WCAX
Fairfield home destroyed by fire
FAIRFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - A Fairfield home was destroyed by fire. It happened overnight on Pumpkin Village Road. The Fairfield fire chief said the home was unoccupied because the owner was rebuilding it. It’s considered a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Fairfield called in...
Richford woman, 61, killed in head-on crash in Sheldon
The other driver suffered multiple broken bones and was transported to the Northwest Medical Center.
mynbc5.com
Vermont woman dies in fatal two-car crash
SHELDON, Vt. — A woman died on Monday following a fatal crash on Route 105 in Sheldon. Vermont State Police say Winona Jette, 61, of Richford, was traveling east near Route 236 when her vehicle crossed the center line and struck a Subaru Outback head-on. Jette was pronounced dead...
newportdispatch.com
Wrong-way driver on I-89 in Richmond charged with DUI #3
RICHMOND — A 46-year-old woman from South Royalton was arrested on multiple charges following an incident in Richmond last week. Authorities say they were notified that a wrong-way driver was spotted on I-89 at around 12:55 a.m. The vehicle was traveling north in the southbound lane. Troopers, along with...
Police say family has located missing Richford man
Kenneth Cameron, 35, was last reported seen Saturday afternoon, according to Vermont State Police.
Authorities ID Burlington officer, man shot Saturday
Sgt. Simon Bombard, 30, has been placed on administrative leave while state police investigate the shooting.
suncommunitynews.com
Mineville woman charged with two counts of fraud
MINEVILLE | Following an Essex County Welfare Fraud Unit investigation, State Police arrested Tonya M. Karkoski, 37, of Mineville Aug. 12. She has been charged with one count of third-degree welfare fraud, a felony, and one count of first-degree offering a false statement for filing, also a felony, according to a police report.
New Details Emerge in Manhattan Drive Police Shooting
The man shot and wounded by Burlington police on Saturday was a 20-year-old resident who was armed with a knife and had talked about ending his own life, according to Vermont State Police. In a statement on Sunday morning, state police — the agency investigating the shooting — also said...
WCAX
Suspicious fire at Colchester camp
Over three thousand people come each year from all over to see the show. Police shooting: Non life-threatening injury to man confronting Burlington officers. Officer involved gunfire rang out Saturday afternoon on Manhattan Drive in Burlington’s north end. Friday Night Sports. Updated: Aug. 13, 2022 at 12:25 AM EDT.
mynbc5.com
Man drowns in northern New York
ALTONA, N.Y. — A Northern New York man drowned on Friday morning after swimming in Miner Lake in Altona. New York State Police said Donald Perry, 60, was found near his kayak. There were no signs of foul play. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of...
mynbc5.com
Suspect in Plattsburgh homicide served time for killing South Carolina woman
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The man suspected of killing a Plattsburgh woman in July previously pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter. Police say Larry Hicks Jr. is the prime suspect in the stabbing death of 45-year-old Monique Yanulavich. In 2005 Hicks pleaded guilty in the death of a Darlington, South Carolina...
WCAX
Police are investigating a fatal crash in Addison
ADDISON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating a fatal crash in Addison. Vermont State Police say it happened around 3:30 Friday afternoon. 27 year-old Bryan Krymlak, of Middlebury was driving down Town Line Road -- when he drove into a ditch. Police say Krymlak lost control and was thrown from...
mynbc5.com
Burlingtonians should expect heavy police presence downtown Saturday night
BURLINGTON, Vt. — People out in Burlington on Saturday night will notice a heavier police presence downtown. Vermont State Police, or VSP, is assisting Burlington police by patrolling the downtown area. VSP said acting Burlington police Chief Jon Murad made a written request to the agency, asking for assistance,...
mychamplainvalley.com
Police investigating two shootings in Burlington
Burlington, VT — Police are investigating two separate shootings in Burlington on Saturday. The first occurred around 1:28 am on Main Street between Church Street and St. Paul Street. Two male victims were shot and transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries. Police did a sweep of the surrounding area but were unable to locate any suspects.
Burlington police officer shoots man in leg
Vermont State Police are investigating the incident, which began when three Burlington officers responded to an “unspecified emergency” at 249 Manhattan Drive shortly before 3 p.m. Saturday. Read the story on VTDigger here: Burlington police officer shoots man in leg.
Burnt out on helping hoppers: Stray rabbit population strains Vermont rescues
One rescuer has documented 46 stray rabbits across the state this year, almost half of them in Burlington. Read the story on VTDigger here: Burnt out on helping hoppers: Stray rabbit population strains Vermont rescues.
WCAX
Victim in Shelburne Road shooting familiar to police
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police say the gunfire that wounded an 18-year-old driver Thursday night came from inside the car. Officers responded around 9:30 p.m. to a shopping center on Shelburne Road after reports of gunfire in the parking lot. They found a car crashed into a utility pole and the 18-year-old driver with a gunshot wound in the torso.
Vermont sheriff’s captain investigated for kicking detainee in groin
ST. ALBANS, Vt. — A sheriff’s office captain who is campaigning to become sheriff is under investigation for kicking a man who was in custody. Capt. John Grismore, of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, has been placed on administrative leave. According to a video of the incident...
NECN
Vermont State Police to Aid Burlington, VT Police in Patrol Saturday Night
Vermont State police say 10 state troopers will be joining the Burlington Police Department in a patrol of Burlington's downtown Saturday night. The ten additional state police officers were requested by Burlington police after a shooting occurred in downtown Burlington on Saturday morning, according to officials. State police say their...
WCAX
Teen hospitalized following Burlington crash, suspected shooting
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police are investigating after a teenager crashed a car on Shelburne Road Thursday night. Police say around 9:30 p.m. they received calls about gunfire and a crash outside the Shelburne Road Shopping Plaza. When they arrived, they found a car had hit a utility pole at the exit of the plaza. They say the 18-year-old driver had apparent gunshot wounds to his torso and was sent to the hospital. His name and condition were not available.
