dies in Fort Worth crash
FORT WORTH, Texas - A motorcyclist died in an overnight crash in northwest Fort Worth. The fatal accident happened around 10 p.m. Monday on NE 28th Street. Police said the motorcyclist was speeding, crashed and then the bike hit a vehicle that was turning onto the street. Emergency crews responded...
Program offers free Wi-Fi in these Fort Worth neighborhoods
FORT WORTH, Texas - The city of Fort Worth launched a program to bring free Wi-Fi to neighborhoods that need it most. City leaders used federal COVID relief money to pay for it. According to Pew Research Center, U.S. adult internet usage grew by nearly eight million over the last...
Residents of a North Dallas neighborhood worry about new DART rail construction
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A Dallas leader worries that new construction work on DART's new rail line could pose a public safety risk to thousands of residents. Work officially began on Aug. 15 on a tunnel that's part of the Silver Line Regional Rail Project that will significantly alter traffic flow on Hillcrest Road, a popular north-south corridor. Over the next few weeks and months, Hillcrest Road will, at times, be reduced to one lane or shut down entirely so DART can complete the rail line that will link Collin County to DFW Airport. How much that will affect emergency responders and traffic in...
Fort Worth Police searching for suspect in machete attack
Fort Worth…police are looking for a man who attacked another man with a machette then took off on his bike. Police say the attack happened yesterday at a park near the Riverside Community Center
TEXRail adds overnight parking option at 5 train stations
It's cheap at $5 a night. The hope is that it attracts people who may want to take the train to DFW Airport when they're traveling.
'Deprived of our rights as Texans': H-E-B, Texas, wants an H-E-B
HURST, Texas — H-E-B wants an H-E-B. It's only fair, right?. For the uninitiated, the three suburbs southwest of the DFW Airport are colloquially known as "H-E-B": Hurst, Euless, Bedford. Which doesn't make complete sense, given that Bedford comes after Hurst, if you're driving west to east along Texas 183.
Minor crash leads to deadly shooting in Fort Worth
Fort Worth police believe a minor crash turned into an argument between the people in two cars. One person opened fire and shot the other driver.
Missing Dallas boy found safe overnight
A missing nine-year-old boy has been found in Dallas this morning. Khalio Warren was last seen Sunday night just past 10:30 p.m. Police asked for help, believing Khalio may have been confused
Fort Worth ISD school bus with students on board involved in roll-over accident
FORT WORTH, Texas - A Fort Worth ISD school bus fell onto its side Tuesday morning. Fort Worth police say just before 7:30 a.m., a passenger vehicle made an unsafe lane change while the bus traveled east on E Rosedale Street near Tierney Road, forcing the bus to jump a curb.
'It's heavy': Popular North Texas vegan restaurant Spiral Diner & Bakery closing its Dallas location
DALLAS — An iconic vegan restaurant is closing the doors to its Dallas location on Aug. 14. Spiral Diner & Bakery first opened its Dallas branch in 2007, becoming one of the first places to offer vegan options to restaurant-goers, during a time where meatless options were practically nonexistent in grocery stores or the service industry.
'Armed and dangerous' murder suspect at-large: Dallas Police
DALLAS — Dallas police are searching for an at-large capital murder suspect and ask the public for assistance. Police said 23-year-old Infant Johnson allegedly shot and killed two victims during a disturbance in the 6000 block of Ridgecrest Road on June 26. Johnson is considered to be armed and dangerous.
Group trying to stop Dallas man's execution for McKinney real estate agent's murder in 2006
McKINNEY, Texas - The Dallas man convicted of killing a real estate agent in McKinney 16 years ago is asking that his execution be stopped. Kosoul Chanthakoummane is scheduled to die by lethal injection on Wednesday for the 2006 murder of Sarah Anne Walker inside a model home. He has...
Front Page News: Dallas Little League Coach Shot After Argument Between Parents [WATCH]
The Rickey Smiley Morning Show discusses where parents of this generation are going wrong these days.
Landlord seeking eviction charged after false 911 call
A Fort Worth man is charged with making a false report to induce an unnecessary emergency response in an incident last January.
Man shot and killed after argument over crash in Fort Worth, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — An argument on a Fort Worth roadway led to a deadly shooting early Monday morning, police said. A man was shot and killed in the incident, which happened around 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of South University Drive and the Interstate 30 entrance ramp, according to a police news release.
Man Arrested, Accused of Shooting Girlfriend's Son: Fort Worth Police
A man is in custody after allegedly shooting his girlfriend's son during a dispute, police say. At about 6 p.m. Sunday, Fort Worth police were called to a shooting at the Fairview Apartments on Lackland Road. Upon arrival, officers found 24-year-old Talon Connery had been shot in his back. Connery...
