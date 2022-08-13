ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altona, NY

Fairfield home destroyed by fire

FAIRFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - A Fairfield home was destroyed by fire. It happened overnight on Pumpkin Village Road. The Fairfield fire chief said the home was unoccupied because the owner was rebuilding it. It’s considered a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Fairfield called in...
Vermont woman dies in fatal two-car crash

SHELDON, Vt. — A woman died on Monday following a fatal crash on Route 105 in Sheldon. Vermont State Police say Winona Jette, 61, of Richford, was traveling east near Route 236 when her vehicle crossed the center line and struck a Subaru Outback head-on. Jette was pronounced dead...
Wrong-way driver on I-89 in Richmond charged with DUI #3

RICHMOND — A 46-year-old woman from South Royalton was arrested on multiple charges following an incident in Richmond last week. Authorities say they were notified that a wrong-way driver was spotted on I-89 at around 12:55 a.m. The vehicle was traveling north in the southbound lane. Troopers, along with...
Mineville woman charged with two counts of fraud

MINEVILLE | Following an Essex County Welfare Fraud Unit investigation, State Police arrested Tonya M. Karkoski, 37, of Mineville Aug. 12. She has been charged with one count of third-degree welfare fraud, a felony, and one count of first-degree offering a false statement for filing, also a felony, according to a police report.
New Details Emerge in Manhattan Drive Police Shooting

The man shot and wounded by Burlington police on Saturday was a 20-year-old resident who was armed with a knife and had talked about ending his own life, according to Vermont State Police. In a statement on Sunday morning, state police — the agency investigating the shooting — also said...
Suspicious fire at Colchester camp

Over three thousand people come each year from all over to see the show. Police shooting: Non life-threatening injury to man confronting Burlington officers. Officer involved gunfire rang out Saturday afternoon on Manhattan Drive in Burlington’s north end. Friday Night Sports. Updated: Aug. 13, 2022 at 12:25 AM EDT.
Man drowns in northern New York

ALTONA, N.Y. — A Northern New York man drowned on Friday morning after swimming in Miner Lake in Altona. New York State Police said Donald Perry, 60, was found near his kayak. There were no signs of foul play. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of...
Police are investigating a fatal crash in Addison

ADDISON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating a fatal crash in Addison. Vermont State Police say it happened around 3:30 Friday afternoon. 27 year-old Bryan Krymlak, of Middlebury was driving down Town Line Road -- when he drove into a ditch. Police say Krymlak lost control and was thrown from...
Burlingtonians should expect heavy police presence downtown Saturday night

BURLINGTON, Vt. — People out in Burlington on Saturday night will notice a heavier police presence downtown. Vermont State Police, or VSP, is assisting Burlington police by patrolling the downtown area. VSP said acting Burlington police Chief Jon Murad made a written request to the agency, asking for assistance,...
Police investigating two shootings in Burlington

Burlington, VT — Police are investigating two separate shootings in Burlington on Saturday. The first occurred around 1:28 am on Main Street between Church Street and St. Paul Street. Two male victims were shot and transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries. Police did a sweep of the surrounding area but were unable to locate any suspects.
Burlington police officer shoots man in leg

Vermont State Police are investigating the incident, which began when three Burlington officers responded to an “unspecified emergency” at 249 Manhattan Drive shortly before 3 p.m. Saturday. Read the story on VTDigger here: Burlington police officer shoots man in leg.
Victim in Shelburne Road shooting familiar to police

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police say the gunfire that wounded an 18-year-old driver Thursday night came from inside the car. Officers responded around 9:30 p.m. to a shopping center on Shelburne Road after reports of gunfire in the parking lot. They found a car crashed into a utility pole and the 18-year-old driver with a gunshot wound in the torso.
Vermont State Police to Aid Burlington, VT Police in Patrol Saturday Night

Vermont State police say 10 state troopers will be joining the Burlington Police Department in a patrol of Burlington's downtown Saturday night. The ten additional state police officers were requested by Burlington police after a shooting occurred in downtown Burlington on Saturday morning, according to officials. State police say their...
Teen hospitalized following Burlington crash, suspected shooting

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police are investigating after a teenager crashed a car on Shelburne Road Thursday night. Police say around 9:30 p.m. they received calls about gunfire and a crash outside the Shelburne Road Shopping Plaza. When they arrived, they found a car had hit a utility pole at the exit of the plaza. They say the 18-year-old driver had apparent gunshot wounds to his torso and was sent to the hospital. His name and condition were not available.
