Video Games

In Addition To Rick And Morty, MultiVersus Has Several Other Surprise Character Introductions Planned As Part Of Its Season 1 Release

The first season of MultiVersus is almost here. The most significant update to MultiVersus yet will be released tomorrow. With Morty and Rick to come later in the season, the update will include the first comprehensive MultiVersus fight pass. However, MultiVersus users can also expect some surprises from developer Player First Games.
Internet Users Have Posted The First Spider-Man PC Shots

A few shots from the preview version have surfaced on Twitter and Reddit if you can’t wait until August 12 to see how Spider-Man Remastered will appear on PC. Here are shots captured on an ultrawide monitor of the settings panel and important settings (though not at high settings). Actually, there are a few more on this.
Season 14 Legends Are Having The Wrong Powers Due To A New Apex Legends Bug

Even though Apex Legends has received high praise from the gaming press since its release, the game has been home to a wide variety of unusual and occasionally absurd bugs. Given that it’s a highly complicated game that frequently receives significant content upgrades, this is obviously neither especially shocking nor surprising, but one would assume that its player base would have seen everything by then.
Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Starter Figures Could Become Presale Bonuses For The Spanish-Only Versions Of The Games

For gamers, pre-order perks are nothing new. Many game developers want to get consumers to buy titles right away. So they entice potential customers by promising a unique item exclusively available to those who pre-order. This is nothing new for the Pokemon brand, which recently revealed a flying Pikachu for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet that could be obtained by pre-ordering the games.
Splatoon 3 From Nintendo, Which Will Be Released Soon

The upcoming Nintendo Direct will center on Splatoon 3, one of Nintendo’s most anticipated games for 2022. The corporation said on Monday that the presentation will be held on Wednesday, August 10 at 9 a.m. EDT/6 a.m. PDT and would last approximately 30 minutes. Like every Nintendo Direct, the Splatoon 3 Direct will debut as a pre-recorded video on Nintendo’s YouTube site.
Mount And Blade II Bannerlord Will Make Its Console Debut AT Gamescom 2022

The medieval RPG Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord’s console release will have its first public peek at Gamescom 2022, according to TaleWorlds Entertainment. While regular attendees can participate in the gaming booth in the public area of the exhibition, media representatives present at the event will be able to participate in a hands-on introduction to the console port in the business area.
Marvel’s Midnight Suns For The Second Time Has Been Delayed Is Once Again Without A Firm Release Date Firaxis Tactical RPG

Another postponement has been made for Marvel’s Midnight Suns. In its Monday quarterly earnings release, publisher Take-Two disclosed the delay. However, at least on some consoles, it will be available before March 31, 2023, because the exact launch window is inside the 2023 fiscal year. Marvel’s Midnight Suns, released...
For QuakeCon, Doom And Quake Are Being Made More User-Friendly

Id Software has been discreetly reorganizing its enormous Steam catalog of vintage titles. The firm has started combining the numerous Doom and Quake game editions, upgrades, and level bundles into one package as of yesterday “so that newbies have a simpler way.”. Put simply, this implies that instead of...
