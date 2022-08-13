Sacramento Republic FC takes on Monterey Bay FC for third matchup this season

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Republic FC looks to keep its unbeaten streak when they head to the Central Coast on Saturday night.

The Republic is playing their third and final contest against Monterey Bay FC, a club they previously beat twice this season.

Currently, the Republic is on an unbeaten streak of five matches dating back to July 23.

In their previous two matches against the Monterey Bay side, Sacramento won 2-1 in both matches — one at home on April 2 and the other on the road on June 25.

Heading into Saturday’s game, Sacramento is 10-5-7 while Monterey Bay is 8-12-2 in the Western Conference standings.

How to watch Saturday’s match

Kickoff for Saturday’s match is set for 7 p.m.

Fans can stream matches for free in English and Spanish on the FOX40 app , smart TVs, or on FOX40.com .

Matches will also be available on the following:

FOX40’s Antenna TV affiliate digital channel, over-the-air at 40.2

Comcast Cable channel 382

Charter Communications channel 199

Volcano Vision channel 441

Consolidated Communications channel 172

Select games will also be available on KTXL FOX40

