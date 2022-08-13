Tatis Says He Inadvertently Took Medication That Caused Failed PED Test

The star shortstop was handed an 80-game suspension after testing positive for banned substance Clostebol.

Padres star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. was handed an 80-game suspension from Major League Baseball for violating the league’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

Tatis tested positive for Clostebol, which is on the league’s banned substances list.

The shortstop released a statement through the MLB Players Association addressing his positive test.

“It turns out that I inadvertently took a medication to treat ringworm that contained Clostebol,” Tatis said. “I should have used the resources available to me in order to ensure that no banned substances were in what I took. I failed to do so.

“I want to apologize to Peter, AJ, the entire Padres organization, my teammates, Major League Baseball, and fans everywhere for my mistake. I have no excuse for my error, and I would never do anything to cheat or disrespect this game I love.”

Tatis said he initially appealed the suspension, but then decided to just serve it immediately.

Tatis just began a minor league rehab assignment as he eyed a return to the Padres for the homestretch of the season. He had not played yet this season after fracturing his wrist in an offseason motorcycle accident

More MLB Coverage: